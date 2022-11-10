Ohio State vs. Michigan 2022 weather forecast: Will the Buckeyes offense run into another bad day in Columbus on Nov. 26?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football will try to spark its running game against Indiana on Saturday without its starting running back — and, possibly, another key starter. TreVeyon Henderson was again listed as unavailable on OSU’s pregame status report. It is the second straight game he will miss, as he did not make the trip to Northwestern last week. The sophomore has dealt with a foot injury dating back to the third game of the season, against Toledo.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO