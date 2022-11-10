Copperas Cove ISD is one of only 29 school districts out of more than 1,200 across the state to be included this year in the Teacher Incentive Allotment. TIA was funded in House Bill 3 by the 86th Texas Legislature. HB3 established TIA with a stated goal of recruiting, retaining, and rewarding exceptional teachers. The state has indicated that the purpose of this initiative is to provide TIA Designations, and therefore increased compensation, to the top 33 percent of teachers across Texas, said CCISD Deputy Superintendent of Instructional Services Amanda Crawley.

