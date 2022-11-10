ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

P!NK announces 2023 stop in Cincinnati as part of Summer Carnival tour

CINCINNATI — Three-time Grammy Award-winning musical artist P!NK is coming to Cincinnati as part of her Summer Carnival 2023 tour. Cincinnati is the first U.S. city on the tour's itinerary, with a July 26 stop at Great American Ballpark. GROUPLOVE + KidCutUp and Brandi Carlile will also perform at...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Trans-Siberian Orchestra presents 'The Ghost of Christmas Eve'

CINCINNATI — Trans-Siberian Orchestra is a multi-platinum, rock group that is going on a winter tour. TSO made its return to touring in 2021 with a 25th-anniversary celebration of Christmas Eve and Other Stories after its first year off the road in two decades. "The Ghost of Christmas Eve" will travel to 60 cities across the nation.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Have a good old-fashioned holiday at Ohio's Christmas Ranch

Take your family to enjoy a good old-fashioned Christmas as the 100-acre Christmas Ranch in Morrow, Ohio. Watch coverage from last year's Christmas Ranch season opening. The Christmas Ranch features over one million lights, seven stores to explore, rides and even Santa himself. The Christmas Ranch is celebrating its 16th...
MORROW, OH
WKRC

Million Dollar Listing: 'Private oasis' on 48 acres in NKY

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A custom-built home surrounded by 48 acres of nature recently went on the market in Northern Kentucky. The home, located at 2820 Beaver Road in Union, is listed at $2.85 million. Lee Robinson and Britt Langman, both with Robinson Sotheby’s International Realty, are marketing the home.
UNION, KY
WLWT 5

Ice Rink at Summit Park opens for the season

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Grab your skates and head on over to Summit Park for some fun on the ice skating rink and a surprise from the North Pole!. The Warm 98.5 Ice Rink is returning for the season beginning Nov. 12 throughout Jan. 8. Skate sessions are $7...
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

St. Elizabeth Healthcare Honor Run Half Marathon takes place Sunday in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — The St. Elizabeth Healthcare Honor Run Half Marathon will take place Sunday, Nov. 13, underneath the 'Florence Y’All' water tower at Florence Mall. The eighth running of the Honor Run will begin at 7 a.m. with the 13.1-mile half marathon. The 5K and 10K races will begin at 7:45 a.m. as 1,300 participants are expected to participate.
FLORENCE, KY

