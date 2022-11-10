Read full article on original website
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Red Sox Winter Weekend returning to Springfield in January
Red Sox Winter Weekend returning to Springfield in January. Getting Answers: Westfield parent pushes for added bus stop. A viewer reached out to our newsroom and asked us to help her get answers as she tries to get a bus stop added for her child in Westfield.
Crews respond to fire on Champagne Ave. in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee responded to Champagne Avenue Tuesday evening for reports of a fire. Western Mass News has reached out to the Chicopee Fire Department for information, but none is available for release at this time. Stay tuned to Western Mass News on air and online...
Knights of Columbus in Chicopee cancels Thanksgiving dinner
Red Sox Winter Weekend returning to Springfield in January. The Red Sox Winter Winter Weekend is coming back to Springfield.
Springfield crews respond to house fire on Grover Street
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Grover Street Monday night for reports of a house fire. According to Springfield Fire Lieutenant Ryan, no one was injured or hospitalized. However, 16 people were displaced from their homes. There has been no word on what caused the fire. Copyright...
East Longmeadow teen looking for help getting books published
East Longmeadow teen looking for help getting books published
Westfield crews respond to fire on Southampton Road
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to Southampton Road in Westfield Monday evening for reports of a mobile home fire. Our Western Mass News crew arrived on scene shortly before 7:30 p.m. and saw that the smoke had died down and the fire appeared to be under control. According to...
Road paving expected for Federal Street in Greenfield on Tuesday
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Greenfield Department of Public Works announced Monday that they will be paving Federal Street Tuesday, November 15th. According to the DPW’s Facebook page, Northeast Paving will be paving “Federal Street @ Silver Street and Federal Street from Maple Street to Hastings Street” Tuesday.
Town by Town: new coats for kids, No Shave November, and food collections
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Northampton, and Chicopee. In Springfield, one local business is spreading warmth one jacket at a time. Burkhart Pizzanelli, an accounting firm in West Springfield, delivered new coats to 200 Square One children on Monday. The coats were...
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
Amherst Town Council passes new motion to rectify incident between police and teens. A video clip of that incident went viral this summer, showing an officer saying that the teens do not have rights due to their age, which caused concern in the town.
Oil gets delivered to wrong home, floods basement of a Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An oil delivery mishap causing a nightmare for one Springfield family after they say 100 gallons of oil flooded their basement. With the smell of oil still lingering in the air at her home, one local woman said her biggest wish is that everything would just return to normal.
Equine Affair Horse takes place in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Equine Affair Horse Show took place Sunday in West Springfield. The event happened on the Big E Fairgrounds. It’s the largest horse-related trade show in the nation. Western Mass News stopped by to learn more. “This is great venue for people who don’t get...
Getting Answers: Westfield parent pushes for added bus stop
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom and asked us to help her get answers as she tries to get a bus stop added for her child in Westfield. “Our road has sidewalks and the sidewalks end and then start again, so I’m just worried that in the wintertime, when the grass is filled with snow, and she’ll have nowhere to walk but the road, and people already speed down our street, so she’s already almost been hit by a car on her way home from school,” said Ashley Watt of Westfield.
1 person dead after fire on East Street in Northfield
NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a weekend fire in Franklin County. Firefighters were called to 90 East Street in Northfield around 7 p.m. Sunday and when they arrived, they heard an explosion and found heavy smoke and fire coming from a repair garage in a one-story building.
Crews respond to multi-car crash on Springfield Rd. in Westfield
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Westfield responded to Springfield Road Saturday morning for reports of a multi-car crash. According to Westfield Police officials, the call came in around 10:18 a.m. and occurred in the area near the Walmart on Springfield Road. Police said that the accident involved at least...
First responders reminding drivers of move over law ahead of Tuesday snowfall
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The first snow of the season is on the horizon, which means there is potential for slick roads, leading to some accidents. Unfortunately, even the lightest snowfall can lead to some messy roads, but that is why the police and other crash responders are asking people to remain aware and move over for emergency vehicles.
Spirit of Springfield hosts annual Bright Nights Ball
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Spirit of Springfield held their annual city of Bright Nights ball Saturday night, an event that raises funds to support a number of the organization’s events throughout the year, including their upcoming bright nights display at Forest Park. MGM’s Aria Hall was decorated with thousands...
Lizzo to make tour stop in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some fans might argue that it’s about time. Three-time Grammy and Emmy award winning star Lizzo put a stop in Hartford on her “The Special 2our.”. She’ll be coming to the XL on May 6. It’s part of the second leg of her...
DPW crews preparing for first snowfall of the season
WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the first potential snowfall in the forecast, many local DPWs are making sure they’re ready to go. However, they told us they’ve had trouble this year getting their hands on materials. Your Western Mass News First Alert Weather team is predicting the first...
Amherst Town Council passes new motion to rectify incident between police and teens
Amherst Town Council passes new motion to rectify incident between police and teens
Ribbon cutting held for Chicopee Walmart remodeling
Ribbon cutting held for Chicopee Walmart remodeling
Boy Scouts can now explore aviation career paths at Barnes Regional Airport.
