Darren Waller emerged after four seasons off the NFL radar to become the Raiders’ centerpiece pass catcher, taking over after the franchise’s Antonio Brown– and Tyrell Williams-dependent plan failed. Waller has since signed two Raiders extensions. This season, however, has not featured much production or availability from the former comeback story.
As Saquon Barkley continues to display the All-Pro-caliber form he did during the late 2010s, the Giants are quickly warming up to the prospect of keeping him around beyond his rookie contract. A franchise tag presents a complicated situation, with Daniel Jones also having played better under Brian Daboll than...
Sunday saw the Raiders lose to the Colts in Jeff Saturday‘s NFL coaching debut. The result dropped Las Vegas to 2-7, and extended their losing streak to three games. Keeping in line with recent reporting on the matter , however, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is not in danger of being let go in the near future.
Interim head coach Steve Wilks announced on Monday that P.J. Walker suffered a high ankle sprain during Carolina’s Thursday night win over the Falcons. As a result, he will be unavailable for the team’s game against the Ravens, and Baker Mayfield will once again take on the starter’s role. Sam Darnold will serve as the backup.
Both Christian Covington and Otito Ogbonnia are expected to miss the rest of the season, Brandon Staley said Monday. Covington suffered a torn pectoral muscle, while Ogbonnia suffered a more severe injury — a ruptured patellar tendon. The latter is most definitely done for the year. These injuries came...
The Commanders have been without Chase Young for exactly one calendar year, and his return will not take place Monday. Washington is not activating the edge rusher from the PUP list ahead of the game against the Eagles, reports NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport (Twitter link). The Commanders opened Young’s...
The Rams remain one of the most active teams in the league with their activations from the injured lists, continuing that trend Saturday with two activations from injured reserve and one from the physically unable to perform list. After the three activations, the team will have two remaining, the second...
The 34-year-old played through an ankle injury during Tennessee’s second win over Indianapolis this season. He was seen in a walking boot after that contest, though, leaving his immediate availability in question. The injury interrupted Tannehill’s fourth season with the Titans, during which he has thrown just six touchdowns in six games while averaging 183 passing yards per contest.
The Steelers have been looking forward to the return of star pass rusher T.J. Watt from injured reserve this week but are now expected to be without safety Minkah Fitzpatrick who is reportedly dealing with appendicitis , according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The team has also officially activated Watt from IR and placed cornerback William Jackson III on IR.
Earlier this month, we learned that New York GM Joe Schoen and Barkley had discussed the possibility of an extension, and we also heard that Schoen did not want negotiations with any of his players to continue beyond the bye week. So, now that the bye is in the rearview mirror — and given that the Giants-Barkley talks apparently did not generate much momentum — Barkley will play out the remainder of the season without a new contract in place.
Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy left Sunday’s loss to the Titans with an ankle injury that kept him out for the rest of the game. After evaluating the injury further, Denver believes the injury is not his Achilles tendon, which would be the worst-case scenario for the 23-year-old, according to Mike Klis of 9NEWS.
The 23-year-old had taken on a large role earlier in the season, with lead running back James Conner sidelined due to injury. Operating as the undisputed starter between Weeks 6 and 8, Benjamin totaled 151 rushing yards, showcasing his ability to serve as an effective compliment to a healthy Conner.
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is listed as questionable going into this Sunday’s game in Green Bay. The team’s practice squad elevations today may hint at which direction Elliott is trending, though. Dallas is elevating running back Qadree Ollison and guard Dakoda Shepley for tomorrow afternoon’s game.
Murray is currently dealing with a hamstring injury, which, Fowler notes, he will test before the game. There is reportedly “skepticism” that he will be able to play, though. The 25-year-old is officially listed as questionable. Murray entered the 2022 season, his fourth in the league, with significant...
Swift picked up an ankle injury early in the campaign, but a shoulder sprain led the team to keep him sidelined for the two weeks leading into their bye. The decision was aimed at getting him back to full health in time for Week 7, but he did not return to action until the following game. The Georgia product had availability concerns based on his first two seasons in the league, having missed three games as a rookie and another four in 2021.
Ertz was seen wearing a knee brace after the game, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who adds that the veteran is expected to miss multiple weeks (Twitter link). The Cardinals do believe, on the other hand, that Ertz’s ACL is intact, which would mean the worst-case scenario has been avoided. More testing will be done today.
The Seahawks are one of the league’s biggest surprises in 2022, as they sit at 6-3 and atop the NFC West standings despite entering the season with all the trappings of a rebuilding outfit. The biggest reason for Seattle’s success, of course, is quarterback Geno Smith, and according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the ‘Hawks are expected to offer Smith a long-term contract after the season (video link).
