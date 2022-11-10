ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Empire Sports Media

Comments / 0

Related
Empire Sports Media

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner suggests Aaron Judge could be on his way back

It is no secret the New York Yankees desperately want to retain the services of Aaron Judge, but they will have aggressive competition trying to extend him. The San Francisco Giants seem to be their primary competitor at this point in time, given their financial flexibility, but it is known that Judge would prefer to stay with the team that helped develop him into the superstar he is today.
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

The worst pinch-hitter in Yankees history

When you think about a pinch-hitter, you probably imagine a team sending up a guy who, for whatever reason, was on the bench that day for a key at-bat in a game. However, that’s far from the only time players get sent up a pinch-hitters. Often, clubs will send in a new player just to get the starter out of the game. It’s in those situations where you can get some moves that look funny in a box score.
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets OC Mike LaFleur must address a major issue post-bye

The New York Jets have been brutal in a specific offensive situation. For the first time in many years, the New York Jets‘ offense can be described as “competent”. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has the Jets ranked 19th in points per game (21.8) and 18th in total yards per game (335.0). New York has placed no higher than 23rd in either category since placing 11th in scoring and 10th in total yards back in 2015.
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants win gritty Week 10 matchup with Houston Texans, improve record to 7-2

The New York Giants won their seventh game of the season today with a gritty 24-16 victory over the Houston Texans in Week 10. The Giants improved their record to 7-2 with this victory, coming out of their bye week looking refreshed and ready to tackle the second half of the season. This is the best start to the season that the New York Giants have enjoyed since 2008.
HOUSTON, TX
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants: Slowing down Dameon Pierce is the key to beating the Texans in Week 10

It has been a tumultuous bye week for the New York Giants. The Giants are coming off of a win-steak-snapping loss against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8. The goal was to get healthy and prepare to come out of the Week 9 bye with reinforcements, but instead, star safety Xavier McKinney was placed on injured reserve, leaving the Giants’ defense short-handed coming out of the bye week. The Giants will host the Houston Texans on Sunday with McKinney absent from the lineup. Texans running back Dameon Pierce has been on a tear this season. If the short-handed Giants want to beat the Texans in Week 10, the key will be to shut down their rushing attack.
HOUSTON, TX
Empire Sports Media

Yankees could have two superstar pitchers in their sights this free agency

The New York Yankees have been connected to Huston Astros star pitcher Justin Verlander coming off a Cy Young caliber season. Verlander is 39 years old, rejecting a one-year, $25 million offer from general manager Brian Cashman last off-season, but the Yankees GM might have another chance. However, there’s another starter on the market that could fit the bill nicely as well, especially if the Bombers strike out on Verlander.
NEW YORK STATE
Jets X-Factor

The definitive bye week rooting guide for New York Jets fans

Skol? Dawg Pound? Here are the fanbases New York Jets fans must join for Bye Week Sunday. The New York Jets are officially among the central competitors in the AFC playoff mix. Entering their Week 10 bye with a 6-3 record (tying them for the most victories of any team in the conference), the Jets are right in the thick of things.
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

New York Sports News & Opinion

 https://empiresportsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy