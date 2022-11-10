Read full article on original website
Adam Silver's Blunt Response To LeBron James Criticizing Nets' List Of Conditions For Kyrie Irving
Adam Silver had a blunt reaction when asked to discuss LeBron James' comments on Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.
This Surprising Team Is Interested In Signing Carmelo Anthony
The Tainan TSG GhostHawks are interested in signing Carmelo Anthony, who is still a free agent after averaging 13.3 points per contest for the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
Lakers: Why Is Ex-Laker Dwight Howard In Taiwan While Ex-Laker DeAndre Jordan Is Backing Up Nikola Jokic?
Do NBA teams just hate Dwight Howard that much?
Carmelo Anthony could have unexpected new gig?
Carmelo Anthony’s career may soon be jumping the shark. Liu Meng-chu, head coach of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, told reporters over the weekend that his team is having talks with the ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony’s representatives (per CNA English News). The GhostHawks are a professional team based in Taiwan (competing in the T1 League).
Marcus Jordan Revealed How His Father Michael Jordan Took Away A Gift He Received From Dennis Rodman
Marcus Jordan spoke about the time his father Michael Jordan took away a gift he received from Dennis Rodman.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Vanessa Bryant honors Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant during Dia de Los Muertos
Vanessa Bryant is tapping into her roots while honoring her late husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter Gianna Bryant during Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead). The 40-year-old philanthropist and businesswoman shared a video wearing a stunning custom-made two-piece gown while posing in front of a mural...
Brooklyn Nets Owner Almost Cut Kyrie Irving After Watching The Documentary Irving Shared On Social Media
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai was close to cutting Kyrie Irving after watching the documentary the player shared on social media.
The Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea: Los Angeles Lakers Finally Get Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, And Eric Gordon
This trade scenario would send three key veterans to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Kyrie Irving Brooklyn Nets Suspension Update
The Houston Rockets and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from H-Town and beyond ...
Russell Westbrook honeymoon is over after Lakers loss to Kings
The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Sacramento Kings on Friday night to move to an awful 2-10 on the 2022-23 season. This gives Los Angeles the worst record in the entire league, setting up the New Orleans Pelicans nicely to get Victor Wembanyama or Scoot Henderson. It has been...
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Awakens To Dominate Nets, L.A. Wins 116-103
Anthony Davis remembered that he is Anthony Davis.
Taiwanese team pursuing Carmelo Anthony?
Could Carmelo Anthony follow Dwight Howard‘s footsteps and resume his playing career in Taiwan?. The Tainan TSG GhostHawks are hoping to sign the 10-time All-Star to a contract, RealGM relays via Focus Taiwan. GhostHawks head coach Liu Meng-chu said the team’s ownership has given the go-ahead to make an...
Dirk Nowitzki Instantly Revealed His Pick In The Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James Debate
Dirk Nowitzki had a quick response when asked to pick between Michael Jordan and LeBron James.
Lakers News: Kings Speak Loudly In Los Angeles, Beat L.A. 120-114
L.A. drops its fifth straight loss for the second time this year.
