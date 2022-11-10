ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State vs. Michigan 2022 weather forecast: Will the Buckeyes offense run into another bad day in Columbus on Nov. 26?

By Zachary Smith, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cleveland.com

Ohio State vs. Michigan all-time football results: Who leads the series?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State and Michigan will face off on the football field once again on Nov. 26 in what could be one of the biggest meetings in the history of The Game. The upcoming matchup will be the 117th between the Buckeyes and Wolverines. Michigan leads the all-time series, 59-51-6, with the Wolverines winning the most recent matchup in 2021, 42-27, in Ann Arbor.
Cleveland.com

C.J. Stroud earns another Big Ten honor as he helps Ohio State take over the conference’s record book

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ryan Day wanted to turn Ohio State football into Quarterback U when he showed up in 2017, and six years later, he’s done so successfully. Only once has a quarterback failed to throw for at least 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns in a season under Day’s tenure, and that’s because Justin Fields was limited to just eight games while playing through a global pandemic.
Cleveland.com

How Tommy Eichenberg, Lathan Ransom and the rest of Ohio State’s defense graded vs. Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s defense continues to stack quality performances, with the latest being Saturday’s 56-14 win over Indiana. The Buckeyes only gave up two touchdowns, and one of them was because of a muffed punt late in the game that set the Hoosiers up in an unfavorable field position. That charge was led by Lathan Ransom and Tommy Eichenberg as two players who have emerged as All-Big Ten-level performers this season.
Cleveland.com

Which Ohio State football players are unavailable against Indiana?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football will try to spark its running game against Indiana on Saturday without its starting running back — and, possibly, another key starter. TreVeyon Henderson was again listed as unavailable on OSU’s pregame status report. It is the second straight game he will miss, as he did not make the trip to Northwestern last week. The sophomore has dealt with a foot injury dating back to the third game of the season, against Toledo.
Cleveland.com

James Gang rides again at VetsAid 2022, supported by Dave Grohl, Nine Inch Nails, Black Keys and other Ohio rockers (photos)

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Joe Walsh put VetsAid 2022 in perspective shortly into the James Gang’s set on Sunday night, Nov. 13, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus. “Ohio, baby!” Walsh, who was raised on Summit Street in the state capitol, declared before leading the Cleveland-formed group into its first performance of “Tend My Garden” since 2006.
Cleveland.com

Ohio man among victims of midair crash at Dallas air show

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Hilliard, Ohio, man was one of six victims killed in the midair crash of two historic planes at an air show in Dallas, Texas. Major Curtis Rowe, 64, a member of the Auxiliary Airmen of the Ohio Wing of the Civil Air Patrol, was a crew chief on a World War II-era B-17 bomber that collided with Bell P-63 Kingcobra during the Wings Over Dallas air show at Dallas Executive Airport. The Civil Air Patrol confirmed Rowe’s death in a post on Facebook.
