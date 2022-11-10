Read full article on original website
New York Giants and Saquon Barkley fail to agree on contract extension, table talks until off-season
The New York Giants and star running back Saquon Barkley tried to engage in a potential contract extension negotiation after the trade deadline, but the two sides fell short of completing anything. In fact, discussions will be tabled until after the 2022 season concludes, opening up Saquon’s options on the free-agent market.
Here’s a look at Giants’ playoff picture after beating inept Houston Texans
If the Giants think they’re a playoff team, they need to need to act like it. Playoff teams take care of business against inept opponents, especially at home and when coming off a bye week. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Giants did all of that...
New York Giants’ Kenny Golladay reacts to awful drop that led to benching
The struggles for New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay continued yesterday in just his first start since returning from injury. Golladay had an easy drop on a perfectly thrown pass over the middle that would have moved the chains for the Giants’ offense. The terrible drop led to his benching.
New York Giants preparing to get pass-rush reinforcements
The New York Giants are gearing up to take on the Houston Texans in Week 10 following their BYE week. Having sustained a significant injury in an ATV accident, the Giants won’t have Xavier McKinney at their disposal in the secondary, but they will be getting a few reinforcements back to help the defense.
Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner suggests Aaron Judge could be on his way back
It is no secret the New York Yankees desperately want to retain the services of Aaron Judge, but they will have aggressive competition trying to extend him. The San Francisco Giants seem to be their primary competitor at this point in time, given their financial flexibility, but it is known that Judge would prefer to stay with the team that helped develop him into the superstar he is today.
Yankees are screwed without Aaron Judge, insider says, and Giants are ‘all in on this man’
The Yankees better re-sign Aaron Judge, or else …. Sirius XM MLB Network Radio host and former Mets general manager Steve Phillips predicts the Yankees will be hard pressed contending next season if Judge walks. “I don’t know how to construct the Yankees if they lose Aaron Judge to make...
Pinstripe Alley
The worst pinch-hitter in Yankees history
When you think about a pinch-hitter, you probably imagine a team sending up a guy who, for whatever reason, was on the bench that day for a key at-bat in a game. However, that’s far from the only time players get sent up a pinch-hitters. Often, clubs will send in a new player just to get the starter out of the game. It’s in those situations where you can get some moves that look funny in a box score.
MLB Insider predicts Yankees’ off-season aggression in free agency
The New York Yankees‘ entire off-season plan is completely predicated on the future of Aaron Judge. Will general manager Brian Cashman offer enough to convince Judge to remain in pinstripes? That is the big question, but the team has many other voids that require filling, notably in left field and a few big decisions in the infield.
New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley says what every fan wants to hear
With the recent bye week for the New York Giants, Joe Schoen was hard at work when it came to negotiating contract extensions with upcoming free agents. Obviously, no free agent after the season for the Giants is any bigger than Saquon Barkley. Reportedly, the Giants and Barkley were “not close” toward coming to an agreement on a multiyear extension.
NY Jets OC Mike LaFleur must address a major issue post-bye
The New York Jets have been brutal in a specific offensive situation. For the first time in many years, the New York Jets‘ offense can be described as “competent”. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has the Jets ranked 19th in points per game (21.8) and 18th in total yards per game (335.0). New York has placed no higher than 23rd in either category since placing 11th in scoring and 10th in total yards back in 2015.
New York Giants win gritty Week 10 matchup with Houston Texans, improve record to 7-2
The New York Giants won their seventh game of the season today with a gritty 24-16 victory over the Houston Texans in Week 10. The Giants improved their record to 7-2 with this victory, coming out of their bye week looking refreshed and ready to tackle the second half of the season. This is the best start to the season that the New York Giants have enjoyed since 2008.
Giants Make Flurry of Roster Moves
New York adds two and drops two, and they also tweak the practice squad.
New York Giants: Slowing down Dameon Pierce is the key to beating the Texans in Week 10
It has been a tumultuous bye week for the New York Giants. The Giants are coming off of a win-steak-snapping loss against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8. The goal was to get healthy and prepare to come out of the Week 9 bye with reinforcements, but instead, star safety Xavier McKinney was placed on injured reserve, leaving the Giants’ defense short-handed coming out of the bye week. The Giants will host the Houston Texans on Sunday with McKinney absent from the lineup. Texans running back Dameon Pierce has been on a tear this season. If the short-handed Giants want to beat the Texans in Week 10, the key will be to shut down their rushing attack.
New York Knicks have ‘gotten calls’ about a top young player: 3 possible landing spots
Despite being a month away from when the NBA trade deadline rumor mill starts to heat up, the New York
5 standout players in the Giants’ Week 10 victory over the Texans
The New York Giants came out of the bye week with a strong 24-16 win over the Houston Texans. They are now off to their best start since 2016, when they went 6-3 through their first nine games, currently sitting 2nd in the NFC East at 7-2. That year was also the last time the Giants made the playoffs.
Will NY Jets RB Breece Hall return to previous form after ACL tear?
The Jets’ back was the favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year prior to his season-ending injury. The New York Jets are winning despite having lost one of their best players for the season. Unfortunately, during the Jets’ Week 7 win over the Denver Broncos, Breece Hall became the...
Yankees could have two superstar pitchers in their sights this free agency
The New York Yankees have been connected to Huston Astros star pitcher Justin Verlander coming off a Cy Young caliber season. Verlander is 39 years old, rejecting a one-year, $25 million offer from general manager Brian Cashman last off-season, but the Yankees GM might have another chance. However, there’s another starter on the market that could fit the bill nicely as well, especially if the Bombers strike out on Verlander.
The 1 Knicks player that is garnering trade interest across the NBA
The New York Knicks have had a decent start to the 2022-23 season, as their win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night pushed their record back to .500 at 6-6 through 12 games. And even though the season is young, teams have already begun to identify Immanuel Quickley as a potential trade target as their current campaign progresses.
Giants’ Brian Daboll sometimes regrets his sideline outbursts
By now, it’s not a secret that Brian Daboll can lose his temper at times. We saw it opening day in Tennessee after Daniel Jones threw a fourth-quarter interception in the end zone, triggering a sideline rant the Giants head coach directed at his quarterback. Jones calmly handled the...
The definitive bye week rooting guide for New York Jets fans
Skol? Dawg Pound? Here are the fanbases New York Jets fans must join for Bye Week Sunday. The New York Jets are officially among the central competitors in the AFC playoff mix. Entering their Week 10 bye with a 6-3 record (tying them for the most victories of any team in the conference), the Jets are right in the thick of things.
