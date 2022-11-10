ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

James Harden’s instant reaction to Joel Embiid dropping 59 on Jazz

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was a one-man wrecking crew Sunday against the Utah Jazz. Embiid did not just dominate the Jazz — he destroyed them. Embiid posted one of the craziest stat lines in the history of the NBA to lead the Sixers to a 105-98 win at home over the Jazz, doing it […] The post James Harden’s instant reaction to Joel Embiid dropping 59 on Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

Jaylen Brown gets brutal injury update ahead of Celtics vs. Pistons clash

In a rather brutal blow to the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown has been ruled out on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons due to a knee injury. Brown was initially listed as questionable for the contest, but the Celtics eventually opted to let him sit out so his knee contusion can heal better. He played 35 minutes in their showdown with the Denver Nuggets on Friday.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

NFL Odds: Vikings vs. Bills prediction, odds and pick – 11/13/2022

The Minnesota Vikings will travel to take on the Buffalo Bills in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Vikings-Bills prediction and pick, laid out below. Minnesota has surprised most in and out of the league, […] The post NFL Odds: Vikings vs. Bills prediction, odds and pick – 11/13/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on James Wiseman’s future ahead of G-League move

James Wiseman took the floor for the first time in three games on Monday. The third-year big man’s minutes weren’t an indication he was suddenly back in the Golden State Warriors’ evolving rotation, though. Wiseman only got off the bench because his team was salting away a blowout win over the San Antonio Spurs, giving […] The post Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on James Wiseman’s future ahead of G-League move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant claps back at Patrick Beverley taking credit for Lakers’ win over Nets

The Brooklyn Nets’ recent hot streak came to an end on Sunday in a 116-103 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. In hilarious fashion, Patrick Beverley partly took credit for the victory, saying he set the tone by guarding Kevin Durant which resulted in LA responding. Well, it didn’t take long for the Nets star […] The post Kevin Durant claps back at Patrick Beverley taking credit for Lakers’ win over Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

NBA Twitter thinks Kings star De’Aaron Fox is joining LeBron James, Lakers after Klutch Sports switch

According to reports, De’Aaron Fox has decided to cut ties with his current sports agency, Family First Sports Firm, in favor of a high-profile move to Klutch Sports. The Sacramento Kings star now joins Rich Paul’s star-studded list of clients, which is headlined by none other than the one and only LeBron James. Fox said […] The post NBA Twitter thinks Kings star De’Aaron Fox is joining LeBron James, Lakers after Klutch Sports switch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green gets honest on major Jordan Poole adjustment Warriors must ‘figure out’

Make no mistake. Jordan Poole definitely isn’t the driving force behind the Golden State Warriors’ ongoing bench struggles. But as Steve Kerr keeps searching for rotational answers behind his team’s “foundational six,” Draymond Green honed in on a nuanced dynamic he believes has contributed to poor early-season play from Golden State’s reserves. Here’s how the […] The post Draymond Green gets honest on major Jordan Poole adjustment Warriors must ‘figure out’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ClutchPoints

Timberwolves add scoring machine to run alongside Karl-Anthony Towns amid slow start

The Rudy Gobert era in Minnesota hasn’t been off to the best of starts. The Minnesota Timberwolves, after making the postseason last year with 46 win, have been one of the league’s chief disappointments, as they have had considerable difficulties integrating Gobert alongside the Timberwolves core led by Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell. […] The post Timberwolves add scoring machine to run alongside Karl-Anthony Towns amid slow start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Heat news: Erik Spoelstra sounds off on Bam Adebayo’s unique status among legends he’s coached

Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat got the job done Monday night against the Phoenix Suns, escaping the game with a 113-112 heart-stopping victory that was saved by a Jimmy Butler block on Devin Booker. But it was Bam Adebayo who came up with the stoutest performance among all Heat players in the Suns game, and it’s definitely not lost on head coach Erik Spoelstra, who spoke glowingly about the center’s impact on the team.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Trae Young, Hawks are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks’ worst nightmare

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks may be the best team in the NBA, but every team has their Kryptonite. For Cream City, it looks like its Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. Young and the Hawks just showed everyone that they are the Bucks’ worst nightmare after taking down the 2021 NBA champions on […] The post Trae Young, Hawks are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks’ worst nightmare appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Jaren Jackson Jr. injury update will make Ja Morant, Grizzlies smile

Barring any setback, Jaren Jackson Jr. is going to make his season debut for the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jackson has been upgraded to questionable for the game, but according to the latest update from Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, the forward plans to suit up and play. JJJ has missed the Grizzlies first 14 games of the 2022-23 campaign as he recovers from a foot surgery in the offseason.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
120K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy