stmarynow.com
Superintendent won't seek contract extension
CENTERVILLE — St. Mary Superintendent Dr. Theresa Bagwell told School Board members Thursday that she isn’t seeking an extension of her contract, which expires in June. School Board President Kenneth Alfred made that announcement at Thursday’s regular meeting. Bagwell met with School Board members in a closed-door...
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?
On December 27, 2018, Nahendra Faye Davis dropped her two children off at her mother's home in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That day was Nahendra's 35th birthday, and she dropped her kids off around 4:45 pm that afternoon, according to The Charley Project. Nahendra drove away in her white 2015 Dodge Challenger. The loving mother of two has never been seen or heard from again.
fox8live.com
Two Thibodaux football players reunite as Lafourche Parish sheriff’s deputies
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - From athletes to officers, two Thibodaux football players have reunited as Lafourche Parish deputies. Donald Gaulden will join his former Thibodaux High School teammate Makel Delatte at the sheriff’s office. Gaulden serves as a correctional officer and Delatte is a patrol deputy. “We wish...
Two Iberia Parish Churches Among Dozens Leaving United Methodist Church Over LGBT Issues
IBERIA PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - As issues on same-sex marriage and LGBT clergy cause a rift in the United Methodist Church, two Iberia Parish Methodist churches joined more than 50 others in disaffiliating with the national denomination. First UMC of New Iberia and Lydia UMC of Lydia are just...
Ascension Parish community remembers loved one after killed in a shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gonzales Police investigate a deadly shooting leaving a 17-year-old dead after a high school football game. Cole Decuir and Eli Turner say, “anyone who knew Mekhi Darville, knew him for his smile, his laughter, and his constant presence.”. “He’d call me every day, ‘what...
fox8live.com
Five Virginia college football players are from Louisiana, including one recovering from shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A University of Virginia student shot and killed three members of the school’s football team and injured two others as they returned from a field trip, authorities said, setting off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured Monday. University...
Deputies investigate fight following Plaquemine vs. Jennings football game
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fight that broke out between high school football players on Friday, Nov. 11. According to deputies, the fight began as the players were shaking hands following the Plaquemine vs. Jennings football game. As of...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 12, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 12, 2022. Edward Paul Trahan, 59, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner. Tarell Lemar Armstrong, 30, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Destany Paige Richard, 23, Baton Rouge:...
brproud.com
2 arrested after allegedly kidnapping child in St. Mary Parish
BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a six-year-old on Nov. 12. According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Candice Nicole Norman and 50-year-old Chadwick Landry drove to St. Mary Parish after full custody of Norman’s child was granted to someone else. The sheriff’s office says that Norman and Landry physically removed the child from a home in Franklin and drove off.
theadvocate.com
Rachel Brown resigns as principal at Lafayette High; will remain until Thanksgiving break
Lafayette High School is looking for a new principal, after Rachel Brown recently submitted her resignation to the Lafayette Parish School System. Brown, who has been the principal at Lafayette High since 2019, will continue to operate as the lead administrator at the school until the Thanksgiving break. “I am...
postsouth.com
Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating Plaquemine post-game brawl
An investigation is underway into what triggered a postgame brawl on the field Friday night after Plaquemine’s football playoff game against Jennings. Authorities are hoping the video captured immediately after the game will give some idea about what led to the brawl that had more than 100 people on the field at Andrew Canova Field at Plaquemine Green Devil Stadium.
beckersasc.com
Louisiana hospital sells surgery center for $8.95M
Baton Rouge, La.-based Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center sold its ASC in the same city for $8.95 million, The Advocate reported Nov. 11. The Lake Surgery Center was sold to Perkins Plaza Development, represented by orthopedic surgeon Larry "Chip" Bankston, MD., the report said. Other officers for Perkins Plaza Development include the hospital's CFO, Lowell Stanton and former Lake executive Brad Jackson.
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?
29-year-old Keshia Sylvester is a devoted mother who worked at the Silver Casino and lived in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana. On September 22, 2017, she stopped by her daughter's father's house. Keshia dropped by to give her daughter Nya money for her upcoming prom. No one has seen or heard from Keshia since.
stmarynow.com
Berwick, Patterson win first-round playoff games
Passers turned rushers in Friday’s bi-regional prep football playoff games, and in one case, a rusher turned big-strike passer. While Berwick’s Jayden Milton powered his way to 188 rushing yards and three touchdowns, quarterback Cru Bella rushed for two scores in a 38-26 Panther win at Jewel Sumner of Kentwood in Non-Select Division III.
stmarynow.com
Speeding stop ends in stolen vehicle arrest; Bayou L'Ourse residents accused of kidnapping
A Morgan City patrol officer made a speeding stop Thursday that resulted in an arrest on a possession of stolen property charge. In Assumption Parish, deputies arrested two Bayou L’Ourse people who face kidnapping charges involving a 6-year-old. Morgan City. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported these arrests:. —Joel...
theadvocate.com
Our Lady of the Lake sells Lake Surgery Center for $8.95 million; see who bought it
Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center has sold its Lake Surgery Center on Perkins Road for $8.95 million to a limited liability company that includes a Baton Rouge orthopedic clinic and some of the hospital’s high-ranking executives. Perkins Plaza Development LLC, represented by Dr. Larry “Chip” Bankston,...
theadvocate.com
North Vermilion, Breaux Bridge open postseason with dramatic road upsets
One of the first steps North Vermilion coach Brett Blakey took in the offseason when he decided to switch the Patriots from the spread offense to the Wing T was to call Church Point coach John Craig Arceneaux for advice. Blakey isn't going to get any tips from Arceneaux this...
wbrz.com
One dead, one injured after unattended pot causes house fire near Baker early Monday
BROWNSFIELD - One person is dead and one is injured after an unattended pot started a house fire near Baker early Monday morning. Officials say the fire started around 2 a.m. Monday morning. Multiple agencies reportedly responded, including the Baton Rouge and Brownsfield Fire Departments. Officials said one person died...
Leader of cocaine trafficking ring in Louisiana sentenced to 30 years
The leader of a cocaine trafficking ring in Louisiana has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.
brproud.com
$200,000 Powerball sold in Baton Rouge Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A $200,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Baton Rouge gas station on Saturday, Nov. 12. The winning ticket was sold at a RaceTrac on Harding Boulevard, according to Louisiana Lottery. The largest-ever Powerball jackpot — $2 billion — was won by a person...
