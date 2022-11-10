Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Main Street announced 2022 Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off winners
Thibodaux Main Street announced the winners of the 2022 Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off! This year’s event broke previous records and hosted the most teams, the most dishes, and perhaps the largest crowd. The 2022 Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off winners:. Jambalaya/Pastalaya:. First place- Craig Webre for...
houmatimes.com
Williams Pipeline to conduct training exercise on Bayou Black Drive on Nov. 16
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to announce that Williams Pipeline, located at 4711 Bayou Black Drive in Gibson, will be conducting a full-scale training exercise on November 16, 2022, from 0830-1230, with the assistance of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, and many other Public Safety partners. The...
houmatimes.com
Second Round of Nicholls Small Business Hurricane Ida Resilience Fund Launched
Nicholls Small Business Hurricane Ida Resilience Fund has launched a second round to provide assistance for businesses still suffering the impacts of Hurricane Ida. Business grants of $5,000 are available as gap funding to solve a specific issue faced by the business. With $75,000 in total funds available, only 15 businesses that meet all criteria will be considered based on needs.
lutheranmuseum.com
The Sophie and the Republik
Two events that are part of the immigration story that is so important to our area took place on this day in 1838. The two events took place a great distance away from one another. One event took place in Bremerhaven, Germany, while the other took place in New Orleans, Louisiana. The map below illustrates just how far apart those two locations are.
Former Assistant District Attorney in Louisiana and Two Associates Charged with Numerous New Bank Fraud Counts
Former Assistant District Attorney in Louisiana and Two Associates Charged with Numerous New Bank Fraud Counts. New Orleans, Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that a grand jury returned a superseding indictment on November 4, 2022, against Glenn E. Diaz, age 71, of Arabi, Louisiana; Peter J. “Pete” Jenevein, age 57, of Panama City, Florida; and Mark S. Grelle, age 67, of Chalmette, Louisiana for bank fraud and money laundering charges related to defrauding First NBC Bank, the New Orleans-based bank that failed in April 2017.
houmatimes.com
Together We Are Bringing Families Home One At A Time
Hurricane Ida hit our community in August 2021 causing many families to be displaced. Through efforts of many in our community who are working daily to repair and rebuild, slowly families are able to return. On November 8, Start Corporation had the joy of cutting a ribbon on a home which will bring the Perrault family home. “After living in fight or flight mode for over a year and having anxiety daily I’m so grateful to finally be home. Home. I haven’t been able to say that in over a year,” said Mrs. Perrault. This family of five evacuated for the storm and had no home to come back to. They lived in a hotel out of town for six months then moved to a state approved camper for the next nine months. Their first day back all they wanted to do was sit with their children, ages 20, 14 and seven, in a safe home.
houmatimes.com
Bayou Cane to host First on the Scene Training program
The Bayou Cane Fire Protection District announced it will host a First on the Scene Training program. “This program is designed to teach basic life saving maneuvers that the average person can use to save a life. When necessary, stopping bleeding, giving CPR and chest compressions, are some of the most beneficial things you can do to increase someone’s chance of survival before EMS arrives,” Bayou Cane Fire Protection District EMS Chief Toby Henry explained.
houmatimes.com
Crosswalk murals add new art to downtown Houma
In a collaboration between the Bayou Region Arts Council, the Houma Downtown Development Corporation and local artists Hans Geist and Kassie Voisin, downtown Houma has new murals appearing under foot!. Crosswalk murals are being added to the corners of Main Street and Church Street, and Main Street and Goode Street,...
wbrz.com
Metairie man ticketed for killing alligator out of season
ST. CHARLES PARISH - A man was ticketed for hunting and killing an alligator Nov. 7, more than a month after alligator season had ended. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, 29-year-old Daniel Duzac of Metairie was found with a 7-foot, 9-inch alligator near the Mississippi River flood control locks.
houmatimes.com
Against All Odds; Houma Amputee Ranks Top in the World at Weight Lifting Competition
Your life can change in an instant which happened to Houma native Nick Boudreaux in 2017. Despite the challenges that come with being an amputee, he has ranked top four in the world in competitive lifting and has proven himself to be one of the strongest. Boudreaux is a husband,...
