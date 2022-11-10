ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Cuyahoga Executive-Elect Chris Ronayne names future chief of staff Eric Wobser among transition team

By Kaitlin Durbin, cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cleveland.com

Where did Republican county executive candidate Lee Weingart do better, worse than statewide GOP candidates in Cuyahoga County? (map)

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Republican Cuyahoga County executive candidate Lee Weingart fared worse in 83.4% of the county’s precincts than lower-profile GOP candidates for statewide office. Using unofficial precinct-level results from last week’s election, cleveland.com compared Weingart’s support to that received - on average - by Republican candidates for state...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
thereporternewspaperonline.com

Mayor Horrigan Issues Statement On Passage Of Issue 10

Akron voters approved Issue 10 which will add an amendment to Akron’s City Charter creating a permanent Citizens’ Police Oversight Board to provide independent oversight and review of policing practices within Akron. Mayor Horrigan has issued the following statement:. “Akron’s voters have made their voices heard and it’s...
AKRON, OH
Brown on Cleveland

The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the Rules

BWCCC T-ShirtCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County (BWCCC) recently held a press conference on the stairs of Cleveland City Hall to address the secondary street named signage for 9-year-old Saniyah Nicholson. Saniyah was killed in Cleveland Ward One by a stray bullet.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina City Council looking into flag guidelines

MEDINA, Ohio -- Diversity and the flying of LGBTQ+ pride flags were big topics of discussion at Monday’s City Council meeting. Council’s Legislation Committee -- comprised of Councilman-at-Large Bill Lamb, Councilman-at-Large Paul Rose and Ward 1 Councilwoman Jess Hazeltine -- had discussed a proposal for legislation regulating the decorative flags flown on the city’s light poles at its recent meeting.
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Independence voters say no to raising mayoral term limits

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Independence voters were in no mood for change during the Nov. 8 election, as demonstrated by the rejection of a pair of charter amendments. Issue 59, which would have allowed mayors to serve three consecutive four-year terms -- one more than the current maximum -- was rejected by 63 percent of Independence voters, according to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
INDEPENDENCE, OH
cleveland19.com

RTA Power & Way Job Fair

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA) will host a Power & Way job fair on Thursday, Nov. 17. Written test for electrical positions is available between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The job fair will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Rail Complex...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Broadview Heights voters overwhelmingly approve all seven charter amendments on Nov. 8 ballot

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- From now on, candidates for mayor must live in the city for at least four years before running for that office, voters decided last week. Previously, mayoral candidates had to live in the city for a minimum of two years. Voters here changed that by passing Issue 27, one of seven charter amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot.
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Rocky River School District looks to future after levy passage

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- The Rocky River City School District is making plans for the future based on passage of its first new-money levy since 2017. According to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, the 4.9-mill continuing levy for current expenses and general permanent improvements was approved by 52.48 percent of the vote.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
The Associated Press

The NRP Group, University Settlement, Mayor Bibb Commemorate Grand Opening of 5115 at The Rising

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- The NRP Group, a vertically integrated, best-in-class developer, builder, and manager of multifamily housing, celebrated the grand opening of 5115 at The Rising today. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb was in attendance, alongside representatives from University Settlement, a nonprofit organization providing premier social services to the residents of the Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood for more than 90 years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005966/en/ Local officials and representatives from The NRP Group and University Settlement celebrate the grand opening of 5115 at The Rising, an affordable housing community located in the Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood of Cleveland (Photo: Business Wire)
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland schools CEO showed wisdom in putting children’s safety first during pandemic

Revisionist history is a fine thing until, of course, someone pokes around and reveals the truth that the revisionist has tried to obscure. Case in point: The recent letter that argues that Eric Gordon’s “poor handling” of the pandemic is reason enough for moving on from him and his leadership of the public schools (”How Gordon handled pandemic shows why change is needed,” Nov. 11). And Gordon’s sin, at least in the eyes of the letter writer? Why, he kept the schools closed longer than elsewhere in the great state of Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Union workers from Amherst's Nordson Corporation go on strike

AMHERST, Ohio — Approximately 133 union workers from Amherst's Nordson Corporation are on strike. "The Local 1802 Lodge of International machinist and aerospace workers are striking for better healthcare and better wages in these days of increasing inflation and outrageous family healthcare costs," according to an e-mail sent to 3News early Monday from a spokesperson for Local 1802.
AMHERST, OH
oberlinreview.org

Breakdown of 2022 Lorain County Election Results

This past Tuesday, Lorain County residents headed to the polls to vote in statewide and local elections. Continuing a 2020 trend, Lorain County voted primarily Republican; out of the 23 total races Lorain residents voted in, 17 Republican candidates were favored. Not including the races in which candidates ran unopposed,...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
