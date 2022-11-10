Effective: 2022-11-14 21:28:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-15 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .The Saint Johns River at Astor is forecast to continue a very slow decline this week. However, residents will continue to see Moderate Flood impacts for the foreseeable future. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning by 1100 AM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Major flooding occurs, with water entering the first story of many homes and businesses along the river. Some roads inaccessible and rescues likely needed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EST Monday the stage was 3.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EST Monday was 4.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 3.9 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat St Johns River Astor 2.3 3.9 Mon 8 pm 3.8 3.7 3.7 3.7 3.7

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO