Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther’ fans passionately denounce the role Killmonger could have played in ‘Wakanda Forever’
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just around the corner, and with the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman many are wondering how the helm of his most iconic character will be passed on. The film will explore who will rise to the task during their conflict with the underwater kingdom of Talocan. One hot take on a past villain and how he could have stepped up in Wakanda Forever has now led to a rousing debate on Twitter.
Black Panther director Ryan Coogler addresses why Daniel Kaluuya isn't in Wakanda Forever
The director has revealed where W'Kabi is during Black Panther 2
‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
Letitia Wright says her 5-year-old sister's teachers have sent her home from class asking about 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' spoilers
When her sister starting asking questions, Wright said, "You're 5. You need to focus on coloring or something. Don't worry about what's happening."
Washington Examiner
WATCH: TikTok influencer tells white people not to see Black Panther sequel
An influencer took to TikTok to discourage white people from seeing the Black Panther sequel on opening weekend. Self-proclaimed activist Lavynder Lee explained in a now-removed TikTok that white people "can go see it on another weekend" but that the opening weekend, set for Nov. 11, is meant for black people.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther’ producer warns you’d better not hold your breath waiting for that Disney Plus spinoff series
When Ryan Coogler was revealed to have signed a first-look development deal with the Disney empire and its many offshoots, the exciting news emerged that a Black Panther spinoff series focusing on Danai Gurira’s Okoye was on the filmmaker’s to-do list. That was all the way back in...
wegotthiscovered.com
The first reviews of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ are in, and it’s being touted as the best MCU film in years
While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be a few weeks away from most Marvel fans, however, some critics, and creatives have finally had their chance to see the film at its global premiere, and the reactions are in. The global premiere took place tonight in Hollywood, and all the stars...
'Black Panther 2' script initially had Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa 'grieving the loss of time' after the blip, says director Ryan Coogler
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" follows T'Challa's family as they mourn his death. However, director Ryan Coogler told Inverse that the original script focused on T'Challa grieving. Coogler said T'Challa was "grieving the loss of time" after disappearing in "Avengers: Endgame." "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" director Ryan Coogler said the film...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ accused of queer representation worse than ‘Star Wars’
Last month, Michaela Coel revealed that she ultimately decided to play the role of Aneka in the upcoming Black Panther sequel because her character is not only a captain, but also queer. Coel told Vogue, “That sold me on the role; the fact that my character is queer.” Now, it...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Makes Waves As Marvel's Only Certified Fresh Film Of 2022
As a sequel to one of the most beloved installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that also serves as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has pretty big shoes to fill in more ways than one. And fans of the MCU should be pleased to note that the film appears to live up to those high expectations, at least if the critical establishment represented on Rotten Tomatoes is to be trusted.
Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman Didn't Read "Wakanda Forever" Script: "He Was Too Tired"
The journey to bring "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" to the big screen has been a long one following Chadwick Boseman's untimely death. The movie's cast and fans mourned the actor after he died on August 2020, but the long-awaited sequel has powered forward for its Nov. 11 release. Despite not having its beloved star, director Ryan Coogler says Boseman almost had a chance to read what the sequel's original story would've looked like.
digitalspy.com
Marvel fans think Wakanda Forever has spoiled who the new Black Panther is
Wakanda Forever has given fans a better look at the new Black Panther – so good, in fact, that some think they've worked out who's donning the suit. The sequel to 2018's Black Panther will see a new version of the superhero following Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020. After he passed away, Marvel announced the role of T'Challa, king of Wakanda, wouldn't be recast, with the new film honouring the actor and his character's legacy.
Angela Bassett Makes a Fierce Arrival in Purple Moschino Dress & Sparkling Heels at ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere
Angela Bassett celebrated her reprising role as Queen Ramonda at the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiere on Wednesday night. The event took over the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with several stars from the film showing up to support the life and legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular superhero, King T’Challa. Bassett looked absolutely stunning for the occasion. The Emmy Award-winning actress wore a vibrant purple gown by Moschino. The garment featured a peplum-style flare at the cups of the bodice, a pleated hemline and dramatic train. To place more emphasis on her look, the “9-1-1” alum accessorized...
wegotthiscovered.com
Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.
Collider
Lupita Nyong'o Says Speaking Spanish in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Was A "Gift"
The Black Panther legacy goes far beyond screens. As well as producing a superhero that is sure to be admired for generations to come, it made waves as the first mainstream superhero film to spotlight both a Black hero and a reel of strong Black women. It also seamlessly integrated African culture into the finest details of the screenplay - something which has pretty much never been seen in the superhero realm. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has kicked this up a notch. Not only does it do what its predecessor did so effortlessly, but it also makes space to spotlight Mesoamerican culture. This inclusion is built into the story of mutant superhuman Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía), the ruler of the thriving - and very powerful - underwater kingdom Talokan, which heavily pulls influence from indigenous Mayan culture.
“Black Panther” Cast Visited Chadwick Boseman’s Resting Site Before Filming
Angela Bassett reveals that the cast and crew of “Black Panther” visited Chadwick Boseman’s resting place. Watch inside.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' set to be banned in China for featuring openly gay characters: report
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chinese censorship authorities are planning to ban DC's "Black Adam" along with Marvel's latest film.
Lupita Nyong'o Is Glad Black Panther 2 Didn't Recast Chadwick Boseman's Role: 'I'm Very Biased'
Lupita Nyong'o says not recasting Chadwick Boseman's part in the franchise is "laying to rest [T'Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies" Lupita Nyong'o is addressing the decision not to recast King T'Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Oscar-winning actress opened up to The Hollywood Reporter in a cover profile ahead of the release of the sequel to the 2018 superhero film that starred the late Chadwick Boseman in the title role, saying she supports T'Challa's chapter being closed. But, clarified Nyong'o,...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther’ star reveals the disagreement with Chadwick Boseman that left her fuming
It may be altogether impossible to imagine an MCU star more beloved or lamented than Chadwick Boseman. The Black Panther actor, who passed away at the tragically premature age of 43, was universally beloved by his colleagues, and his absence echoes in the multi-billion dollar movie franchise to this day.
Rihanna Goes Gray for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere in Shimmering Wraparound Rick Owens Dress
Rihanna arrived on the red carpet wearing a sequin gray dress on Oct. 26 for the Los Angeles, California, premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”. The Savage x Fenty founder celebrated her inclusion on the soundtrack for the next installment in the “Black Panther” franchise in a formfitting look from Rick Owens’ fall 2022 collection, which took inspiration from the 1930s.
Comments / 0