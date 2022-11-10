Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
"Warm Up Marshall County" coat drive partners with Once Upon a Child
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — An annual coat drive has been helping to keep kids warm for almost a quarter century and is now making a difference with a new partner. "Warm Up Marshall County" started 24 years ago when Steve Keiser saw two kids walking to school in freezing temperatures without coats.
22 WSBT
New Mishawaka city hall receives dedication
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — Friday was a big day at the new Mishawaka City Hall. City officials held an official dedication ceremony. Crews have been working for years on the new facility that puts most city offices in the same building. The city renovated the old Liberty Mutual building...
Michigan Man Gets Trapped In Snow-Covered Car For 8 Hours Following Crash
He was stuck in the vehicle overnight.
1 arrested following fatal Kalamazoo shooting
A Lansing resident has been arrested in connection to a Friday morning shooting that left a 21-year-old dead.
Man trapped in snow-covered vehicle for 8 hours overnight after Southwest Michigan crash
CASSOPOLIS, MI – A South Bend man was injured and trapped in his snow-covered vehicle for eight hours overnight after crashing early Sunday on M-60. Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke did not disclose the extent of the man’s injuries but said the man, 50-year-old Michael Douglas II, was flown to a hospital in South Bend for treatment.
WNDU
School millage proposals don’t pass on Michigan ballot
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Buchanan Community Schools and Edwardsburg Public Schools are two school systems that are in need of renovations, but results from the midterm election, showed that many did not approve of the school’s millage proposals. Despite proposals not having passed, both schools are still determined...
22 WSBT
Operation Education: Schools quietly identify homeless children in our schools
There are hundreds of children in our area without a place to live. It is hard to know exactly how many kids are homeless as many families are hesitant to report their living arrangements or do not consider themselves homeless. Thanks to data gathered by schools across the state, we...
22 WSBT
Slither on over to the Goshen Reptile Show
We've found someone who doesn't like this weekend's cold temperatures more than you!. These cold-blooded reptiles will be at the Goshen Reptile Expo this weekend from November 12-13. The expo is hosted at the Elkhart County Fair Grounds, 17746 County Rd 34, and is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan cold case solved 35 years after Roxanne Wood found dead in Niles home with throat cut
NILES, Mich. – A Michigan cold case that dates back to 1987 was solved earlier this year, and Western Michigan University students played a major role in cracking the case. Roxanne Wood was murdered inside her Berrien County home on Feb. 19, 1987. Her throat had been cut. Her...
22 WSBT
South Bend offers gap funding to developers in support of urban neighborhoods
The City of South Bend has unveiled two new development initiatives, with the goal of supporting urban neighborhoods. The Scattered Infill Development focuses on properties that work for a range of developments, from high density housing to industrial. The South Bend Infill Development is for infill housing on vacant land....
Portage man killed in Sprinkle Road crash
A 51-year-old Portage man is dead after a crash on Sprinkle Road near the I-94 overpass Monday morning.
‘48 Hours’ to feature 34-year-old Southwest Michigan murder solved in 2022
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – A 34-year-old murder in Southwest Michigan will be featured on television’s “48 Hours.”. Roxanne Wood, 30, was found dead in her Niles home by her husband, Terry Wood, in February 1987. The case remained unsolved for decades. Then, in February, Michigan State Police...
WNDU
Voters in Niles Township say no to marijuana ordinance for retail establishments
NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Voters in Niles Township have decided not to allow marijuana retail establishments. The vote was very close, with 2,512 voting “no” and 2,322 voting “yes.”. The ordinance would have allowed for four marihuana retail establishments and one marihuana safety compliance facility within...
abc57.com
LaPorte County Fires
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. --The call for a fire came in at 11:30 a.m. with dispatch confirming the woodland fire is happening at the 5600 block of East State Road 4, which is still active now with multiple departments on scene all day. Volunteer fire department personnel from various townships have...
22 WSBT
Three teens hospitalized after rollover crash
Three Sturgis teens are in the hospital after a rollover crash in St. Joseph County. Michigan State Police say it happened Friday around 11:30 in Fawn River Township. Troopers believe the 16-year-old driver lost control of a Ford F-150 while going north on Franks Avenue. The truck went off the...
WNDU
Two injured in Elkhart house fire
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are injured after a house fire Thursday evening. It happened on the 700 block of Christian Avenue around 9 p.m. Fire crews saw heavy smoke coming from the front of the house with a fire inside. Officials quickly got to work but downed power lines stopped them until AEP could arrive. Several family members were in the house but were able to escape.
22 WSBT
City of Goshen hosts Holiday Open House
On Sunday, November 13 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Goshen Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Economic Improvement District will host the annual Holiday Open House. It's a chance for you and the family to take a horse-drawn carriage around downtown Goshen to learn about the history of the city.
WWMTCw
Decades-old West Michigan cold case to be featured on '48 Hours'
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A cold case spanning 35 years is expected to be featured on an upcoming episode of "48 Hours," according to CBS News. Roxanne Woods was killed in the kitchen of her Niles home by someone she likely knew, according to police. The episode featuring the West...
WNDU
Notre Dame mourns death of student
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame community is mourning the death of a sophomore student. Saturday morning, the University sent a message to both students and staff about the passing of James (Jake) Blaauboer, who was a sophomore student in the college of Arts and Letters. He was also a U.S. army veteran.
Chesterton Middle School teacher killed in Portage 6-vehicle crash
A teacher at Chesterton Middle School was killed in a car crash Tuesday afternoon, Portage police said.
