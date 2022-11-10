Southeast Kansas school will maintain Native American mascot

ST. PAUL, Kans. — Despite recent objections from the Kansas State Board of Education, a southeast Kansas school said Thursday they will continue to use their Native American icon.

A more recent logo from St. Paul

Superintendent of Schools for USD 505, Craig Bagshaw, and St. Paul Principal, Keaton McCracken, released a joint statement on Kansas’ BOE advice to schools on dropping Native American mascots . The release addresses issues small school districts face when it comes to rebranding as well as the social impact with such changes.

Citing a possible “rift” in the community should they retire their figurehead the letter closes its argument with an emphasis on education instead of revision. You can read it in full below:

Concerning the Kansas State Board of Education decision on their recommendation of retiring Indian-themed mascots and branding in the next three to five years. St. Paul Schools has a proud tradition of educating students on the same piece of land for the past 175 years. Our number one priority is continuing to educate students. The very beginnings of this education tradition come from the request by Osage Nation leaders for the United States Government to send Catholic missionaries to educate their boys and girls. That priority has not changed in 175 years. When the Indian mascot was chosen for St. Paul Schools it was done from a perspective of honoring the native american (sic) beginnings of the town and school. Our biggest concern about this recommendation is ensuring that we do not act or imply in any way that we condone or teach violence toward any ethnic group, especially Native Americans as it pertains to this particular recommendation. Other concerns include the economic and divisive impacts that come with changing a mascot or rebranding of a school community. Small school districts in Kansas face many fiscal decisions in a school year when it comes to curriculum and instruction of students. Those restraints will make those decisions even more difficult when a significant portion of the budget will need to be committed to rebranding efforts. Further, the community that has rallied around the church and school originating with the Osage Nation will now face many divisive conversations around rebranding efforts. Small school communities rely heavily on the camaraderie that comes from banding together around their extracurricular activities that are so intertwined with the use of a mascot. This recommendation will create a rift within a community that was once very united. We are committed to educating our students about the importance of the Osage Nation to the beginnings of the school and town. Elementary students spend a day at the local museum learning about school in the mission times. Middle school students go to the same museum to learn about the artifacts dating back tens of thousands of years ago to this area of Kansas. Seniors in their last few weeks of high school are taken around the town for an entire day to learn about the humble beginnings of how a school came to be on this piece of land and the sacrifice of the Osage people and white settlers that worked together to create the community. Our preference at this time is to continue educating students, not eradicating history. Respectfully Submitted, Craig D. Bagshaw USD 505 Superintendent of Schools

Keaton McCracken Saint Paul K-12 Principal

OSWEGO, Kans. — Another school district echoed similar sentiments on the change.

The fate of Oswego School District’s “Indians” mascot remains undetermined as one district official noted the strong ties of the town itself to Native Americans. Superintendent Mitchell Shaw said they feel a sense of pride in their Native American ties and were shocked by KS BOE’s decision that came Thursday.

Shaw said that the former icon for the district, a portrait of a Native American wearing a headdress, has been faded out in recent years in favor of an all text logo.

The BOE’s decision was known to the district ahead of time, and it recommends alterations to these mascots within 3-5 years.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.