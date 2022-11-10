ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Two people, both over 65, die of RSV in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, which can cause breathing problems, are rising in Monroe County. The county’s Department of Health said the virus has killed two people over the age 65. In just six weeks, the virus has led to the hospitalization of 238 people....
MONROE COUNTY, NY
westsidenewsny.com

People with disabilities most likely to experience discriminationin healthcare and social settings according to community survey

In its “State of Hate in Greater Rochester” community survey, the Levine Center to End Hate found that the most common places for people with disabilities to feel discrimination are within the healthcare system (51%) and when shopping or eating (51%). For the sake of this community survey, a person with a disability is defined as someone who faces challenges with mobility, cognitive/intellectual reasoning, mental health, or visual/speech impairment. Those who identify as deaf or hard of hearing will be covered in a future release.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

"I feel like I am on bonus time": Man hospitalized with COVID for 13 months

Mark Hallimen of Webster is feeling lucky to be alive after a 13 month long battle in the hospital that began with a COVID-19 diagnosis last August. He tested positive after landing in California to attend a friend's funeral. Within a matter of days, Hallimen was admitted to a California hospital with trouble breathing and ended up spending months there, fighting for his life more than 2,000 miles away from home.
WEBSTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Woman stabbed on Seneca Manor Dr.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a woman in her 20s was stabbed early Sunday morning in Rochester on Seneca Manor Drive. The victim is being treated at Rochester General Hospital. Her injury is not considered life-threatening. The RPD does not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with additional information […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Some accumulating snow for western New York this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s been a mild and tame fall up until this point, but that is starting to change. Wintry weather is making it’s way into western New York this week, and in a very big way for parts of the area. A Yellow Alert is up Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This is an area-wide light snow, with most seeing a coating to an inch or two by Wednesday morning. We’ll likely see snow falling during the morning commute, and with temperatures hovering right around freezing, we may see some impacts on roads. This won’t be a big event, but it will be our first snowfall impacting a commute, so it’s a good time to dust off our winter driving skills!
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Causes of death released for Geneva man & 2-year-old son

Geneva, N.Y. — The Monroe County medical examiner has determined what caused the deaths of an Ontario County man and his toddler son earlier this year. David Conde Sr., 59, and his 2-year-old son David Jr. were found dead Feb. 15 inside an apartment on Hamilton Street in Geneva.
GENEVA, NY
wxxinews.org

Emergency rooms are crowded nationally and in Rochester

Overcrowding at emergency rooms and urgent care facilities has hit a crisis locally and nationwide. In a letter drafted to President Joe Biden, health care workers across the nation described health care conditions as “breaking beyond repair” and “detrimental.” The letter, from more than 30 health care systems and associations, details a lack of inpatient beds due to the backup of nursing home patients unable to transition to long-term care facilities, staffing shortages, and the circulation of different viruses causing severe illness for the most vulnerable.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Two hospitalized after crashing into pond on I-390

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were called to a motor vehicle accident late Sunday morning on Interstate 390 South in Rochester. Deputies say a 18-year-old female driver and her 17-year-old passenger were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital after the car they were in slid out of control and crashed […]
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Spencerport native elected president of American Chemical Society

Mary K. Carroll, a 1982 graduate of Spencerport High School, has been elected as 2023 president-elect of the American Chemical Society, the world’s largest scientific society with 151,000 members in 140 countries. Carroll, an analytical chemist, is the Dwane W. Crichton Professor of Chemistry at Union College in Schenectady....
SPENCERPORT, NY
iheart.com

Victim Identified in Norton St. Homicide

Rochester police have released the name of the city man who was shot to death in a weekend ambush on Norton Street. Twenty-seven-year-old Terry Howard Jr. was a passenger in a car that was pulling into a driveway Saturday night when he was shot. Another adult was driving, and two...
ROCHESTER, NY

