Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel20.com
$1 billion in emergency rental assistance disbursed to renters and landlords
CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IDHA) annouced the closure of the Illinois Rental Payment Program Round 2 (ILRPP2). Nearly $1.02 billion in emergency rental assistance provided by Congress to the state of Illinois has been distributed to 137,372 households since 2020. The...
newschannel20.com
State report says Illinois in 'best fiscal shape' in decades
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Governor's Office of Management and Budget (GOMB) released the annual Illinois Economic and Fiscal Policy Report. The report shows the state is in the best fiscal shape that it has been in for decades. Illinois’ bills are being paid on time, we have over...
newschannel20.com
Ameren warns customers to be aware of scammers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Ameren is warning customers in Illinois to be aware of aggressive scammer tactics. Ameren says the best way to protect yourself is to not trust someone asking for immediate payment. Employees will not demand that a payment is made in a specific way as some of the scammers do.
newschannel20.com
IDOT prepares for snow
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — With snow coming in on Monday, Illinois is already preparing the roads. The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is already getting ready to make the roads safe. According to District 6 Operations Engineer Steven Beran, IDOT has already begun preparing bridges and roads to prevent...
newschannel20.com
Winter set to strike central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A blast of Winter will soon be striking central Illinois. Unseasonably cold air is already in place coupled with a vigorous low pressure system moving out from the Missouri Valley and moisture streaming up from the Gulf of Mexico, and the stage is set for some snow for the Land of Lincoln. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued from Monday night until Noon on Tuesday.
newschannel20.com
Kentucky governor reports 'serious bus accident' involving children
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said there was a "serious" bus accident Monday morning involving children. The Associated Press reported that a school bus crashed and ended up over an embankment, with 18 children and the driver taken by helicopter or ambulance to hospitals with varying degrees of injury.
newschannel20.com
Snow showers and brutal wind chill values are possible this week
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Winter has a firm grip over the area as cold temperatures persist. To add to the cold temperatures, we will introduce wintry precipitation. Our next weather maker arrives Monday night as a brief wintry mix before transitioning into snow showers after 10-11 PM. Snow showers persist through Tuesday which will cause slippery conditions for the morning commute. Give yourself extra time and drive with caution.
Comments / 0