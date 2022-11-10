Read full article on original website
Related
purewow.com
Kate Middleton Wore a Special Heirloom from Queen Elizabeth to the Festival of Remembrance
This weekend, the royal family celebrated their first-ever Remembrance Day without Queen Elizabeth II, but Kate Middleton made sure to keep the memory of the late monarch alive. The Princess of Wales showed up to the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, November 12, alongside her husband, Prince William. She looked...
purewow.com
King Charles Just Posed for a Stunning New Portrait—and He Looks Like a Totally Different Man
King Charles is taking on yet another important role that was previously held by his late father, Prince Philip. This week, the royal family released a brand-new portrait of the monarch, as he officially takes on the role of Park Ranger of Windsor Great Park. In the photograph, His Majesty is standing next to a giant oak tree in an open field while the sun shines brightly. King Charles looks like a whole new man in the pic and is dressed in a camel-colored suit and holding a cane in his hand.
What happened on 'I'm a Celebrity' last night? Matt Hancock is finally spared from a trial
Let’s face it, he’ll never be Prime Minister but at least Matt Hancock can say he’s in the top job for something.The former Health Secretary was crowned camp leader (no, not that kind of camp), in the I'm A Celebrity jungle last night and was finally given a break from all the creepy crawlies – and we don’t just mean Tory MPs.Hancock was spared from Tuesday’s Bushtucker trial after being voted for by the public six times in a row.Instead, hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly revealed that Chris Moyles, Boy George and Babatunde Aleshe will all take on...
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Cinematographer Aimed for “Beautiful Isolation” While Filming on Remote Island
Location and scenery play a big role in the tone of a film and were especially important for writer and director Martin McDonagh with The Banshees of Inisherin. The movie, set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, provided not only beautiful photography but flexibility by having everyone and everything in one isolated place, according to cinematographer Ben Davis. Ahead of the film’s screening at the Camerimage International Film Festival, which begins Nov. 12, Davis is diving into how he captured McDonagh’s vision in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Behind the Screen podcast.More from The Hollywood...
102 Distribution Boards Jordanian Indie Music Doc ‘Independent Scene’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Italy’s 102 Distribution (“A School In Cerro Hueso”) has boarded Egyptian filmmaker Shaimaa Elgawady’s debut feature-length documentary “Independent Scene.” It joins first-time producer and the film’s cinematographer, Amr Nazeer, as a production partner and will handle global distribution of the project. The pickup comes as 102 Distribution is preparing to premiering Carlos Kaiser Eichelmann’s redemption drama “Red Shoes” in main competition at Marrakech after a successful run in Venice’s Horizons Extra strand. Billed as a depth-laden peek into Jordan’s independent music scene, the narrative follows “four talented artists who helped create a unique sound that began to quietly simmer before finally invading...
purewow.com
They’re All in This Together! ‘High School Musical’ Cast Members Have a Mini Reunion in Paris
As Zac Efron says in High School Musical 3: Senior Year, “Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat.” Clearly, former members of the HSM cast are still living by that mantra. This weekend, a few stars from the hit Disney Channel musical series had a reunion in Paris, where they assembled for a Dream It convention. Titled “Back to the Musical World 2,” this convention celebrated the work of Kenny Ortega, who directed and choreographed the HSM series, as well as other hit movies, like Newsies and The Cheetah Girls 2.
Men Are Sharing Less Common Dating Red Flags They've Noticed In Other Men That They Want To Warn Women About
"Any man who identifies as a 'lone wolf' should be avoided. They have been ostracized by everyone already. If the man doesn't have dudes, then there is something very wrong."
purewow.com
Tracee Ellis Ross Received a Personalized Gift from Kerry Washington That Honored Their Iconic TV Characters
Tracee Ellis Ross just got a very special personalized gift from her Hollywood pal, Kerry Washington. The 50-year-old Black-ish alum took to Instagram to show off her present. It turns out that Washington, who's been working as an executive producer on the new Hulu series Reasonable Doubt, decided to make a sweatshirt that highlighted Black female lawyers from TV shows.
purewow.com
Alicia Silverstone Just Had a Mini Reunion with Some of Her Former ‘Clueless’ Co-Stars
We would've felt like such boneheads if we had missed this totally cool reunion that happened between a few of the former Clueless (1995) stars. Alicia Silverstone (aka Cher Horowitz) shared a slideshow to Instagram on November 9, in which she was seen reuniting with Stacey Dash (who played Dionne Davenport) and Breckin Meyer (who portrayed Travis Birkenstock).
purewow.com
Reese Witherspoon Used a Carly Rae Jepsen Song to Perfectly Describe Her Love of Doughnuts
When Reese Witherspoon isn't modeling her posh Draper James outfits or sharing throwbacks from her ’90s films, the 46-year-old loves to make comical social media clips for her followers. And her latest was far too relatable—especially for doughnut lovers. In her new video, the Morning Show star incorporated...
purewow.com
The Royal Family Reveals This Year’s Festival of Remembrance Will Include a Tribute to Queen Elizabeth
Each year, the royal family attends the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall, an event that is dedicated to the armed forces members who have served Britain and the greater Commonwealth. And because the 2022 ceremony falls only a couple months after Queen Elizabeth II's passing, the organizers of the event have decided to include a special tribute to the late monarch.
purewow.com
Jennifer Garner Says ‘Phooey’ to That Labor Day Rule as She Rocks a White Blazer and Shorts on the Red Carpet
The saying may go that you shouldn't wear white after Labor Day, but Jennifer Garner, 50, doesn't care much about that tradition (and it actually comes from a classist history, anyway). On Thursday, November 10, the 13 Going on 30 actress walked the red carpet for “The Big Night Out”...
Comments / 0