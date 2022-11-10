ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

houmatimes.com

Williams Pipeline to conduct training exercise on Bayou Black Drive on Nov. 16

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to announce that Williams Pipeline, located at 4711 Bayou Black Drive in Gibson, will be conducting a full-scale training exercise on November 16, 2022, from 0830-1230, with the assistance of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, and many other Public Safety partners. The...
GIBSON, LA
houmatimes.com

Second Round of Nicholls Small Business Hurricane Ida Resilience Fund Launched

Nicholls Small Business Hurricane Ida Resilience Fund has launched a second round to provide assistance for businesses still suffering the impacts of Hurricane Ida. Business grants of $5,000 are available as gap funding to solve a specific issue faced by the business. With $75,000 in total funds available, only 15 businesses that meet all criteria will be considered based on needs.
THIBODAUX, LA
lutheranmuseum.com

The Sophie and the Republik

Two events that are part of the immigration story that is so important to our area took place on this day in 1838. The two events took place a great distance away from one another. One event took place in Bremerhaven, Germany, while the other took place in New Orleans, Louisiana. The map below illustrates just how far apart those two locations are.
MISSOURI STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Assistant District Attorney in Louisiana and Two Associates Charged with Numerous New Bank Fraud Counts

Former Assistant District Attorney in Louisiana and Two Associates Charged with Numerous New Bank Fraud Counts. New Orleans, Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that a grand jury returned a superseding indictment on November 4, 2022, against Glenn E. Diaz, age 71, of Arabi, Louisiana; Peter J. “Pete” Jenevein, age 57, of Panama City, Florida; and Mark S. Grelle, age 67, of Chalmette, Louisiana for bank fraud and money laundering charges related to defrauding First NBC Bank, the New Orleans-based bank that failed in April 2017.
ARABI, LA
houmatimes.com

Together We Are Bringing Families Home One At A Time

Hurricane Ida hit our community in August 2021 causing many families to be displaced. Through efforts of many in our community who are working daily to repair and rebuild, slowly families are able to return. On November 8, Start Corporation had the joy of cutting a ribbon on a home which will bring the Perrault family home. “After living in fight or flight mode for over a year and having anxiety daily I’m so grateful to finally be home. Home. I haven’t been able to say that in over a year,” said Mrs. Perrault. This family of five evacuated for the storm and had no home to come back to. They lived in a hotel out of town for six months then moved to a state approved camper for the next nine months. Their first day back all they wanted to do was sit with their children, ages 20, 14 and seven, in a safe home.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Bayou Cane to host First on the Scene Training program

The Bayou Cane Fire Protection District announced it will host a First on the Scene Training program. “This program is designed to teach basic life saving maneuvers that the average person can use to save a life. When necessary, stopping bleeding, giving CPR and chest compressions, are some of the most beneficial things you can do to increase someone’s chance of survival before EMS arrives,” Bayou Cane Fire Protection District EMS Chief Toby Henry explained.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Crosswalk murals add new art to downtown Houma

In a collaboration between the Bayou Region Arts Council, the Houma Downtown Development Corporation and local artists Hans Geist and Kassie Voisin, downtown Houma has new murals appearing under foot!. Crosswalk murals are being added to the corners of Main Street and Church Street, and Main Street and Goode Street,...
HOUMA, LA
wbrz.com

Metairie man ticketed for killing alligator out of season

ST. CHARLES PARISH - A man was ticketed for hunting and killing an alligator Nov. 7, more than a month after alligator season had ended. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, 29-year-old Daniel Duzac of Metairie was found with a 7-foot, 9-inch alligator near the Mississippi River flood control locks.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Nov. 11-13

It's a fall festival of ... festivals and much more as the New Orleans area celebrates seafood, music, heritage, art, veterans and good times. Music, swamp tours, kayak adventures, art and more are all additions to the great Louisiana cuisine found at the annual JEAN LAFITTE SEAFOOD FESTIVAL in this Jefferson Parish community. It all happens at the Auditorium and Grounds at 4953 City Park Drive in Jean Lafitte. Friday music starts at 5 p.m. to 11:15 p.m., Saturday noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday noon to 9:15 p.m. Tickets start at $10 per day. Get more information on the festival here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WINKNEWS.com

First place to reopen on Fort Myers Beach after Ian

Bayfront Bistro is the first to reopen on Fort Myers Beach since Hurricane Ian washed away homes and decimated businesses. One of the perks of being the only business open in the area, you get all the customers to yourself. Even if the menu is a little bit smaller, for...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
houmatimes.com

Laurel Anne “Puddin” Breaux

Laurel Anne “Puddin” Breaux, 93, a native of Jeanerette, LA and resident of Houma passed at 9:55pm on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Visitation will be from 9:30am Saturday November 19, 2022 at St. Anthony Catholic Church followed by a memorial Mass at St. Anthony at 11:00am. A private burial will take place at a later date at Franklin Cemetery.
HOUMA, LA
fox8live.com

NOFD battling 3-alarm fire at SeaBrook Harbor

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire early Sunday (Nov. 13) at SeaBrook Harbor and Marine. Witness Demetrius Witherspoon, who lives near the marina in the 5800 block of France Road, told Fox 8 the fire broke out shortly before 5:30 a.m. and was threatening several yachts moored at the marina.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral woman needs help removing a tiki hut from her property

High winds from Ian pushed all sorts of things where they weren’t supposed to be, and Jolene Chesley wants a tiki hut off her property that Ian left there. Chesley told WINK News that job number one is finding someone to get it off her property. “It’s depressing,” Chesley...
CAPE CORAL, FL

