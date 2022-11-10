ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsburg, MI

22 WSBT

New Mishawaka city hall receives dedication

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — Friday was a big day at the new Mishawaka City Hall. City officials held an official dedication ceremony. Crews have been working for years on the new facility that puts most city offices in the same building. The city renovated the old Liberty Mutual building...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

School millage proposals don’t pass on Michigan ballot

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Buchanan Community Schools and Edwardsburg Public Schools are two school systems that are in need of renovations, but results from the midterm election, showed that many did not approve of the school’s millage proposals. Despite proposals not having passed, both schools are still determined...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
22 WSBT

Slither on over to the Goshen Reptile Show

We've found someone who doesn't like this weekend's cold temperatures more than you!. These cold-blooded reptiles will be at the Goshen Reptile Expo this weekend from November 12-13. The expo is hosted at the Elkhart County Fair Grounds, 17746 County Rd 34, and is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m....
GOSHEN, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend offers gap funding to developers in support of urban neighborhoods

The City of South Bend has unveiled two new development initiatives, with the goal of supporting urban neighborhoods. The Scattered Infill Development focuses on properties that work for a range of developments, from high density housing to industrial. The South Bend Infill Development is for infill housing on vacant land....
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

LaPorte County Fires

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. --The call for a fire came in at 11:30 a.m. with dispatch confirming the woodland fire is happening at the 5600 block of East State Road 4, which is still active now with multiple departments on scene all day. Volunteer fire department personnel from various townships have...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Three teens hospitalized after rollover crash

Three Sturgis teens are in the hospital after a rollover crash in St. Joseph County. Michigan State Police say it happened Friday around 11:30 in Fawn River Township. Troopers believe the 16-year-old driver lost control of a Ford F-150 while going north on Franks Avenue. The truck went off the...
STURGIS, MI
WNDU

Two injured in Elkhart house fire

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are injured after a house fire Thursday evening. It happened on the 700 block of Christian Avenue around 9 p.m. Fire crews saw heavy smoke coming from the front of the house with a fire inside. Officials quickly got to work but downed power lines stopped them until AEP could arrive. Several family members were in the house but were able to escape.
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

City of Goshen hosts Holiday Open House

On Sunday, November 13 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Goshen Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Economic Improvement District will host the annual Holiday Open House. It's a chance for you and the family to take a horse-drawn carriage around downtown Goshen to learn about the history of the city.
GOSHEN, IN
WWMTCw

Decades-old West Michigan cold case to be featured on '48 Hours'

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A cold case spanning 35 years is expected to be featured on an upcoming episode of "48 Hours," according to CBS News. Roxanne Woods was killed in the kitchen of her Niles home by someone she likely knew, according to police. The episode featuring the West...
NILES, MI
WNDU

Notre Dame mourns death of student

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame community is mourning the death of a sophomore student. Saturday morning, the University sent a message to both students and staff about the passing of James (Jake) Blaauboer, who was a sophomore student in the college of Arts and Letters. He was also a U.S. army veteran.
NOTRE DAME, IN

