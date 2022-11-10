Read full article on original website
Related
Best Incredibles toy
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The Incredibles franchise has remained a family favorite since its release, and it isn’t hard to see why. The characters in the movie have since been immortalized into Incredibles toys, apparel and other merch, which can make choosing just one a little daunting.
Best Calico Critters toy
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Chances are if you know a child who enjoys figurines, you’ve heard them talk about Calico Critters. What are Calico Critters exactly? It’s an award-winning toy series of quality animal figures about 2.5 inches in size designed for pretend play.
Best Dino Ranch toy
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If your kid is a fan of “Dino Ranch,” you will be ecstatic to learn the show has inspired a number of toys. Now, your child can take the characters they love and create their own wild “pre-westoric” adventures.
Best ‘Super Why’ toy
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. “Super Why” is a television series for preschool kids. Each episode features a team of fairytale superheroes who use their unique reading powers to solve problems. The superheroes magically fly into books and use their reading skills to intervene, change the outcome and save the day. After saving the day, the characters take a problem from the story and apply what they learned to their own lives.
50+ white elephant gifts for under $20 for your office holiday party
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A white elephant party is a fun, festive way to accommodate a large group of people and turn gift-giving into a game. It makes for an ideal event to have at work, so you only need to bring one gift instead of presents for everyone. However, picking out a white elephant gift can be tricky. You don’t know who will ultimately end up with your gift, so it has to be broad enough to appeal to anyone but fun enough to not feel boring or redundant. Fortunately, finding a great gift doesn’t have to be frustrating or expensive. Here are over 50 white elephant gift ideas under $20 that won’t break the bank.
Best mini Christmas stocking
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. ‘Tis the season for decorations, gifts and overall generosity and cheer, and one of the best parts of every winter is Christmas stockings. Whether you plan to use miniature stockings for decoration or for giving smaller gifts, finding the right material, size and amount of stockings for your needs will help you get the most out of the product you buy.
9 edible gifts every foodie needs this holiday season
Thinking about giving gourmet food gifts to your loved ones? These unique edible gifts will allow you to send delicious food anywhere.
Best Hanukkah sweater
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As the holiday season rolls around, it’s easy to find Christmas sweaters-cute, ugly and otherwise-in stores and online, but when it comes to Hanukkah sweaters, there are considerably fewer options out there. You’ll probably see one or maybe two in an actual store and even then, you have to do a lot of looking around. This year, why not get ahead of the search by browsing some of the best Hanukkah sweaters for celebrating the festival of lights.
Best Minion toy
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When the first “Despicable Me” movie was released in 2010, the whole world fell in love with Gru’s lovable yellow Minions. If your kid loves Kevin, Bob, Stuart or any of the other Minions, they’re sure to enjoy getting a fun Minion toy. With its realistic sounds and effects, the Minions: Fart ‘n Fire Super-Size Blaster is guaranteed to make your kid laugh, but there’s a wide array of other exciting toys to choose from as well.
Best Cat Noir toy
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Created by French illustrator Thomas Astruc, “Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir” is a wildly popular kids superhero cartoon that has aired in the United States since 2015. Since premiering on Nickelodeon, the series has moved to the Disney Channel and can currently be streamed on Netflix and Disney+. New seasons and a feature-length musical film have been announced.
Best TANGLE fidget toy
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. We live in such an overstimulated world that when we finally have quiet time, many of us don’t know how to sit still. The go-to action is picking up our phone and scrolling through our social media feeds. In truth, the act of scrolling is probably more beneficial than the things we are reading.
Best Disney Doorables toy
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A Disney Doorables toy is ideal for Disney fanatics who enjoy collectibles. Disney Doorables fans love the excitement of opening the door-themed packaging and discovering the characters included in each Doorables blind box. Known for their small 1.5-inch size and distinctive glitter eyes, Disney Doorables are fun to collect and display. The top choice for a new collector is the Just Play Disney Doorables Mega Peek pack. However, there are a wide variety of Doorables characters to find that span six series, and there are several special collections as well.
Best funny Christmas card
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There are so many ways to spread Christmas joy during the holiday season, a simple kindness toward a stranger, giving gifts to family and friends, and sending cards expressing wishes for peace, love and happiness in the year to come.
Best chew toy for horses
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Horses provide companionship and pleasure for people all across the globe. Happiest in a herd, horses sometimes are forced to be on their own, either in a stall or walking through their pasture. A bored horse can be a naughty one, so it’s best to provide them with something that satisfies their curiosity and keeps them occupied.
Best 12 Days of Christmas ornament set
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There are few holiday songs as famous as “The 12 Days of Christmas.” If you are shopping for some new ornaments this year, you can use this song for inspiration. The first known printed record of the song goes back to the 1780s, and there are different versions of the song that exist in various European countries.
Home entertainment continues to stay home even as we emerge from pandemic
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The box office has yet to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels. According to a News Nation article that ran earlier this year, “In 2021, the digital market accounted for 72% of the combined theatrical and home market.” This is a steep increase from before the pandemic, when theatrical and digital markets for entertainment were roughly equal. Other than the occasional breakthrough release, such as last week’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which had an impressive $181 million domestic opening, cinema attendance has not yet bounced back to what it was pre-pandemic. This means the majority of individuals are depending on their home entertainment system for their theatrical experience.
Best anime action figure
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. One of the most popular types of anime is shonen anime, which focuses on superheroes, pirates and fighters. It makes sense that the best anime action figures also fall into this category. While animated projects are often associated with children’s...
Upgrade your Thanksgiving plans and cut down on cooking time with one of the best turkey fryers
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Turkey day is rapidly approaching in the U.S. and with it comes the dreaded task of piecing together a Thanksgiving feast. If it’s your turn to take charge of the centerpiece bird, you have some cooking options. One of the most common methods is to use a giant deep fryer pot. It’s so commonly used for turkeys on Thanksgiving that the sets are typically called turkey fryers. These sets come in all sizes with all kinds of extras, so make sure you get one that will fit your turkey.
Best Disney LEGO sets
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As an iconic toymaker, LEGO has teamed up with a variety of properties over the years to make exciting sets with lovable characters for builders of all ages. In 2009, LEGO formed a partnership with Disney, allowing the Danish company to make sets inspired by live action movies and animated stories.
Best axolotl plush
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Axolotls may be the cutest salamanders, if not the cutest amphibians, of all time. It’s hard to believe that a creature with an eel-like tail, lizard legs, protruding gills and an upturned mouth is adorable, but axolotls have managed to woo many people with their half-evolved appearances.
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
37K+
Followers
31K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0