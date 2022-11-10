ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

As Mass. sends out tax refunds, many anxious they won’t get one

Massachusetts residents who have yet to receive their tax refunds from the state government are concerned when — and if — they will arrive. Over 85% of about 700 readers who responded to a MassLive survey said they are still waiting for their refunds, even as state officials began doling out nearly $3 billion in excess tax revenues — as required by a controversial tax cap law known as Chapter 62F — at the start of the month. Survey responses were collected Thursday through Monday.
See how much snow can you expect in Massachusetts this week? (map)

As temperatures in the region drop, some Massachusetts residents can expect the first snowfall of the season on Tuesday night. Projections vary from a coating of snow to 2 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Much of Berkshire County and parts of western Franklin County could expect between 1 and 2 inches of snow. Forecasts from Central Massachusetts out to the Pioneer Valley were mainly below 1 inch.
Will Massachusetts see snow Tuesday? Parts of the state may, forecasters say

Parts of Massachusetts are poised to see the state’s first accumulating snow of the season on Tuesday night and early Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. Projections vary from a coating of snow to more than two inches, with the likelihood of higher accumulations increasing further inland. The weather agency’s regional office said much of Berkshire County and parts of western Franklin County could expect between 2 and 3 inches of snow. Forecasts from Central Massachusetts out to the Pioneer Valley were mainly below 2 inches.
BetMGM Maryland bonus code: $200 pre-launch bonus this week

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Online sports betting in Maryland is coming soon and you can apply our BetMGM Maryland bonus code by clicking here. Doing so will...
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 6-12

A condo in Provincetown that sold for $75,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 6 and Nov. 12. In total, 160 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $831,385. The average price per square foot was $509.
Regulators concerned about national sports betting ads violating local rules

Gaming regulators aired concerns Monday morning that national sports betting advertisements broadcast on local stations could run afoul of future state regulations when the industry launches in Massachusetts. But national executives and local media players told the Massachusetts Gaming Commission that both broadcasters and sports leagues impose myriad internal regulations...
Raiders owner backs Josh McDaniels despite 2-7 start: ‘Rome was not built in a day’

The Las Vegas Raiders have fallen well below expectations this season. But as of mid-November, it appears that Josh McDaniels’ job is not in jeopardy. As of Monday, there are multiple reports that the Raiders have expressed confidence in the former New England Patriots offensive coordinator. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reports that the team has assured McDaniels that he’ll be back in 2023.
Patriots WR DeVante back at practice two weeks after knee injury vs. Jets

The New England Patriots are back from their bye week with some good news on the injury front: Wide receiver DeVante Parker is practicing again. Parker was spotted on the practice field Monday as the Patriots held their first practice of the week. It was a rare Monday practice as the team gets back into the groove of things ahead of Sunday’s Week 11 game against the New York Jets.
