Effective: 2022-11-14 21:20:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-15 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Deland affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .The Saint Johns River at DeLand is forecast to remain within Moderate Flood Stage this week as rainfall from Nicole continues to move through the basin. Residents and interests along the river will continue to see Moderate flooding impacts for the foreseeable future. For the St. Johns River...including Deland...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning by 1100 AM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Deland. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 5.3 feet, Major flooding occurs to many structures and marinas along the river and in the Hontoon Island area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EST Monday the stage was 5.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EST Monday was 5.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 5.0 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat St Johns River Deland 4.0 5.1 Mon 8 pm 5.1 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO