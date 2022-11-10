Read full article on original website
Related
Stephen Colbert Taunts Elon Musk Over 'Circle Of Jerk' Attempt To Save Himself
The "Late Show" host mocks the Twitter boss about the social media company's newest struggles.
Shakira & Ex Gerard Piqué Agree To Sell Barcelona Mansion After Singer Reveals She's Moving Kids To Miami Following Custody Battle
Shakira is saying sayonara to her old life with Gerard Piqué, including the former couple's Barcelona mansion where they raised their two children. The exes agreed to put their ex-family home on the market following a nasty split and custody battle, with a price tag of possibly $14 million, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Comments / 0