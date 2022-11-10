Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“That’s Why We Want These Guns Off The Streets"Still UnsolvedPortland, OR
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
Monday in Portland: CTGR opening opioid treatment clinic in Portland, 'Symbiosis' debuts at Portland Art MuseumEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Many Portland residents should have received $600 stimulus paymentsJ.R. HeimbignerPortland, OR
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, ORTerry MansfieldPortland, OR
Related
Damian Lillard drops truth bomb on Blazers hot start to the season
The Portland Trail Blazers have gotten off to a strong 9-4 start this season, managed to have become one of the top teams in the Western Conference this season and Damian Lillard is thrilled about it. According to NBA.com’s Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl, Lillard is most impressed by the camaraderie...
Kevin Durant’s 3-word reaction to Warriors star Stephen Curry’s 40-point outburst vs. Cavs
Stephen Curry has done it again. The Golden State Warriors came into their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers as heavy underdogs. The Dubs have mightily struggled this season, so many expected them to bow to the white-hot Cavs. However, Curry refused to let that happen, taking control of the game up until the final minute.
Ja Morant reacts to Sixers’ Joel Embiid obliterating Jazz for 59 points
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant couldn’t believe his eyes after witnessing Joel Embiid score more than half of the Philadelphia 76ers’ total points against the Utah Jazz on Sunday. Embiid exploded for 59 points in the 105-98 win, going 19-of-28 from the field and 20-of-24 from the free...
James Harden’s instant reaction to Joel Embiid dropping 59 on Jazz
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was a one-man wrecking crew Sunday against the Utah Jazz. Embiid did not just dominate the Jazz — he destroyed them. Embiid posted one of the craziest stat lines in the history of the NBA to lead the Sixers to a 105-98 win at home over the Jazz, doing it […] The post James Harden’s instant reaction to Joel Embiid dropping 59 on Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jaylen Brown gets brutal injury update ahead of Celtics vs. Pistons clash
In a rather brutal blow to the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown has been ruled out on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons due to a knee injury. Brown was initially listed as questionable for the contest, but the Celtics eventually opted to let him sit out so his knee contusion can heal better. He played 35 minutes in their showdown with the Denver Nuggets on Friday.
NFL Odds: Vikings vs. Bills prediction, odds and pick – 11/13/2022
The Minnesota Vikings will travel to take on the Buffalo Bills in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Vikings-Bills prediction and pick, laid out below. Minnesota has surprised most in and out of the league, […] The post NFL Odds: Vikings vs. Bills prediction, odds and pick – 11/13/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on James Wiseman’s future ahead of G-League move
James Wiseman took the floor for the first time in three games on Monday. The third-year big man’s minutes weren’t an indication he was suddenly back in the Golden State Warriors’ evolving rotation, though. Wiseman only got off the bench because his team was salting away a blowout win over the San Antonio Spurs, giving […] The post Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on James Wiseman’s future ahead of G-League move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The 1 Knicks player that is garnering trade interest across the NBA
The New York Knicks have had a decent start to the 2022-23 season, as their win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night pushed their record back to .500 at 6-6 through 12 games. And even though the season is young, teams have already begun to identify Immanuel Quickley as a potential trade target as their current campaign progresses.
1 pleasant surprise for Pacers early in 2022-23 NBA season
The Indiana Pacers weren’t expected to make much noise during the 2022-23 season. Pundits and fans alike thought that the Pacers were destined to finish at or at least near the bottom of the standings, especially after Indiana closed out the previous season by losing 10 games in a row.
Damian Lillard gets real after Luka Doncic, Mavs end Blazers road trip on sour note
The Portland Trail Blazers let one slip away against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks in Dallas on Saturday. Damian Lillard and co. went up against a Mavs side that was 5-1 in American Airlines Arena entering the contest and nearly came away with the win. The Blazers held a three-point...
