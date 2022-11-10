Read full article on original website
Trump acolyte Kari Lake loses Arizona governor race
Donald Trump loyalist and prominent election denier Kari Lake has lost her bid to be governor of Arizona, US networks projected Monday, rounding out a difficult week for the former president as he readies a new run for the White House. The projections by major US TV networks come after a week of intense scrutiny of the vote count in Arizona, where Lake and her supporters have repeatedly cast doubt on the competence and integrity of officials.
Bay News 9
Biden cheers midterms, but predicts Democrats may fall short on votes to codify Roe
At a press conference in Indonesia following his meeting with China's President Xi Jinping, President Joe Biden celebrated the results of the midterm elections, which saw Democrats retain control of the Senate and blunt Republican gains in the House. Biden in particular cheered the strength of American democracy and what...
Bay News 9
Cortez Masto defeats Laxalt, giving Democrats Senate control
Incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto has won reelection in Nevada, giving Democrats 50 seats in the U.S. Senate and control of the chamber for the remaining two years of President Joe Biden's first term, The Associated Press projects. Cortez Masto outlasted Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, a former Nevada attorney general...
Bay News 9
Pence: Trump's Jan. 6 tweet was 'reckless,' made clear 'he decided to be part of the problem'
Mike Pence says former President Donald Trump’s tweet in the throes of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection blaming his vice president for not blocking certification of Joe Biden’s election victory was “reckless” and “endangered” members of Pence’s family who were at the U.S. Capitol.
Bay News 9
Cortez Masto closes in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race
With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada's protracted ballot count ground through a fourth day Friday as election officials tallied thousands of votes ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept late-arriving mail-ins. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running barely behind Republican Adam Laxalt, but with the...
Bay News 9
Biden: Still not enough votes to codify abortion rights
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that Democrats still lack the power to codify abortion rights into law despite his party's stronger-than-expected performance in the midterm elections. “I don't think there's enough votes,” he said at a press conference during the Group of 20 summit...
Bay News 9
Candidates no more: Newly elected lawmakers flock to Capitol Hill for orientation
Fresh from their triumphs on Election Day, dozens of newly-elected lawmakers descended on Capitol Hill Monday. With the outcome of some House races still uncertain, it’s not a full class yet, as around 19 races have yet to be called. But the new members gathering for their orientation are savoring the moment.
Fox News Analyst Offers Stark Reality Check For Donald Trump: ‘His Star Has Faded’
Brit Hume warned about what may come next for the GOP.
Bay News 9
Arizona measure gives non-citizens in-state college tuition
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters have approved an initiative to extend cheaper in-state college tuition to some non-citizen students, cheering supporters who hope the measure’s passage Monday will help spark momentum for wider immigration reform in Congress. The Associated Press called the race for Proposition 308 after the...
Bay News 9
Amid possible 'tight majority,' McCarthy's speakership dreams hang in the balance
Although votes are still being counted and several congressional races have yet to be called, Republicans are still expected to control the House of Representatives – by a much smaller margin than they had previously hoped. As the country still awaits the full results of last week's election to...
Bay News 9
Slovenian president eager to work, gets Melania's congrats
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Natasa Pirc Musar loves to ride her motorcycle. She also has worked as a human rights lawyer, a TV presenter, ran Slovenia’s top data protection agency and now is the small European Union nation’s first female president. “Not a single day of my...
Bay News 9
Senate set to take up marriage equality during lame duck session
The U.S. Senate is poised to vote on a bill that would codify same-sex marriage into law in the coming weeks, a move made that Democrats put off until after the midterm elections. A vote on the amended Respect for Marriage Act will be just one of the Senate’s many...
Climate activist blasts leaders holding onto fossil projects
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate slammed world leaders Tuesday who persist in backing new fossil fuel projects despite science warnings that this will push temperatures across the planet to dangerous highs. Countries agreed in the 2015 Paris climate accord to limit global...
