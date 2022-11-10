Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per MonthCadrene HeslopRochester, NY
Why Do People Love Moving To Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Popular Rochester NY First Time Home Buyer GrantsKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
How to Win a Real Estate Bidding War in the Rochester NY Real Estate MarketKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
My Mom's Vote CountedHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
UR Medicine and Wilmot Cancer Institute providing lung cancer screenings for awareness month
URMC says these groups of people are the ones who may have cancerous tumors that are smaller, localized, and more likely to be treated successfully. They also say that lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States.
WHEC TV-10
Two people, both over 65, die of RSV in Monroe County
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, which can cause breathing problems, are rising in Monroe County. The county’s Department of Health said the virus has killed two people over the age 65. In just six weeks, the virus has led to the hospitalization of 238 people....
westsidenewsny.com
People with disabilities most likely to experience discriminationin healthcare and social settings according to community survey
In its “State of Hate in Greater Rochester” community survey, the Levine Center to End Hate found that the most common places for people with disabilities to feel discrimination are within the healthcare system (51%) and when shopping or eating (51%). For the sake of this community survey, a person with a disability is defined as someone who faces challenges with mobility, cognitive/intellectual reasoning, mental health, or visual/speech impairment. Those who identify as deaf or hard of hearing will be covered in a future release.
Deployment to children’s hospital: Local Navy vet shares experience with cancer
Ranked as a petty officer third class, Smith was about to head out on her first deployment in her first year of service. But just before she set out, she began experiencing a series of illnesses.
Temporary block to recreational cannabis licenses causes uncertainty for local businesses
FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Those around Western New York and the Finger Lakes region temporarily blocked by a federal judge from receiving a recreational marijuana dispensary license are speaking out on the negative impact this may have on their local businesses. This is due to a lawsuit filed by an out-of-state cannabis company arguing […]
13 WHAM
"I feel like I am on bonus time": Man hospitalized with COVID for 13 months
Mark Hallimen of Webster is feeling lucky to be alive after a 13 month long battle in the hospital that began with a COVID-19 diagnosis last August. He tested positive after landing in California to attend a friend's funeral. Within a matter of days, Hallimen was admitted to a California hospital with trouble breathing and ended up spending months there, fighting for his life more than 2,000 miles away from home.
‘It can be really scary’: WNY mom says daughter was hospitalized for weeks with RSV
BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Healthcare officials are warning a spike in RSV cases across Western New York is leading to overwhelmed hospitals that are running out of room and children continue to get severely sick. Three of Carmen Bremiller’s children ended up testing positive with RSV in October. The Lockport resident says two of them […]
Homechow meal delivery service launched in Rochester
Homechow officials said that the app became the top food delivery app in Ghana and then launched in the United States
Woman stabbed on Seneca Manor Dr.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a woman in her 20s was stabbed early Sunday morning in Rochester on Seneca Manor Drive. The victim is being treated at Rochester General Hospital. Her injury is not considered life-threatening. The RPD does not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with additional information […]
Hill Cumorah completes final steps in ‘rehabilitation’, post-pageant life
PALMYRA, N.Y. (WROC) — Historic landmark Hill Cumorah has completed it’s final stages in a two-year makeover. Organizers said the goal is to return the site to it’s natural state of a forest, one reminiscent of hundreds of years ago. Chances are, the hill has affected you in some way, whether driving by it on Route […]
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Some accumulating snow for western New York this week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s been a mild and tame fall up until this point, but that is starting to change. Wintry weather is making it’s way into western New York this week, and in a very big way for parts of the area. A Yellow Alert is up Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This is an area-wide light snow, with most seeing a coating to an inch or two by Wednesday morning. We’ll likely see snow falling during the morning commute, and with temperatures hovering right around freezing, we may see some impacts on roads. This won’t be a big event, but it will be our first snowfall impacting a commute, so it’s a good time to dust off our winter driving skills!
Rochester Fire Department holds ceremony for 17 promoted officers
17 officers were promoted — six were promoted to captains and 11 were promoted to lieutenants.
13 WHAM
Causes of death released for Geneva man & 2-year-old son
Geneva, N.Y. — The Monroe County medical examiner has determined what caused the deaths of an Ontario County man and his toddler son earlier this year. David Conde Sr., 59, and his 2-year-old son David Jr. were found dead Feb. 15 inside an apartment on Hamilton Street in Geneva.
wxxinews.org
Emergency rooms are crowded nationally and in Rochester
Overcrowding at emergency rooms and urgent care facilities has hit a crisis locally and nationwide. In a letter drafted to President Joe Biden, health care workers across the nation described health care conditions as “breaking beyond repair” and “detrimental.” The letter, from more than 30 health care systems and associations, details a lack of inpatient beds due to the backup of nursing home patients unable to transition to long-term care facilities, staffing shortages, and the circulation of different viruses causing severe illness for the most vulnerable.
Veteran now works at same place that helped him back on his feet
Penfield, N.Y. (WROC) — When is a house more than a house? There’s a house tucked away inside a Penfield neighborhood that became more than a house to Marlando Daley the moment he stepped inside. “This was the only place where I could find peace,” Daley said. Peace he couldn’t find after he left the […]
Two hospitalized after crashing into pond on I-390
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were called to a motor vehicle accident late Sunday morning on Interstate 390 South in Rochester. Deputies say a 18-year-old female driver and her 17-year-old passenger were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital after the car they were in slid out of control and crashed […]
westsidenewsny.com
Spencerport native elected president of American Chemical Society
Mary K. Carroll, a 1982 graduate of Spencerport High School, has been elected as 2023 president-elect of the American Chemical Society, the world’s largest scientific society with 151,000 members in 140 countries. Carroll, an analytical chemist, is the Dwane W. Crichton Professor of Chemistry at Union College in Schenectady....
RPD: Man in 30s shot overnight on Norton Street
The man was shot at least once in his upper body and is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
iheart.com
Victim Identified in Norton St. Homicide
Rochester police have released the name of the city man who was shot to death in a weekend ambush on Norton Street. Twenty-seven-year-old Terry Howard Jr. was a passenger in a car that was pulling into a driveway Saturday night when he was shot. Another adult was driving, and two...
House of Mercy sued for August machete attack
According to the lawsuit, on August 6, the resident attacked another resident Cameron Schuler with a machete, severely injuring his face, hand, and arm.
Comments / 1