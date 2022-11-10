Read full article on original website
thestylus.org
Mold exposure in Briggs: Two students sent to ER
COVID-19 isn’t the only thing SUNY Brockport students have to worry about this semester. Mold was discovered in several areas of a suite in Briggs Hall after two students were admitted to the emergency room (ER) for the same respiratory infection. One of their suitemates, SUNY Brockport sophomore Brett...
WHEC TV-10
Two people, both over 65, die of RSV in Monroe County
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, which can cause breathing problems, are rising in Monroe County. The county’s Department of Health said the virus has killed two people over the age 65. In just six weeks, the virus has led to the hospitalization of 238 people....
Should you go to an emergency room? URMC creates new webpage to help
ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — There’s a new way to know if you need to go to the Emergency Room for immediate help or if you can get the same care elsewhere dealing with a shorter wait time. It’s a new part of Strong Memorial Hospital’s website called Get Care Now. It helps patients understand […]
westsidenewsny.com
People with disabilities most likely to experience discriminationin healthcare and social settings according to community survey
In its “State of Hate in Greater Rochester” community survey, the Levine Center to End Hate found that the most common places for people with disabilities to feel discrimination are within the healthcare system (51%) and when shopping or eating (51%). For the sake of this community survey, a person with a disability is defined as someone who faces challenges with mobility, cognitive/intellectual reasoning, mental health, or visual/speech impairment. Those who identify as deaf or hard of hearing will be covered in a future release.
Temporary block to recreational cannabis licenses causes uncertainty for local businesses
FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Those around Western New York and the Finger Lakes region temporarily blocked by a federal judge from receiving a recreational marijuana dispensary license are speaking out on the negative impact this may have on their local businesses. This is due to a lawsuit filed by an out-of-state cannabis company arguing […]
WHEC TV-10
Investigation concludes that 2-year-old starved to death after father died
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office released findings of the investigation on how a man and his 2-year-old son died in Geneva last winter. The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that 59-year-old David Conde senior, died of cardiovascular disease. His son, David Conde junior, starved to death. It is believed that the father passed away first and the child starved afterward. The two were found dead in the back bedroom of their apartment in February.
13 WHAM
"I feel like I am on bonus time": Man hospitalized with COVID for 13 months
Mark Hallimen of Webster is feeling lucky to be alive after a 13 month long battle in the hospital that began with a COVID-19 diagnosis last August. He tested positive after landing in California to attend a friend's funeral. Within a matter of days, Hallimen was admitted to a California hospital with trouble breathing and ended up spending months there, fighting for his life more than 2,000 miles away from home.
Homechow meal delivery service launched in Rochester
Homechow officials said that the app became the top food delivery app in Ghana and then launched in the United States
13 WHAM
New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per Month
You are facing high inflation, which leveled off at 8.2%. This economic phenomenon has made everything more expensive. Jobs are also laying off thousands of workers. Employers are finding your replacements via remote work in cheaper countries. It is a challenge to afford your usual basics. But state officials have a new program to help you with your financial predicament.
WHEC TV-10
Pet of the Week: Bubsy
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Bubsy is a 5-year-old cat looking for a loving home. Do you love those large-cheeked and muscular felines? If so, do we have a cat for you! Bubsy is a brawny guy with cheeks that go on forever. His hobbies include eating (and boy can this guy eat. He loves wet cat food), talking (he’s generally asking for more food), cheek rubs, and sometimes cuddling with his people.
WHEC TV-10
ROCTAC: Local program to identify threats slated for funding in 2023 County budget
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A local program intended to identify threats to schools, businesses and the community before they turn deadly, is slated to get a big bump in funding. We’ve told you about the “Rochester Threat Advisory Committee” or ROCTAC before. Many communities have looked at...
WHEC TV-10
Three women shot on Costar Street; two died, one has non-life threatening injuries
UPDATE: RPD say three women were shot at a home on Costar Street. One was found dead at the scene, another died at the hospital, and the third has non-life threatening injuries. Police are still working to identify the victims. Police have not shared if this a domestic incident. They...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Winter Will Stay in Western New York This Week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Lake effect precipitation was off and on most of the day for Western New York. In the immediate Rochester area, it was a combination of rain and wet snow showers with no real accumulation. However, the higher elevations southwest of Rochester did see a whitening of the ground. More lake snow showers will be likely tonight with a small accumulation possible by morning. Then an area of two low pressure systems will move into the northeast and bring us another opportunity for a more widespread snowfall later Tuesday night into early Wednesday.
Double house on Congress Ave. deemed ‘unlivable’ after overnight fire
The investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.
Veteran now works at same place that helped him back on his feet
Penfield, N.Y. (WROC) — When is a house more than a house? There’s a house tucked away inside a Penfield neighborhood that became more than a house to Marlando Daley the moment he stepped inside. “This was the only place where I could find peace,” Daley said. Peace he couldn’t find after he left the […]
WHEC TV-10
Music lovers shop for vinyl and CDs at 10th annual record fair
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Needle Drop Records and Hi-fi Lounge hosted their annual record fair on Sunday. The flea market-esque event lets attendees peruse vinyl, CDs, and more from all genres and eras of music. Organizers say the event was quite the party, packed with music lovers from all over.
Two hospitalized after crashing into pond on I-390
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were called to a motor vehicle accident late Sunday morning on Interstate 390 South in Rochester. Deputies say a 18-year-old female driver and her 17-year-old passenger were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital after the car they were in slid out of control and crashed […]
Dog and her puppies rescued from underground den
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Staff with North Paw Rescue and Rescued Treasures Pet Adoptions worked four days straight trying to rescue a mother dog and her puppies from a deep, underground den in Rochester. Rescuers were able to entice the dogs to exit the hole; all but one at first. Marybeth McCarthy is the president […]
Popular Ice Cream Company Expanding In Western New York
People in the Buffalo area love its food and snacks, and ice cream routinely ranks near the top on everyone's list. The recent news from a major ice cream manufacturer whose expanding its operations is welcome news to tummies around the area. If you are an ice cream fan, then...
