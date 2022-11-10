Effective: 2022-11-14 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-14 23:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; St. Charles; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central St. Charles, northeastern Terrebonne and central Lafourche Parishes through 1130 PM CST At 1104 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Montegut, or 10 miles west of Larose, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Houma, Cut Off, Galliano, Larose, Lockport, Mathews, Gray, Chauvin, Dulac, Raceland, Montegut, Bayou Cane, Bayou Gauche and Des Allemands. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO