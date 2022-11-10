ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

AFP

Trump acolyte Kari Lake loses Arizona governor race

Donald Trump loyalist and prominent election denier Kari Lake has lost her bid to be governor of Arizona, US networks projected Monday, rounding out a difficult week for the former president as he readies a new run for the White House. The projections by major US TV networks come after a week of intense scrutiny of the vote count in Arizona, where Lake and her supporters have repeatedly cast doubt on the competence and integrity of officials.
ARIZONA STATE
Bay News 9

Cortez Masto defeats Laxalt, giving Democrats Senate control

Incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto has won reelection in Nevada, giving Democrats 50 seats in the U.S. Senate and control of the chamber for the remaining two years of President Joe Biden's first term, The Associated Press projects. Cortez Masto outlasted Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, a former Nevada attorney general...
NEVADA STATE
Bay News 9

Cortez Masto closes in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race

With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada's protracted ballot count ground through a fourth day Friday as election officials tallied thousands of votes ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept late-arriving mail-ins. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running barely behind Republican Adam Laxalt, but with the...
NEVADA STATE
Bay News 9

Biden: Still not enough votes to codify abortion rights

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that Democrats still lack the power to codify abortion rights into law despite his party's stronger-than-expected performance in the midterm elections. “I don't think there's enough votes,” he said at a press conference during the Group of 20 summit...
GEORGIA STATE
Bay News 9

Arizona measure gives non-citizens in-state college tuition

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters have approved an initiative to extend cheaper in-state college tuition to some non-citizen students, cheering supporters who hope the measure’s passage Monday will help spark momentum for wider immigration reform in Congress. The Associated Press called the race for Proposition 308 after the...
ARIZONA STATE
Bay News 9

Slovenian president eager to work, gets Melania's congrats

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Natasa Pirc Musar loves to ride her motorcycle. She also has worked as a human rights lawyer, a TV presenter, ran Slovenia’s top data protection agency and now is the small European Union nation’s first female president. “Not a single day of my...
Bay News 9

Senate set to take up marriage equality during lame duck session

The U.S. Senate is poised to vote on a bill that would codify same-sex marriage into law in the coming weeks, a move made that Democrats put off until after the midterm elections. A vote on the amended Respect for Marriage Act will be just one of the Senate’s many...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Climate activist blasts leaders holding onto fossil projects

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate slammed world leaders Tuesday who persist in backing new fossil fuel projects despite science warnings that this will push temperatures across the planet to dangerous highs. Countries agreed in the 2015 Paris climate accord to limit global...

