State College man found guilty for storming U.S. Capitol

By Aaron Marrie
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — A State College man was found guilty for his actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Brian Gundersen, 28, was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers.

Gundersen will be sentenced on Jan. 27, 2023, as he faces a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison on the obstruction charge, as well as a statutory maximum of eight years in prison for assault, resisting, or impeding officers. Gundersen’s charges may also carry potential financial penalties.

Judge Thomas F. Hogan announced the verdict Wednesday following his trial in which Gundersen and the government agreed on a set of stipulated facts according to the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to the release, Jan. 6, 2021, Gundersen illegally enter the Capitol grounds and joined a mob of rioters who were climbing the Northwest Steps. Around 2:30 p.m., Gundersen had climbed into a window in the Northwest Courtyard and 12 minutes later he joined the mob as they entered the building. According to the release, Gundersen was one of the first rioters to enter the Capitol building through the Parliamentarian Doors.

Gundersen entered the Parliamentarian’s office and saw rioters ransacking the room, wrecking furniture, stealing, and throwing papers on the floor. According to the release, he spent about eight minutes in the office and wrote a note that stated “sowwy (sic) for damage,” with a crying emoticon. Gundersen then continued moving through the building and was forced out by officers around 3:07 p.m.

He returned to the Northwest Courtyard and attempted to re-enter the Capitol but was once again forced out by officers. He remained on the Capitol grounds, however, moving to the Northwest Terrace. There, he joined a mob that was confronting officers trying to clear that area. Gundersen rushed an officer, hitting the officer with his arm. He was pushed back by another officer using a riot shield, according to the release.

Days after Jan. 6, Gundersen posted on social media “we all stormed the us capital (sic) and tried to take over the government.”

Gundersen was arrested on Jan. 25, 2021, and pleaded not guilty even though the FBI had evidence against him. Gundersen, who moved to State College from New York, was identified thanks to his high school jacket that he’d been wearing while storming the Capitol.

