All safe after Hewitt structure fire
HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – Everyone is safe after a structure fire in Hewitt on Sunday. The City of Hewitt Fire Department said the fire broke out in the 600 block of Sun Valley Boulevard. Everyone was able to evacuate from the structure, and there were no injuries reported.
Texas Recycles Day event coming to Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful (KCCB), in partnership with the City of Copperas Cove Solid Waste Department and PenFed Credit Union, will be hosting Texas Recycles Day – A Community Recycling and Shred Day Event this Tuesday. The event will take place from...
SWBC hosting Job Fair in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – SWBC, a diversified financial services company, is expanding in the Killeen area and will be hosting an in-person career fair this Tuesday. The company is looking to fill more than 80 full-time remote positions for Customer Service Representatives, Payment Reminder Services Representatives, Claims Representatives, and Claims Adjusters. Management will be on-site to discuss available positions with attendees and to conduct interviews with interested candidates.
Copperas Cove ISD accepted into Teacher Incentive Allotment for the 22-23 school year
Copperas Cove ISD is one of only 29 school districts out of more than 1,200 across the state to be included this year in the Teacher Incentive Allotment. TIA was funded in House Bill 3 by the 86th Texas Legislature. HB3 established TIA with a stated goal of recruiting, retaining, and rewarding exceptional teachers. The state has indicated that the purpose of this initiative is to provide TIA Designations, and therefore increased compensation, to the top 33 percent of teachers across Texas, said CCISD Deputy Superintendent of Instructional Services Amanda Crawley.
Highly Contagious Dog Flu Spreading Throughout Central Texas
There is a "decent sized outbreak" that is moving through the Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas communities. The H3N2 is a highly-contagious strain of the canine influenza. According to the CDC, Canine influenza (also known as dog flu) is a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific type A influenza viruses known to infect our four legged besties.
Marijuana referendums pass in several Texas cities but may not take effect
Voters in five Texas cities Tuesday said yes to decriminalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana, possession of four ounces or less, but that doesn’t mean it will happen, at least not in Killeen, where voters said yes to proposition A by 69%
I-35 Capital Project kicks off in south Austin; groups file lawsuit, demand project halts
In the near future, Interstate 35 through downtown Austin will undergo a complete transformation, but for now, the Texas Department of Transportation is starting in south Austin.
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Waco, TX
Waco is a city in McLennan County, Texas. Add it to your travel list if you want an enjoyable vacation with many activities and natural beauty. Waco is a great place to visit for its friendly atmosphere and variety of things to do. You'll enjoy the moderate weather whether you're...
Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana
TYLER, Texas — By the end of Election Day, five Texas cities have voted to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession. After Austin voters overwhelmingly approved the proposition to decriminalize carrying small amounts of marijuana in May, Ground Game Texas — the progressive group behind that effort — successfully worked with local organizations and pushed for similar measures to appear on the ballots of Denton, San Marcos, Killeen, Elgin and Harker Heights for the midterms cycle.
Freeze Warning issued for most of Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - A Freeze Warning has been issued for most of Central Texas from midnight until 9 AM on November 13, 2022. The counties under the warning are Llano, Burnet, Williamson, Gillespie, Blanco, Hays, Travis, Bastrop, Lee, and Caldwell. The National Weather Service issued the warning saying clear skies,...
VIDEO: Hail, rain fall in the Hill Country, on Lake Travis
Strong to severe storms moved through Central Texas Friday, bringing windy and cooler weather.
Company purchases veterans hospital in Marlin, expected to bring around 300 jobs
MARLIN, Texas — Marlin city officials recently announced that the former Thomas T. Connally Veterans Administration Hospital will be revamped as Texas Central Nervous System Veteran Hospital. Marlin hasn't had a veteran hospital since nearly 20 years ago and revamping the hospital fell through. But city officials and Marlin...
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $18 million to Killeen ISD
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen ISD received this week its largest-ever donation: $18 million from an international philanthropist that will greatly impact the lives of local students. MacKenzie Scott, a partial owner of Amazon, made the donation, only citing the incredible work the district does on a daily basis.
Two Central Texas schools reprimanded by UIL
AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Marlin ISD and Harker Heights High School received disciplinary action on Monday. The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) handed down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and possible rules violations. Marlin High ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson was issued two years...
New Plant Coming To Killeen, Texas From South Korean Business
Recently, it seems like businesses around the world have noticed that the growth of Central Texas could be beneficial to them. Most recently, a distillery in Waco was just purchased by London company, which you can read about here. But what about companies that bring business into the state?. Recently,...
Killeen ISD receives $18 million donation from partial owner of Amazon, Mackenzie Scott
KILLEEN, Texas — Partial owner of Amazon and philanthropist, MacKenzie Scott, has donated $18 million to Killeen ISD to give them their largest donation ever. Scott has spent the last seven months donating a total of $2 billion to 343 organizations across the country. She has previously donated to other central Texas organizations, which include the Boys & Girls Club of Central Texas and the Waco Habitat for Humanity.
Killeen, Texas Homeowners and Renters Get High Energy Bill Relief
The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) has re-opened the application portal for the Texas Utility Help Program. That means Killen, Texas homeowners and renters can benefit from this program as well. The Type Of Help The Program Provides. The Texas Utility Help program has opened their application...
Medical debt burden heavy in McLennan County and Texas, which lacks expanded Medicaid
More than a fifth of McLennan County residents are estimated to have medical debt in collections, a high number even for Texas, a state known for high numbers of uninsured residents and medical debt, an analysis by the Urban Institute shows. For that 21% of the county population, the median...
Weather causes warming shelters to reopen in Temple this week
TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above was published on Monday and looks at the temperatures for the week ahead. Two warming shelters in Temple will reopen Monday night, and will remain open through Friday, due to this week's cooler temperatures. The warming shelters will be located at...
Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities
One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