Kevin Durant claps back at Patrick Beverley taking credit for Lakers’ win over Nets
The Brooklyn Nets’ recent hot streak came to an end on Sunday in a 116-103 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. In hilarious fashion, Patrick Beverley partly took credit for the victory, saying he set the tone by guarding Kevin Durant which resulted in LA responding. Well, it didn’t take long for the Nets star […] The post Kevin Durant claps back at Patrick Beverley taking credit for Lakers’ win over Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘LeBron James is still playing’: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets brutally honest about being the face of the NBA
There are few bigger superstars in the NBA today than Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar is well aware of this fact, and he has embraced his status as one of the most popular athletes in the world today. Be that as it may, Giannis still doesn’t believe that he...
‘You tell me’: Suns star Devin Booker’s blunt reaction to key reason behind Phoenix’s downfall vs. Heat
Monday night produced quite a tremendous matchup between two of the top teams in the NBA right now. In the end, it was the Miami Heat that edged out the Phoenix Suns, 113-112, in a thrilling contest that went down the wire. It was another disappointing loss for the Suns,...
NBPA could take action if Kyrie Irving, Nets fail to reach agreement on return
Kyrie Irving has missed the Brooklyn Nets’ last six games after the team issued the guard a five-game minimum suspension for his repeated refusal to apologize for posts linking to an antisemitic film. The five-game timeframe passed this weekend, but Irving remained suspended for Brooklyn’s matchup with the Los...
NBA Twitter thinks Kings star De’Aaron Fox is joining LeBron James, Lakers after Klutch Sports switch
According to reports, De’Aaron Fox has decided to cut ties with his current sports agency, Family First Sports Firm, in favor of a high-profile move to Klutch Sports. The Sacramento Kings star now joins Rich Paul’s star-studded list of clients, which is headlined by none other than the one and only LeBron James. Fox said […] The post NBA Twitter thinks Kings star De’Aaron Fox is joining LeBron James, Lakers after Klutch Sports switch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green gets honest on major Jordan Poole adjustment Warriors must ‘figure out’
Make no mistake. Jordan Poole definitely isn’t the driving force behind the Golden State Warriors’ ongoing bench struggles. But as Steve Kerr keeps searching for rotational answers behind his team’s “foundational six,” Draymond Green honed in on a nuanced dynamic he believes has contributed to poor early-season play from Golden State’s reserves. Here’s how the […] The post Draymond Green gets honest on major Jordan Poole adjustment Warriors must ‘figure out’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Timberwolves add scoring machine to run alongside Karl-Anthony Towns amid slow start
The Rudy Gobert era in Minnesota hasn’t been off to the best of starts. The Minnesota Timberwolves, after making the postseason last year with 46 win, have been one of the league’s chief disappointments, as they have had considerable difficulties integrating Gobert alongside the Timberwolves core led by Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell. […] The post Timberwolves add scoring machine to run alongside Karl-Anthony Towns amid slow start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Heat news: Erik Spoelstra sounds off on Bam Adebayo’s unique status among legends he’s coached
Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat got the job done Monday night against the Phoenix Suns, escaping the game with a 113-112 heart-stopping victory that was saved by a Jimmy Butler block on Devin Booker. But it was Bam Adebayo who came up with the stoutest performance among all Heat players in the Suns game, and it’s definitely not lost on head coach Erik Spoelstra, who spoke glowingly about the center’s impact on the team.
Trae Young, Hawks are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks’ worst nightmare
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks may be the best team in the NBA, but every team has their Kryptonite. For Cream City, it looks like its Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. Young and the Hawks just showed everyone that they are the Bucks’ worst nightmare after taking down the 2021 NBA champions on […] The post Trae Young, Hawks are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks’ worst nightmare appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jaren Jackson Jr. injury update will make Ja Morant, Grizzlies smile
Barring any setback, Jaren Jackson Jr. is going to make his season debut for the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jackson has been upgraded to questionable for the game, but according to the latest update from Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, the forward plans to suit up and play. JJJ has missed the Grizzlies first 14 games of the 2022-23 campaign as he recovers from a foot surgery in the offseason.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
120K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0