Read full article on original website
Related
vermontjournal.com
Meet local politicians at Black River Coffee Bar
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Vermont House Representatives Alice Emmons and Kristi Morris, together with Windsor County Senators Alison Clarkson, Becca White, and Dick McCormack, will be at Springfield’s Black River Coffee Bar on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. to meet with local residents. There will be no speeches or politicking, just listening and conversation.
vermontjournal.com
Springfield Library hosts book talk
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 5 p.m., join local author Susan Speranza at the Springfield Town Library for a discussion of her book, “Ice Out.”. This book is a powerful, lyrical tale of one woman’s journey from grief to acceptance and forgiveness after her life is shattered by a tragic accident.
New Hampshire firm buys historic Bennington mill complex for $5.75 million
The portfolio of the new owner, Chinburg Properties, includes multiple former mills that have been redeveloped into residential and commercial spaces. Read the story on VTDigger here: New Hampshire firm buys historic Bennington mill complex for $5.75 million.
Vermont police announce holiday safety initiative
Vermont law enforcement will be cracking down on impaired driving and people not wearing seatbelts this Thanksgiving holiday.
vermontjournal.com
Light A Pole in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Every year the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce makes arrangements to decorate the lamp posts on Main Street in downtown Springfield with banners and white lights to bring twinkle and cheer to the neighborhood during the winter months. This tradition helps to create an inviting avenue for visitors passing through our lovely town, and creates a sense of warmth and community for all who live here.
vermontjournal.com
Brownell “Brownie” Asa Bacon, 1937-2022 🇺🇸
ARLINGTON, Vt. – Brownell “Brownie” Asa Bacon, 85, passed away on Nov. 8, 2022 at his home in Arlington, Vt. in the care of and alongside his daughter after a long journey with Alzheimer’s Disease. Brownie was born on Oct. 5, 1937 to Asa Bacon and...
vermontjournal.com
Vernard Christian Bathrick, 1980-2022
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Vernard Christian Bathrick, 41, of Springfield, Vt., passed away on Nov. 8, 2022. Vern was born on Dec. 24, 1980 in Bellows Falls, Vt. He was the son of Lawrence Martin and Mary Rowland. Following his high school graduation, Vern went on to serve in the...
vermontjournal.com
Cavendish Energy Committee seeks interested citizens
CAVENDISH, Vt. – Are you concerned about climate change and how it is affecting our world? Are you interested in seeing more alternative energy generation? Are you uneasy with our aging housing stock and our fossil fuel driven transportation system? If you live in Cavendish, either full or part-time, the Cavendish Energy Committee would like to hear from you.
vermontjournal.com
SEVCA offers extended hours at Good Buy Stores
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The holidays are approaching and Southeastern Vermont Community Action (SEVCA) Good Buy Stores have a variety of gifts, furniture, artwork, and clothing to fit all your gifting and decorating needs. Need stocking stuffers? Looking for holiday decorations or lights? Need a turkey platter or glassware, tablecloth, or napkins? We have something for everyone this holiday season.
vermontjournal.com
Fourth Planning Commission Community Workshop in Chester
CHESTER, Vt. – Chester’s Planning Commission will host its fourth and final workshops upstairs in the Chester Town Hall on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:30 p.m., as well on Zoom. This workshop for Chester’s ongoing Bylaw Modernization project will involve a panel discussion with realtors and builders...
vermontjournal.com
Forum to discuss Londonderry’s wastewater solutions
LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Town of Londonderry Village Wastewater Committee announces its first public forum, “Wastewater Solutions to Preserve Our Town.” The forum will take place at on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. at Neighborhood Connections, Londonderry Marketplace. Online participation will be available on Zoom. The public is encouraged to participate and learn about wastewater solutions being proposed for the north and south villages with $7.9 million funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
vermontjournal.com
Monadnock Farm Fund program accepting applications
WALPOLE, N.H. – The Monadnock Food Co-op Farm Fund program, in partnership with the Cheshire County Conservation District, is now accepting applications from local farmers. Currently, in its seventh year, the fund has supported eighteen farms in the Monadnock Region. This year, the Farm Fund will award up to...
vermontjournal.com
Featured Pets: Puppies
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Here, at the Springfield Humane Society, we have seven adorable large mix breed puppies longing for families to call their very own. We have two males and five females. We are not sure of their mix, but, man, are they cute. We are open by appointment only. Go to our website www.spfldhumane.org and fill out an application. Please join us on Nov. 5 and 6 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. for our annual Holiday Bazaar here at the shelter. Shop for lots of great holiday items and help the homeless animals.
vermontjournal.com
Dorothy Stankevich, 1924-2022
WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. – Dorothy “Skip” Stankevich passed away at the Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow, Vt. on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at the age of 97, surrounded by her family. Born to Willis and Carrie (Grout) Bates on Dec. 29, 1924 in Weathersfield, Vt., she attended Weathersfield schools and graduated from Brattleboro High School, Class of 1942.
NECN
2 Possible Kidnapping Attempts Under Investigation in Barre, Vt.
Two recent possible attempted kidnappings are under investigation in Barre, Vermont, police say. Both incidents involve a blue Ford pickup truck, Barre police told NBC affiliate WPTZ, though police haven't confirmed if any kidnappings were attempted. An 8-year-old boy reported being approached Friday afternoon by a man who alluded to...
vermontjournal.com
LTE: Eva Ryan congratulates Heather Chase
I want to say congratulations to Heather Chase on your successful election. Please accept my best wishes as you prepare for your new journey and take on the responsibilities and challenges of representing what is best for the people within our district. I wish you success as you enter into...
vermontjournal.com
First Congregational holds Christmas Bazaar
WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The First Congregational Church of Westminster Women’s Fellowship will hold their Annual Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Start your holiday shopping and choose from a variety of locally made gifts. There will be holiday crafts, handmade...
vermontjournal.com
Fall prevention tips from LVRS
LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022, Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad (LVRS) responded to over 100 calls in which a member of our senior population had fallen; some sustaining serious injuries. The vast majority of the incidents could have been prevented with a few simple precautions and projects that can make a home safer. Some of these include:
WMUR.com
Mont Vernon firefighters say tractor in basement sparked barn fire
MONT VERNON, N.H. — Firefighters responded Saturday afternoon to a Mont Vernon barn fire. Mont Vernon Fire Chief Jay Wilson said crews arrived to Pond Road around 2:30 p.m. Officials said no injuries were reported, and everyone evacuated safely. Wilson said crews fought heavy smoke and flames coming from...
Comments / 0