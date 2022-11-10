Ohio State vs. Michigan 2022 weather forecast: Will the Buckeyes offense run into another bad day in Columbus on Nov. 26?

Read full article on original website
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State and Michigan will face off on the football field once again on Nov. 26 in what could be one of the biggest meetings in the history of The Game. The upcoming matchup will be the 117th between the Buckeyes and Wolverines. Michigan leads the all-time series, 59-51-6, with the Wolverines winning the most recent matchup in 2021, 42-27, in Ann Arbor.
C.J. Stroud earns another Big Ten honor as he helps Ohio State take over the conference’s record book
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ryan Day wanted to turn Ohio State football into Quarterback U when he showed up in 2017, and six years later, he’s done so successfully. Only once has a quarterback failed to throw for at least 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns in a season under Day’s tenure, and that’s because Justin Fields was limited to just eight games while playing through a global pandemic.
What time and what channel is the Ohio State vs. Maryland football game on Nov. 19?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football will play its final road game of the season when it travels to Maryland next Saturday. The Buckeyes matchup with the Terrapins will kickoff at 3:30 on ABC as they look to extend their winning streak They’ve won all seven games the two have played since Maryland joined the Big Ten in 2014.
How Tommy Eichenberg, Lathan Ransom and the rest of Ohio State’s defense graded vs. Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s defense continues to stack quality performances, with the latest being Saturday’s 56-14 win over Indiana. The Buckeyes only gave up two touchdowns, and one of them was because of a muffed punt late in the game that set the Hoosiers up in an unfavorable field position. That charge was led by Lathan Ransom and Tommy Eichenberg as two players who have emerged as All-Big Ten-level performers this season.
Ohio State football’s one ‘stubborn’ shortcoming, and the decision Ryan Day must make for Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State football team checked nearly every box in Saturday’s 56-14 romp over Indiana, but that unchecked box left coach Ryan Day contemplating a massive headache. The Buckeyes achieved the fast start Day wanted with a 21-0 first-quarter lead. The running game leveled an...
Which Ohio State football players are unavailable against Indiana?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football will try to spark its running game against Indiana on Saturday without its starting running back — and, possibly, another key starter. TreVeyon Henderson was again listed as unavailable on OSU’s pregame status report. It is the second straight game he will miss, as he did not make the trip to Northwestern last week. The sophomore has dealt with a foot injury dating back to the third game of the season, against Toledo.
How long will Ohio State be without TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football came into its 54-16 win over Indiana already short on options at running back, and now it leaves the game with a real problem on its hands. Miyan Williams left the win at the end of the first half in what is just the...
Justin Fields stays hot but falls short again in loss to Jeff Okudah and the Lions: Ohio State NFL roundup
It’s becoming a common theme for Justin Fields and the Bears of late. Fields is playing tremendous football, particularly on the ground. But it’s not enough to get the win. Despite another impressive day from Fields, particularly on the ground, the Bears lost at home to the Lions,...
James Gang rides again at VetsAid 2022, supported by Dave Grohl, Nine Inch Nails, Black Keys and other Ohio rockers (photos)
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Joe Walsh put VetsAid 2022 in perspective shortly into the James Gang’s set on Sunday night, Nov. 13, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus. “Ohio, baby!” Walsh, who was raised on Summit Street in the state capitol, declared before leading the Cleveland-formed group into its first performance of “Tend My Garden” since 2006.
St. Ignatius boys soccer downs New Albany, 2-0, to claim 4th straight OHSAA Division I state title
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The storied St. Ignatius soccer dynasty added a new chapter Saturday at Lower.com Field. The Wildcats claimed their fourth straight OHSAA Division I state title with a 2-0 victory over New Albany. It was also their 12th boys soccer straight title overall, the first coming 2004.
Ohio man among victims of midair crash at Dallas air show
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Hilliard, Ohio, man was one of six victims killed in the midair crash of two historic planes at an air show in Dallas, Texas. Major Curtis Rowe, 64, a member of the Auxiliary Airmen of the Ohio Wing of the Civil Air Patrol, was a crew chief on a World War II-era B-17 bomber that collided with Bell P-63 Kingcobra during the Wings Over Dallas air show at Dallas Executive Airport. The Civil Air Patrol confirmed Rowe’s death in a post on Facebook.
R&B icon Anita Baker announces first tour in nearly three decades, with Midwest stops in Detroit and Chicago
LOS ANGELES — Anita Baker, the R&B icon with the rapturous mezzo-soprano voice, is hitting the road in the United States for a new tour for the first time in 28 years. Baker — one of the most prized vocalists to emerge in the 1980s — will return with a 15-show trek in 2023.
