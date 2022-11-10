Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sad kernel: Shirley’s Popcorn to close Lima store
LIMA — The fresh smell of butter and salt on newly popped popcorn is a warm and friendly greeting when going to watch a new movie. A company that decided to expand its territory is now closing stores in Lima and Findlay. Shirley’s Popcorn, a staple in the Northwest...
hometownstations.com
Glenn trying to address rental property problems in the 6th ward
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Lima’s 6th ward councilman is trying to find a way to help landlords and tenants in his ward. Derry Glenn will be holding a meeting this Tuesday to talk to individuals about the problems that exist with the rental properties in the south end of Lima. He says there are good renters and landlords out there, but he has heard of people not paying rent for months, and landlords not following up with needed repairs. So, he wants to bring both sides together to work on the differences and if they cannot be resolved, he is looking at proposing setting up a housing court in Lima.
Lima woman faces prison for drug possession
LIMA — A Lima woman faces between three years and 16.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony. Tesa Wireman, 27, agreed to a plea deal on Monday to change the code section under which she was charged, lowering the mandatory minimum sentence she will face. She also pleaded guilty to four forfeiture of money specifications which the state deemed “contraband and/or property derived from or through the commission of the offense.”
wktn.com
Ada Man Injured in Findlay Crash
An Ada man was injured in a crash to start the weekend in Findlay. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, 36 year old Shawn Christopher was driving east in the 1100 block of Tiffin Avenue when 20 year old Isabelle Lutz, of Findlay, failed to yield while attempting a left hand turn.
Times-Bulletin
Arson at Comfort Inn
VAN WERT — The Van Wert Fire Department was sent to the Comfort Inn at 4:59 a.m. on Sunday morning, Nov. 13 for a shed on the back of its lot which was on fire. Upon arrival the shed was fully engulfed. North Washington Street was blocked off to traffic from Bonnewitz Avenue to Gleason Avenue due to the use of a fire hydrant on the west side of North Washington Street.
Lima man get 5 years prison for OVIs, burglary
LIMA — A Lima man was sentenced Monday morning to five years in prison for two operating a vehicle while intoxicated offenses and burglary. Domminic Potts, 29, is convicted of two OVIs stemming from two separate June 2021 incidents and third-degree felony burglary for an October 2020 offense. Potts was initially charged with aggravated burglary and assault for the 2020 incident but agreed to a plea deal lowering one charge and dismissing the other.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burger places in Ohio, every day of the week.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Oct. 20-Nov. 3
The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on Wednesday. Mark E. Morning, 40, Columbus Grove; domestic violence. Jeremy J. Knoll, 47, Leipsic; aggravated burglary and domestic violence. Justin D. Lammers, 24, Leipsic; aggravated possession of drugs. Christina M. Howell, 32, Columbus Grove; aggravated possession of drugs...
Henderson gets 18 years for robbery, assault
LIMA — A Lima man who in surveillance footage robbed and assaulted another in May was sentenced to 18 years in prison Monday afternoon. Aaron Henderson, 24, pleaded guilty to first-degree felony aggravated robbery and second-degree felonious assault in exchange for the dismissal of a having weapons under disability charge. Both convictions have a firearm and repeat violent offender specifications, though the latter was not factored into his sentence.
sent-trib.com
Toledo man arrested on warrant, concealed weapon charge in BG
A Toledo man who was arrested on a warrant from another agency also faces charges in Wood County for carrying a concealed weapon. A Bowling Green police officer was on patrol Saturday at 12:37 a.m. in the 200 block of East Court Street and ran a license plate on a parked 2022 Dodge Charger.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne Contractor arrested, accused of theft
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne man is facing multiple counts of theft after police say he charged homeowners for improvement projects he never completed. Fort Wayne’s NBC News has obtained the probable cause documents from the Allen County Superior Circuit Court in the case against 27-year-old Zachery Downing.
5-year old in booster seat dies in Ohio car crash
A five-year-old is dead after a crash in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a two-car crash happened in Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The crash happened near High Street on US 36 in Port Washington. The Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old from Sidney, Ohio was heading east on US 36 and crossed over the […]
One arrested after leading police on 2 county chase
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspected vehicle thief lead officers on a chase that crossed county lines before ending in a collision. According to the Sidney Police Department, officers found a truck marked as stolen on Michigan Street and Sixth Avenue in Sidney. The suspected driver, 23-year-old Thomas Mason, ran a red light and lead […]
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples recently submitted applications for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Alex Casada of Saint Johns and Kathrine Miller of Lima; Kaitlynn Pemble and Clystal Ramirez, both of Harrod; Kyler Betts and Autumn Eastridge, both of Lima; Charles Perkins of Lima and Linzy Mundy of Findlay; Dustan Lucas and Jeanette Fuller, both of Lima; Matthew Dugan of Cridersville and Hailey Whitaker of Wapakoneta; Tyler Richmond and Kelly Garrod, both of Delphos; Steven Mulcahy and Hira Rashid, both of Lima; Jeffrey Martin and Delena Skaggs, both of Lima; Carl Frisch of Alger and Alyce Stoud of Harrod; and Joshua Ely and Shelly Wireman, both of Lima.
Lima News
Blown away: Remembering the 2002 Van Wert tornado
VAN WERT — Driving Lincoln Highway into Van Wert, there is little to suggest that 20 years ago, on Nov. 10, 2002, the area was devastated by an F4 tornado. The tornado followed a path across Van Wert County and into Putnam County, reaching its peak speeds on the western edge of Van Wert. An F4 tornado can have wind speeds of approximately 207 to 260 miles per hour, causing damage to even solidly built structures.
Lima News
Pam and Mike White
DELPHOS — Mr. and Mrs. Mike White are celebrating 50 years of marriage. White and the former Pam Seyer were married Nov. 11, 1972 at Pandora Missionary Church in Pandora by Rev. Ken Stuckey and Rev. William Fells. They are the parents of two children: Peter (Tami) White, of...
1 taken to hospital, Ohio BCI investigating after officer-involved shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – An officer-involved shooting happened in Springfield on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, an officer-involved shooting took place in the 700 block of Selma Road in Springfield. 2NEWS spoke with the Press Secretary Steve Irwin of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and learned Springfield Police requested Ohio BCI to investigate the officer-involved […]
Lima woman faces 9-36 months or community control for burglary
LIMA — A Lima woman faces nine months to three years in prison or community control for third-degree felony burglary. Madison Coulter, 21, pleaded guilty to the charge which was reduced from first-degree felony aggravated burglary Wednesday morning. Another count of aggravated burglary was dismissed. According to the indictment,...
Lima News
Findlay man flees police after alleged threat with knife
FINDLAY — Police officers were called Monday to 224 Monroe Avenue in Findlay for a report of a man threatening another man with a knife, according to a news release from the Findlay Police Department. The male suspect departed before the officer arrived, but he was located in the...
fortwaynesnbc.com
COURT DOCS: Man arrested in connection with weekend shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with a shooting that happened on the city’s south side Sunday evening. Police say the shooting happened on Sunday, Nov. 13, just before 7 p.m. in the 5200 block...
Comments / 0