WDSU
South Claiborne Avenue Church says they were robbed of essential equipment
NEW ORLEANS — Ebeneezer Baptist Church on South Claiborne Avenue says it was robbed of essential video and sound equipment Sunday morning. The church says thieves broke into the church to take the equipment that they rely on to get the word out to people that can't attend the church in person.
First of its Kind Holiday Parade Coming to New Orleans This Year
Christmas is right around the corner and if you are planning on heading to New Orleans to celebrate the holiday then we have the perfect family event for you to attend. This year a new parade will be hitting the streets of New Orleans… a holiday parade. The Children’s...
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Nov. 11-13
It's a fall festival of ... festivals and much more as the New Orleans area celebrates seafood, music, heritage, art, veterans and good times. Music, swamp tours, kayak adventures, art and more are all additions to the great Louisiana cuisine found at the annual JEAN LAFITTE SEAFOOD FESTIVAL in this Jefferson Parish community. It all happens at the Auditorium and Grounds at 4953 City Park Drive in Jean Lafitte. Friday music starts at 5 p.m. to 11:15 p.m., Saturday noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday noon to 9:15 p.m. Tickets start at $10 per day. Get more information on the festival here.
WINKNEWS.com
First place to reopen on Fort Myers Beach after Ian
Bayfront Bistro is the first to reopen on Fort Myers Beach since Hurricane Ian washed away homes and decimated businesses. One of the perks of being the only business open in the area, you get all the customers to yourself. Even if the menu is a little bit smaller, for...
NOLA.com
Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival: How to get there, where to park, hours, attractions
Jean Lafitte is hosting its 2022 Seafood Festival this weekend, after postponing it from June while the town recovered from 2021's Hurricane Ida. The festival offers live music, swamp tours, kayak rentals, local seafood, a wine walk and art. When is it?. Saturday: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m -...
houmatimes.com
Hypervelocity Race Track, a New Indoor Karting and Family Entertainment Center, is Coming to Houma Soon!!
Good news, Houma, a new family-friendly entertainment business is on the way! Hypervelocity Race Track, an indoor go-karting track, and entertainment center is coming to Southland Mall in Houma!. When it comes to family-friendly entertainment, co-owner Mosun Ejike said the community doesn’t have many options. She and her husband, Paul,...
houmatimes.com
Laurel Anne “Puddin” Breaux
Laurel Anne “Puddin” Breaux, 93, a native of Jeanerette, LA and resident of Houma passed at 9:55pm on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Visitation will be from 9:30am Saturday November 19, 2022 at St. Anthony Catholic Church followed by a memorial Mass at St. Anthony at 11:00am. A private burial will take place at a later date at Franklin Cemetery.
NOLA.com
New Christmas parade in New Orleans combines Mardi Gras floats with Macy’s-style balloons
The new Children's Hospital New Orleans Holiday Parade Dec. 3 will include familiar Carnival-style floats crowded with riders, and — unlike any Crescent City parade in recent memory — hovering helium balloons, a la the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade. At a press conference on Thursday morning at Mardi...
fox8live.com
NOFD battling 3-alarm fire at SeaBrook Harbor
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire early Sunday (Nov. 13) at SeaBrook Harbor and Marine. Witness Demetrius Witherspoon, who lives near the marina in the 5800 block of France Road, told Fox 8 the fire broke out shortly before 5:30 a.m. and was threatening several yachts moored at the marina.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral woman needs help removing a tiki hut from her property
High winds from Ian pushed all sorts of things where they weren’t supposed to be, and Jolene Chesley wants a tiki hut off her property that Ian left there. Chesley told WINK News that job number one is finding someone to get it off her property. “It’s depressing,” Chesley...
Comments / 0