ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 Enter to win 4 tickets to ‘Tina Turner Musical’ at Detroit Opera House December 6-18!

WDIV Insiders can win four tickets to see “Tina - The Tina Turner Musical” at the Detroit Opera House!. This musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n’ Roll. TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: My favorite ad campaigns growing up in Detroit

My favorite ad campaigns growing up in Detroit. You Gotta Have Art. Set to the tune of You Gotta Have Heart, which I believe was originally sung by George Clooney’s aunt Rosemary Clooney, this was the stuff of commercial break ear worms. If you don’t remember, it was a spot for the DIA and was insanely catchy. The hook was something like, “so why the heck are you still waiting, come down here now, if you’ve never loved art, we’re gonna show you howwwwww.” The first time I saw this commercial I was barely out of diapers and I have never forgotten it.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Get ahead of your holiday shopping with Detroit goods at Eastern Market

DETROIT – While the holidays are right around the corner, Metro Detroiters are getting a head start on gift shopping at All Things Detroit Holiday Experience in Eastern Market. About 200 small businesses gathered in Eastern Market on Sunday to sell a variety of locally-made goods and foods. Local...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Holiday event to transform Beacon Park into Christmas Wonderland: What to know

Christmas lights, trees, trains, music, food and more — Detroit's Beacon Park will be decked out in Christmas festivities yet again this holiday season. Starting Nov. 18, through Jan. 16, 2023, families, adults and children of all ages can gather and enjoy two free holiday events in Detroit: Light Up Beacon Park and Toyland, presented by the DTE Beacon Park Foundation and programmed by The Downtown Detroit Partnership. Both events will be located at 1903 Grand River Ave.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

8 places to eat walking distance from the Monroe Street Midway

Opening today, the winter Monroe Street Midway in downtown Detroit has transformed into a Winter Wonderland. There are rides, games, snacks, and more. I thought I would give you a sneak peek at where you can go out to eat before or after enjoying all the festivities. Keep in mind Cadillac Square with its pop-up shops, and Campus Martius with its giant Christmas tree and ice skating rink will be just a short walk away too. There is a lot of fun to be had in downtown Detroit this holiday season!
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Rain, snow possible Tuesday in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

DETROIT – It’s still fall, but the next week will look and feel much like winter. Mostly cloudy and chilly with a low of 34. Rain arrives in the morning with a chance of a few wet snowflakes mixing in, especially in our west and north zones. Tuesday.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Moonlight Madness shopping returns to Ann Arbor’s State Street in December

ANN ARBOR – On Friday, Dec. 2, shoppers will flock to downtown Ann Arbor for discounts and specials during the annual Moonlight Madness holiday event. State Street District restaurants and businesses will keep their doors open late and offer event sales, art promotions and specials. The Moonlight Madness website...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

5 great places to get pizza in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- From a gameday pie to a late-night slice smothered in cheese, pizza is the ubiquitous comfort food. And, thankfully, Ann Arbor has plenty of options. While local pizzerias range from The Original Cottage Inn, birthplace of the now-widespread chain, to the student-favorite Pizza House, Ann Arbor’s pizzerias run the gamut from thin New York style to smothered Chicago pizza.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor pottery studio to host holiday sale in December

ANN ARBOR – See the work of 29 ceramics artists at the annual Holiday Show and Sale at Yourist Studio Gallery between Dec. 9-11. The Jackson Road pottery studio and gallery will showcase hand-crafted ceramics ranging from decorative pieces to functional bowls and vases made by resident studio artists.
ANN ARBOR, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan’s ‘Absolute Best’ Nachos Are at This Restaurant

Nachos are the kind of food that goes well with almost anything. No matter what the main course is, nachos are always a sure fire way to kick off a great meal, or you can just eat them on their own as the main dish. That’s not to mention that you can make nachos for meat lovers or go vegetarian, as they are very versatile. Regardless, thankfully, here in Michigan we have a ton of great spots to get nachos.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Detroit Doll Show celebrates dolls of color

The Detroit Doll show is different from others, because it focuses on celebrating and promoting dolls of color.  Which is important to Serena Moore. "I remember not seeing a variety of different complexions or dolls coming up. So just for representation, I think it's important for, you know, Black boys and girls to see dolls that look like them," said Moore.Moore showed off her handsome brown infant doll, she named Zion. She said he cost nearly $1000 but he was well worth it. Detroit Doll Show Founder Sandra Epps may have been dressed like a doll at the event, but...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Here’s when you can expect our next chance for rain, snow

DETROIT – Good Monday morning Metro Detroit! We are in the cold chill this morning as our skies are trying to clear out allowing our temperatures to drop. Most of the area will be below freezing by the time the sun rises as skies gradually clear to partly cloudy. We will get a little bit of warmth back with the sun later on so grab the thicker jacket before you head out and consider a hat and gloves if your plans keep you outdoors for more than just a jog to the warming car.
Club 93.7

Win Tickets to Future at Little Caesars Arena

Future, Jeezy, Kodak Black and No Cap are coming together for one massive show, and they've chosen to do it in Detroit! The show will be on Friday, January 29, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The show starts at 7:00 PM, but doors open at 6:00 PM. Those of us who have been to LCA know how crazy the parking situation can get, so arrive early if you want to beat the line out of the garage!
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy