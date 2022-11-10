Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is holding its 23nd annual Turkey Trot, a 5K fundraising run/walk, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Bend campus’s track. Free to students, the Turkey Trot event is $15 for preregistration entrants and includes a T-shirt, prizes and snacks. Day-of-race registration is $20 and will take place in the Mazama Gym at 9:30 a.m. Register at cocc.edu/departments/sports/races.aspx.

