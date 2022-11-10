A few Philly high school students are learning to fly as part of a program that's finally getting off the ground

Read full article on original website
A Philadelphia high school student was detained on Monday after authorities found a gun in a locker.
'I'm scared': Gun found inside locker prompts lockdown at Philadelphia charter school
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia junior high school was placed on lockdown Monday after police allegedly found a gun inside a student's locker. Police responded to Hardy Williams Charter School in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood around 9 a.m. and searched the locker for suspicion of narcotics, authorities said. Officers instead found...
Philadelphia Police are investigating a chaotic series of fights inside and outside Edison High School in Hunting Park Thursday, leading to a student being stabbed as adults from outside the school had their own altercation.
Interstate 95 southbound was shut down for hours on Saturday after an accident on the highway in Center City Philadelphia.
Khaliyl Gilbert(Philadelphia Police Department) Khaliyl Gilbert was just 22 years old when he was met with tragedy. At a young age, Gilbert was already looking to make a difference in the world. The young man, a Strawberry Mansion High School graduate with was said to be a pillar in his community and was on the road to becoming a police officer. He was seemingly following in the footsteps of his uncle, a member of the Philadelphia Police Department’s Highway Patrol unit. For that reason, he was ecstatic when he learned that he got accepted to a police training program. That year, there were 100 graduates in his class. Sadly, Gilbert wouldn’t get a chance to be one of them.
Police in Egg Harbor Township are looking for two people in regard to an ongoing investigation. The two were captured on surveillance cameras and their photos were shared by the police on social media. Police aren't saying why they want to talk to the individuals or what they may have...
Philly Today: You’d Be Surprised How Many People Show Up at Airports With Loaded Guns
Local rapper Tierra Whack, who was arrested this week after she allegedly brought a loaded gun to the Philadelphia airport, is just one of many. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for...
Philadelphia police said four people have been hospitalized following an early Sunday morning shooting in North Philadelphia, near D Street and Wyoming Avenue.
Workers at the store tell Action News three robbers wearing ski masks held up a clerk at gunpoint and stole the ATM by dragging it out of the store.
Join us this holiday season at The Shops at Liberty Place! Our beautiful Rotunda is decked out for the holidays with our magical 45’ tall Christmas tree adorned with countless festive ornaments and lights – the perfect backdrop for your holiday selfies!. This year, we are proud to...
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - A fire broke out in the loading dock of a ShopRite in Camden County Saturday morning, authorities say. The fire broke out at the grocery store on Blackwood Clementon Road in Gloucester Township around 8 a.m.Police say they saw smoke and flames coming from a refrigerated trailer when they arrived at the scene. They add that the fire then spread to the rear area of the store.Authorities say an employee was transported to a local hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
A 12-year-old boy died Saturday night after being shot in the head inside a North Philadelphia apartment, police said. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on the 3300 block of North 33rd Street, according to police. Lt. John Walker said it was not immediately clear how the boy was shot, but that another 12-year-old and at least one adult were inside the second-floor apartment at the time and there were “multiple” guns found by police who searched the residence.
Update: All eastbound lanes on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge have reopened after an overturned tractor-trailer forced them to be shut down late Monday morning. The Delaware River Port Authority said the bridge reopened around 4 p.m. The eastbound lanes of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge were closed Monday afternoon after a...
Philadelphia Marathon 2022: Road closures, SEPTA detours and race times
Thousands of runners will head to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway this weekend for the AACR Philadelphia Marathon and its affiliated races. Marathon weekend begins Saturday with the Dietz & Watson Half Marathon at 6:55 a.m. followed by the Rothman Orthopaedics 8K at 11 a.m. and a kids fun run at noon. The marathon takes places Sunday at 6:55 a.m.
Police: Streets forced to close after 4 lithium batteries catch fire on SEPTA bus
PHILADELPHIA - Emergency crews were called to a hazmat situation onboard a SEPTA bus Wednesday afternoon, which has caused several streets to close. Police say four lithium batteries caught on fire on a SEPTA bus at the SEPTA Depot in South Philadelphia around 12:40 p.m. The batteries needed to be...
A woman's dog is recovering Friday night after a brutal attack in Philadelphia. Police said a group of kids threw bleach at them while on a walk.
Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that injured three women on Friday night.
Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
OLD CITY - A crash on Interstate 95 shut down several southbound lanes early Saturday morning. The crash occurred between the Callowhill exit and Columbus Boulevard, affecting access to Center City, about 5:30 in the morning. All lanes were shut down when the accident happened and as crews began clearing...
Police in New Britain Township, Bucks County, are looking for five suspects who burglarized a gun store early Saturday morning. At 4:15 a.m., five people arrived at the Target World on West Butler Avenue at County Line Road and Route 202 in a black Hyundai with an inoperable brake light on the driver's side. They entered the store after smashing the glass door, according to a video released by police.
