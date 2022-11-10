Read full article on original website
As Mass. sends out tax refunds, many anxious they won’t get one
Massachusetts residents who have yet to receive their tax refunds from the state government are concerned when — and if — they will arrive. Over 85% of about 700 readers who responded to a MassLive survey said they are still waiting for their refunds, even as state officials began doling out nearly $3 billion in excess tax revenues — as required by a controversial tax cap law known as Chapter 62F — at the start of the month. Survey responses were collected Thursday through Monday.
See how much snow can you expect in Massachusetts this week? (map)
As temperatures in the region drop, some Massachusetts residents can expect the first snowfall of the season on Tuesday night. Projections vary from a coating of snow to 2 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Much of Berkshire County and parts of western Franklin County could expect between 1 and 2 inches of snow. Forecasts from Central Massachusetts out to the Pioneer Valley were mainly below 1 inch.
Will Massachusetts see snow Tuesday? Parts of the state may, forecasters say
Parts of Massachusetts are poised to see the state’s first accumulating snow of the season on Tuesday night and early Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. Projections vary from a coating of snow to more than two inches, with the likelihood of higher accumulations increasing further inland. The weather agency’s regional office said much of Berkshire County and parts of western Franklin County could expect between 2 and 3 inches of snow. Forecasts from Central Massachusetts out to the Pioneer Valley were mainly below 2 inches.
BetMGM Maryland bonus code: $200 pre-launch bonus this week
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Online sports betting in Maryland is coming soon and you can apply our BetMGM Maryland bonus code by clicking here. Doing so will...
Massachusetts to receive $9.3 million from Google settlement
Massachusetts is slated to receive $9.3 million and Google faces a slew of new requirements under a settlement over the tech giant’s location tracking practices that Attorney General Maura Healey said is the largest multi-state data privacy settlement ever reached by attorneys general. The $391.5 million, 40-state settlement concludes...
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 6-12
A condo in Provincetown that sold for $75,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 6 and Nov. 12. In total, 160 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $831,385. The average price per square foot was $509.
Regulators concerned about national sports betting ads violating local rules
Gaming regulators aired concerns Monday morning that national sports betting advertisements broadcast on local stations could run afoul of future state regulations when the industry launches in Massachusetts. But national executives and local media players told the Massachusetts Gaming Commission that both broadcasters and sports leagues impose myriad internal regulations...
Mass. real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties Nov. 13, 2022
Aleksandr V. Radionov and Yekaterina K. Radionova to Roman Shtefan, 251 Meadow St., $680,000. Dan A. Major to Plaza LLC, 174 River Road, $140,000.
Katie Hobbs beats Kari Lake in Arizona gubernatorial race, flipping state for Dems
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs was elected Arizona governor on Monday, defeating an ally of Donald Trump who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged and refused to say she would accept the results of her race this year. Hobbs, who is Arizona’s secretary of state, rose to...
DeSantis, not Trump, should be Republican Party’s future (Commentary)
Except for Georgia, once again the 2022 elections are behind us. Just as it did two years ago, the runoff election in the state swings the balance of power to either political party. Following the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump pretty much told Georgia voters to sit out on the...
44 chickens, horses, other animals rescued in Tyngsborough cruelty case
Several dozen farm animals were rescued from a property in Tyngsborough following a joint animal cruelty investigation led by the MSPCA’s Law Enforcement division alongside the town’s police department. The animals’ former owner, Adevalter Majesky, 50, of Tyngsborough, was arrested on a warrant from Lowell District Court in...
What Gov. Baker said about David Bowie in his exclusive CNN interview
In an exclusive interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Monday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker dropped a David Bowie reference. Baker, a Republican who Tapper recognized as the most popular governor in the U.S. in a mostly Democratic state, spoke about his party’s struggles in the midterm elections and extremism in politics.
In post-election CNN interview, Gov. Baker denounces political extremism
Gov. Charlie Baker denounced political extremism during a television interview Monday, as he reflected on the Republican Party’s lackluster performance in battleground states in the midterm elections. Baker, a Republican ranked as the most popular governor in the nation, advocated for collaboration among elected officials rather than divisiveness on...
In CNN interview, Gov. Baker urges Republicans to move beyond President Trump
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday called on the GOP to move beyond former President Donald Trump as the party takes stock of its narrow win in the House and failure to take control of the Senate. Baker, the most popular governor in the nation who often eschews divisive rhetoric...
Raiders owner backs Josh McDaniels despite 2-7 start: ‘Rome was not built in a day’
The Las Vegas Raiders have fallen well below expectations this season. But as of mid-November, it appears that Josh McDaniels’ job is not in jeopardy. As of Monday, there are multiple reports that the Raiders have expressed confidence in the former New England Patriots offensive coordinator. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reports that the team has assured McDaniels that he’ll be back in 2023.
Patriots WR DeVante back at practice two weeks after knee injury vs. Jets
The New England Patriots are back from their bye week with some good news on the injury front: Wide receiver DeVante Parker is practicing again. Parker was spotted on the practice field Monday as the Patriots held their first practice of the week. It was a rare Monday practice as the team gets back into the groove of things ahead of Sunday’s Week 11 game against the New York Jets.
