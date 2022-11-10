Read full article on original website
Trump acolyte Kari Lake loses Arizona governor race
Donald Trump loyalist and prominent election denier Kari Lake has lost her bid to be governor of Arizona, US networks projected Monday, rounding out a difficult week for the former president as he readies a new run for the White House. The projections by major US TV networks come after a week of intense scrutiny of the vote count in Arizona, where Lake and her supporters have repeatedly cast doubt on the competence and integrity of officials.
After the 'red wave' flop, we need new male political experts who are always wrong. I'm in.
The takeaway from the midterm elections is this: America’s cable news networks need to bring in fresh male voices who can also be consistently wrong.
Fox News Analyst Offers Stark Reality Check For Donald Trump: ‘His Star Has Faded’
Brit Hume warned about what may come next for the GOP.
