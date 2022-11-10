Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
#IMOMSOHARD | An Evening Out for MomsBrennon HightowerChicago, IL
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 Enter to win 4 tickets to ‘Tina Turner Musical’ at Detroit Opera House December 6-18!
WDIV Insiders can win four tickets to see “Tina - The Tina Turner Musical” at the Detroit Opera House!. This musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n’ Roll. TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: My favorite ad campaigns growing up in Detroit
My favorite ad campaigns growing up in Detroit. You Gotta Have Art. Set to the tune of You Gotta Have Heart, which I believe was originally sung by George Clooney’s aunt Rosemary Clooney, this was the stuff of commercial break ear worms. If you don’t remember, it was a spot for the DIA and was insanely catchy. The hook was something like, “so why the heck are you still waiting, come down here now, if you’ve never loved art, we’re gonna show you howwwwww.” The first time I saw this commercial I was barely out of diapers and I have never forgotten it.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Get ahead of your holiday shopping with Detroit goods at Eastern Market
DETROIT – While the holidays are right around the corner, Metro Detroiters are getting a head start on gift shopping at All Things Detroit Holiday Experience in Eastern Market. About 200 small businesses gathered in Eastern Market on Sunday to sell a variety of locally-made goods and foods. Local...
fox2detroit.com
Supporters eye bus routes to Twelve Oaks Mall, Bloomfield Hills after millage approval
(FOX 2) - Thomas Yazbek wasn't just happy with the passage of the public transit millage in Metro Detroit. He was ecstatic. "This is a pretty incredible moment. This went beyond our wildest expectations," he said. Expanding public transit has been a passion for Yazbek for years. He started the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Going undercover to expose why abandoned alligators are being found around Metro Detroit
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Abandoned alligators are being found more often in Michigan. An alligator was hauled out of a Detroit backyard, another was found wandering in Milford and a man shot an alligator on his property near Saginaw. Two baby alligators were discovered in a building in Eastpointe. Alligators...
Holiday event to transform Beacon Park into Christmas Wonderland: What to know
Christmas lights, trees, trains, music, food and more — Detroit's Beacon Park will be decked out in Christmas festivities yet again this holiday season. Starting Nov. 18, through Jan. 16, 2023, families, adults and children of all ages can gather and enjoy two free holiday events in Detroit: Light Up Beacon Park and Toyland, presented by the DTE Beacon Park Foundation and programmed by The Downtown Detroit Partnership. Both events will be located at 1903 Grand River Ave.
ClickOnDetroit.com
8 places to eat walking distance from the Monroe Street Midway
Opening today, the winter Monroe Street Midway in downtown Detroit has transformed into a Winter Wonderland. There are rides, games, snacks, and more. I thought I would give you a sneak peek at where you can go out to eat before or after enjoying all the festivities. Keep in mind Cadillac Square with its pop-up shops, and Campus Martius with its giant Christmas tree and ice skating rink will be just a short walk away too. There is a lot of fun to be had in downtown Detroit this holiday season!
ClickOnDetroit.com
Rain, snow possible Tuesday in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect
DETROIT – It’s still fall, but the next week will look and feel much like winter. Mostly cloudy and chilly with a low of 34. Rain arrives in the morning with a chance of a few wet snowflakes mixing in, especially in our west and north zones. Tuesday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Moonlight Madness shopping returns to Ann Arbor’s State Street in December
ANN ARBOR – On Friday, Dec. 2, shoppers will flock to downtown Ann Arbor for discounts and specials during the annual Moonlight Madness holiday event. State Street District restaurants and businesses will keep their doors open late and offer event sales, art promotions and specials. The Moonlight Madness website...
5 great places to get pizza in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- From a gameday pie to a late-night slice smothered in cheese, pizza is the ubiquitous comfort food. And, thankfully, Ann Arbor has plenty of options. While local pizzerias range from The Original Cottage Inn, birthplace of the now-widespread chain, to the student-favorite Pizza House, Ann Arbor’s pizzerias run the gamut from thin New York style to smothered Chicago pizza.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor pottery studio to host holiday sale in December
ANN ARBOR – See the work of 29 ceramics artists at the annual Holiday Show and Sale at Yourist Studio Gallery between Dec. 9-11. The Jackson Road pottery studio and gallery will showcase hand-crafted ceramics ranging from decorative pieces to functional bowls and vases made by resident studio artists.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan’s ‘Absolute Best’ Nachos Are at This Restaurant
Nachos are the kind of food that goes well with almost anything. No matter what the main course is, nachos are always a sure fire way to kick off a great meal, or you can just eat them on their own as the main dish. That’s not to mention that you can make nachos for meat lovers or go vegetarian, as they are very versatile. Regardless, thankfully, here in Michigan we have a ton of great spots to get nachos.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Detroit church to remember sailors lost on the Great Lakes -- more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Mariners’ Church to remember sailors lost on the Great Lakes during ceremony along Detroit River. Sailors who lost their lives in shipwrecks on the...
Detroit Doll Show celebrates dolls of color
The Detroit Doll show is different from others, because it focuses on celebrating and promoting dolls of color. Which is important to Serena Moore. "I remember not seeing a variety of different complexions or dolls coming up. So just for representation, I think it's important for, you know, Black boys and girls to see dolls that look like them," said Moore.Moore showed off her handsome brown infant doll, she named Zion. She said he cost nearly $1000 but he was well worth it. Detroit Doll Show Founder Sandra Epps may have been dressed like a doll at the event, but...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit weather: Here’s when you can expect our next chance for rain, snow
DETROIT – Good Monday morning Metro Detroit! We are in the cold chill this morning as our skies are trying to clear out allowing our temperatures to drop. Most of the area will be below freezing by the time the sun rises as skies gradually clear to partly cloudy. We will get a little bit of warmth back with the sun later on so grab the thicker jacket before you head out and consider a hat and gloves if your plans keep you outdoors for more than just a jog to the warming car.
A new venue called Big Pink is opening in Detroit
The music and art space is located in a facility previously owned by Detroit Urban Survival Training
fox2detroit.com
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dear Santa: Holiday mailbox to return to Ann Arbor’s Main Street
ANN ARBOR – Hoping to avoid coal in your stocking? Write a letter to Santa (and get one back). Main Street Ann Arbor is bringing back its special Santa’s Mailbox with an express connection to the jolly man in red. The mailbox will be installed in front of...
Win Tickets to Future at Little Caesars Arena
Future, Jeezy, Kodak Black and No Cap are coming together for one massive show, and they've chosen to do it in Detroit! The show will be on Friday, January 29, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The show starts at 7:00 PM, but doors open at 6:00 PM. Those of us who have been to LCA know how crazy the parking situation can get, so arrive early if you want to beat the line out of the garage!
Comments / 0