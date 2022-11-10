Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night skyRoger MarshErlanger, KY
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 millionAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Related
WLWT 5
P!NK announces 2023 stop in Cincinnati as part of Summer Carnival tour
CINCINNATI — Three-time Grammy Award-winning musical artist P!NK is coming to Cincinnati as part of her Summer Carnival 2023 tour. Cincinnati is the first U.S. city on the tour's itinerary, with a July 26 stop at Great American Ballpark. GROUPLOVE + KidCutUp and Brandi Carlile will also perform at...
WLWT 5
Trans-Siberian Orchestra presents 'The Ghost of Christmas Eve'
CINCINNATI — Trans-Siberian Orchestra is a multi-platinum, rock group that is going on a winter tour. TSO made its return to touring in 2021 with a 25th-anniversary celebration of Christmas Eve and Other Stories after its first year off the road in two decades. "The Ghost of Christmas Eve" will travel to 60 cities across the nation.
WLWT 5
Have a good old-fashioned holiday at Ohio's Christmas Ranch
Take your family to enjoy a good old-fashioned Christmas as the 100-acre Christmas Ranch in Morrow, Ohio. Watch coverage from last year's Christmas Ranch season opening. The Christmas Ranch features over one million lights, seven stores to explore, rides and even Santa himself. The Christmas Ranch is celebrating its 16th...
WLWT 5
Moving Cincinnati trick-or-treat times? Take this survey to share your input
CINCINNATI — Calling all parents, guardians, neighbors and trick-or-treaters. The city of Cincinnati is exploring the idea of moving its official trick-or-treat time to the weekend and wants your input. The city posted a link to the survey which asks for input on changing the trick-or-treat time. The survey...
WLWT 5
Money Monday: Tips for how to plan and budget this holiday season
CINCINNATI — It's Money Monday and with the winter holidays just around the corner, we're focusing on how to save and spend smart. Megan Hammann, is a director of financial planning for Wealthquest. She joins us again in studio, to discuss how you can plan and budget so you...
WLWT 5
Reports of downed wires on Foulke Street in Cincinnati's CUF neighborhood
CINCINNATI — Reports of downed wires on Foulke Street in Cincinnati's CUF neighborhood. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
'Not unexpected': Cincinnati Zoo says hippos Fiona and Tucker have been breeding
CINCINNATI — Months after a baby hippo was born at the Cincinnati Zoo, there's been some new developments at Hippo Cove. Officials with the Cincinnati Zoo posted to member Facebook pages saying hippos Fiona and Tucker have been breeding. "They are not related and this was expected to happen...
WLWT 5
Film shot in Cincinnati featuring Timothée Chalamet to premiere Sunday
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati premiere of the Timothée Chalamet feature film shot in Cincinnati, "Bones and All" will be held Sunday evening, Nov. 13, at the Esquire Theatre in Clifton. The red carpet entrance starts at 6:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 7 p.m. The crew shot...
WLWT 5
Snowy Saturday for Cincinnati
Light to moderate snow and even a rain snow mix move through Cincinnati this morning. Most see minor accumulation.
WKRC
Million Dollar Listing: 'Private oasis' on 48 acres in NKY
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A custom-built home surrounded by 48 acres of nature recently went on the market in Northern Kentucky. The home, located at 2820 Beaver Road in Union, is listed at $2.85 million. Lee Robinson and Britt Langman, both with Robinson Sotheby’s International Realty, are marketing the home.
WLWT 5
Cold air remains over Cincinnati
More chilly weather is in the forecast for today. We even see additional chances for rain and snow this coming week.
WLWT 5
Ice Rink at Summit Park opens for the season
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Grab your skates and head on over to Summit Park for some fun on the ice skating rink and a surprise from the North Pole!. The Warm 98.5 Ice Rink is returning for the season beginning Nov. 12 throughout Jan. 8. Skate sessions are $7...
dayton.com
Rike’s Department Store: The history of a Dayton legend that traces back to 1853
Rike’s Department Store was a downtown Dayton staple for decades. Here are some things to know about its history. The Rike-Kumler company was established in downtown Dayton in 1853. David L. Rike and his associates started modestly near Third Street on Main. The business began when the firm of...
WLWT 5
'It's a huge deal': Brent Spence bridge project to create nearly 10 acres in downtown Cincinnati
COVINGTON, Ky. — Nearly 10 acres of property are being added to downtown Cincinnati after engineers devised a plan to reconfigure ramps for the new Brent Spence bridge project. “It's a huge deal for Cincinnati. It's a huge deal for our region,” said Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber President Brendon...
WLWT 5
St. Elizabeth Healthcare Honor Run Half Marathon takes place Sunday in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — The St. Elizabeth Healthcare Honor Run Half Marathon will take place Sunday, Nov. 13, underneath the 'Florence Y’All' water tower at Florence Mall. The eighth running of the Honor Run will begin at 7 a.m. with the 13.1-mile half marathon. The 5K and 10K races will begin at 7:45 a.m. as 1,300 participants are expected to participate.
New Brent Spence Bridge Plans Give Cincinnati Nearly 10 More Acres of Land
The newly freed up space, approximately 9.5 acres, will be between 3rd Street and 6th Street in Downtown.
WLWT 5
First snowfall of the season calls for celebration and preparation
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — There's a lot of excitement surrounding this first snowfall of the season. Many people have been out and about around the city, while others are choosing to stay indoors. AAA is taking this opportunity to remind everyone to slow down when heading out later in...
Flight from Cincinnati makes emergency landing in Atlanta, passenger sneaks box cutter on board
CINCINNATI — A Frontier Airlines flight flying out of Cincinnati made an emergency landing in Atlanta Friday night, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. >>At least 1 person hospitalized after crash on SB I-675 near I-70 Flight 1761 was heading to Tampa, Florida before it was diverted...
WLWT 5
'No charge, no question': Clifton restaurant to hand out free Thanksgiving meals
CINCINNATI — Good Plates Eatery is making a name for itself by giving back to the community. The restaurant started a tradition in 2020 of offering free Thanksgiving meals. In 2020, they gave out about 30 and in 2021, it went to 250. The restaurant posted to Facebook saying...
WLWT 5
City Gospel Mission hosts Thanksgiving food drive to feed 500 families
CINCINNATI — City Gospel Mission, an organization that focuses on breaking the cycle of poverty and despair hosted its seventh “Stuff the Truck” event to give back to 500 low-income local families for Thanksgiving. Staff members and volunteers met at the Oakley Kroger at 10 a.m. on...
Comments / 0