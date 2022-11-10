Cuyahoga Executive-Elect Chris Ronayne names future chief of staff Eric Wobser among transition team

Read full article on original website
Where did Republican county executive candidate Lee Weingart do better, worse than statewide GOP candidates in Cuyahoga County? (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Republican Cuyahoga County executive candidate Lee Weingart fared worse in 83.4% of the county’s precincts than lower-profile GOP candidates for statewide office. Using unofficial precinct-level results from last week’s election, cleveland.com compared Weingart’s support to that received - on average - by Republican candidates for state...
thereporternewspaperonline.com
Mayor Horrigan Issues Statement On Passage Of Issue 10
Akron voters approved Issue 10 which will add an amendment to Akron’s City Charter creating a permanent Citizens’ Police Oversight Board to provide independent oversight and review of policing practices within Akron. Mayor Horrigan has issued the following statement:. “Akron’s voters have made their voices heard and it’s...
The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the Rules
BWCCC T-ShirtCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County (BWCCC) recently held a press conference on the stairs of Cleveland City Hall to address the secondary street named signage for 9-year-old Saniyah Nicholson. Saniyah was killed in Cleveland Ward One by a stray bullet.
Medina City Council looking into flag guidelines
MEDINA, Ohio -- Diversity and the flying of LGBTQ+ pride flags were big topics of discussion at Monday’s City Council meeting. Council’s Legislation Committee -- comprised of Councilman-at-Large Bill Lamb, Councilman-at-Large Paul Rose and Ward 1 Councilwoman Jess Hazeltine -- had discussed a proposal for legislation regulating the decorative flags flown on the city’s light poles at its recent meeting.
Independence voters say no to raising mayoral term limits
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Independence voters were in no mood for change during the Nov. 8 election, as demonstrated by the rejection of a pair of charter amendments. Issue 59, which would have allowed mayors to serve three consecutive four-year terms -- one more than the current maximum -- was rejected by 63 percent of Independence voters, according to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
Is it politically incorrect to dress chimps as humans? American Greetings says yes: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- American Greetings has stopped selling cards with images of chimpanzees in human costumes and poses, after a request years ago from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. We’re talking about why chimpanzees dressed in party hats is a problem on Today in Ohio. Listen...
Strongsville officials grateful for renewal of fire department tax; sewer tax also passes Nov. 8
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Fire Chief Jack Draves said he and other administration officials were pleased about the passage Nov. 8 of Issue 88, a tax renewal for the Strongsville Fire Department. Issue 88 was the renewal of a five-year, 1.5-mill levy that goes toward firefighter salaries and operations at the...
cleveland19.com
RTA Power & Way Job Fair
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA) will host a Power & Way job fair on Thursday, Nov. 17. Written test for electrical positions is available between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The job fair will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Rail Complex...
North Ridgeville Schools and city plans for new facilities on hold after ballot failure
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio -- A pair of tax increases that would have paved the way for new North Ridgeville City School District and city facilities failed on the Nov. 8 ballot. The vote was 53.75 percent against vs. 46.25 percent in support, according to final, unofficial results from the Lorain County Board of Elections.
Broadview Heights voters overwhelmingly approve all seven charter amendments on Nov. 8 ballot
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- From now on, candidates for mayor must live in the city for at least four years before running for that office, voters decided last week. Previously, mayoral candidates had to live in the city for a minimum of two years. Voters here changed that by passing Issue 27, one of seven charter amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Bay Village Schools plans Nov. 21 meeting to discuss strategic plan after levy passage
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio – The Bay Village City School District is planning a special meeting for Nov. 21 to get public input on next steps following the passage of its 7.2-mill continuing operation levy Nov. 8. The levy will generate about $5.3 million a year for operating expenses. Final,...
Rocky River School District looks to future after levy passage
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- The Rocky River City School District is making plans for the future based on passage of its first new-money levy since 2017. According to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, the 4.9-mill continuing levy for current expenses and general permanent improvements was approved by 52.48 percent of the vote.
Beachwood man can sue Bowling Green State University over discipline following hazing death, judge rules
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Beachwood man who in January sued Bowling Green State University after being disciplined for his role in a fatal hazing incident has revealed his identity in an amended complaint filed Oct. 31 in federal court. Chase Weiss, who originally sued the university using a John...
2021 birth rates increased for first time since 2014 – but not in Cuyahoga County. Why? The Wake Up for Monday, Nov. 14, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. In the early days of the pandemic, women left the workforce en masse, in large part because childcare structures disintegrated. But it turns out birth rates were climbing, especially in rural areas.
The NRP Group, University Settlement, Mayor Bibb Commemorate Grand Opening of 5115 at The Rising
CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- The NRP Group, a vertically integrated, best-in-class developer, builder, and manager of multifamily housing, celebrated the grand opening of 5115 at The Rising today. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb was in attendance, alongside representatives from University Settlement, a nonprofit organization providing premier social services to the residents of the Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood for more than 90 years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005966/en/ Local officials and representatives from The NRP Group and University Settlement celebrate the grand opening of 5115 at The Rising, an affordable housing community located in the Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood of Cleveland (Photo: Business Wire)
Cleveland schools CEO showed wisdom in putting children’s safety first during pandemic
Revisionist history is a fine thing until, of course, someone pokes around and reveals the truth that the revisionist has tried to obscure. Case in point: The recent letter that argues that Eric Gordon’s “poor handling” of the pandemic is reason enough for moving on from him and his leadership of the public schools (”How Gordon handled pandemic shows why change is needed,” Nov. 11). And Gordon’s sin, at least in the eyes of the letter writer? Why, he kept the schools closed longer than elsewhere in the great state of Ohio.
Cleveland Police Deputy Chief Annie Todd relishing new role: Game Changers interview with 3News' Dave Chudowsky
CLEVELAND — On Sept. 12, Annie Todd was sworn in as the new deputy chief of Cleveland police, replacing Joellen O’Neill after the 30-year veteran retired. Raised in Cleveland and a graduate of St. Joe’s, Todd has spent the past 21 years protecting and serving the city of Cleveland.
cleveland19.com
Lorain condo owner says property manager has failed to fix collapsing balconies
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Condo owners at Residents on the Green in Lorain are worried about the balconies collapsing on their building. James Johnson, a resident at the condo building, said he’s worried someone will get seriously hurt if the balconies aren’t fixed in time. “You can see...
Union workers from Amherst's Nordson Corporation go on strike
AMHERST, Ohio — Approximately 133 union workers from Amherst's Nordson Corporation are on strike. "The Local 1802 Lodge of International machinist and aerospace workers are striking for better healthcare and better wages in these days of increasing inflation and outrageous family healthcare costs," according to an e-mail sent to 3News early Monday from a spokesperson for Local 1802.
oberlinreview.org
Breakdown of 2022 Lorain County Election Results
This past Tuesday, Lorain County residents headed to the polls to vote in statewide and local elections. Continuing a 2020 trend, Lorain County voted primarily Republican; out of the 23 total races Lorain residents voted in, 17 Republican candidates were favored. Not including the races in which candidates ran unopposed,...
