Oregon State

‘Respiratory trifecta’ spreading through Oregon, OHA gives updates on viruses

By Andrew Foran
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A5zXT_0j6NdC2L00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The Oregon Health Authority spoke Thursday about the current “respiratory trifecta” making its way through Oregon.

The seasonal flu, RSV, and COVID-19 have all been causing hospitalizations across the state.

Dr. Tom Jeanne, deputy state health officer and deputy state epidemiologist, spoke first about the current state of COVID in Oregon.

Jeanne said that OHA is expecting there to be increased transmission of COVID throughout the winter months, but they aren’t expecting it to be quite as severe as last winter.

The newest COVID bivalent booster has become increasingly available and so far, more than half a million people have gotten the booster.

Switching to RSV, Jeanne talked about the current state of hospitalizations.

Between Oct. 29 and Nov. 5, Jeanne says that pediatric hospitalizations have “more than tripled.”

In terms of the seasonal flu, case numbers are currently low, but they are rising Jeanne says.

“Influenza will add to the pressure that will be placed on hospitals and health systems already dealing with the increases in other respiratory viruses like RSV,” Jeanne said.

OHA is urging the public to keep good hygiene in the coming months, with simple steps like covering coughs and sneezes and washing hands frequently.

