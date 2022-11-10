ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

A few Philly high school students are learning to fly as part of a program that's finally getting off the ground

By Kristin Hunt
phillyvoice.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Still Unsolved

Rookie Cop Shot Right After Graduating The Academy

Khaliyl Gilbert(Philadelphia Police Department) Khaliyl Gilbert was just 22 years old when he was met with tragedy. At a young age, Gilbert was already looking to make a difference in the world. The young man, a Strawberry Mansion High School graduate with was said to be a pillar in his community and was on the road to becoming a police officer. He was seemingly following in the footsteps of his uncle, a member of the Philadelphia Police Department’s Highway Patrol unit. For that reason, he was ecstatic when he learned that he got accepted to a police training program. That year, there were 100 graduates in his class. Sadly, Gilbert wouldn’t get a chance to be one of them.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

‘Tis The Season for Giving (Back) at The Shops at Liberty Place

Join us this holiday season at The Shops at Liberty Place! Our beautiful Rotunda is decked out for the holidays with our magical 45’ tall Christmas tree adorned with countless festive ornaments and lights – the perfect backdrop for your holiday selfies!. This year, we are proud to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Fire at Camden County ShopRite sends one person to hospital

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - A fire broke out in the loading dock of a ShopRite in Camden County Saturday morning, authorities say. The fire broke out at the grocery store on Blackwood Clementon Road in Gloucester Township around 8 a.m.Police say they saw smoke and flames coming from a refrigerated trailer when they arrived at the scene. They add that the fire then spread to the rear area of the store.Authorities say an employee was transported to a local hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
americanmilitarynews.com

A 12-year-old boy died after being shot in the head in North Philly, police say

A 12-year-old boy died Saturday night after being shot in the head inside a North Philadelphia apartment, police said. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on the 3300 block of North 33rd Street, according to police. Lt. John Walker said it was not immediately clear how the boy was shot, but that another 12-year-old and at least one adult were inside the second-floor apartment at the time and there were “multiple” guns found by police who searched the residence.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Eastbound lanes of Ben Franklin Bridge reopen after tractor-trailer crash

Update: All eastbound lanes on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge have reopened after an overturned tractor-trailer forced them to be shut down late Monday morning. The Delaware River Port Authority said the bridge reopened around 4 p.m. The eastbound lanes of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge were closed Monday afternoon after a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philadelphia Marathon 2022: Road closures, SEPTA detours and race times

Thousands of runners will head to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway this weekend for the AACR Philadelphia Marathon and its affiliated races. Marathon weekend begins Saturday with the Dietz & Watson Half Marathon at 6:55 a.m. followed by the Rothman Orthopaedics 8K at 11 a.m. and a kids fun run at noon. The marathon takes places Sunday at 6:55 a.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

I-95 South crash: Several lanes shut down near Center City

OLD CITY - A crash on Interstate 95 shut down several southbound lanes early Saturday morning. The crash occurred between the Callowhill exit and Columbus Boulevard, affecting access to Center City, about 5:30 in the morning. All lanes were shut down when the accident happened and as crews began clearing...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
phillyvoice.com

A group of burglars stole multiple firearms from Bucks County gun store

Police in New Britain Township, Bucks County, are looking for five suspects who burglarized a gun store early Saturday morning. At 4:15 a.m., five people arrived at the Target World on West Butler Avenue at County Line Road and Route 202 in a black Hyundai with an inoperable brake light on the driver's side. They entered the store after smashing the glass door, according to a video released by police.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

