Sabatoge, Robin Williams, and Disney- How the Studio Tried to Keep Williams to Itself
Once upon a time, Robin Williams took on two very dissimilar roles and really upset the House of Mouse. The beloved actor first signed on to play the role of a rapping bat named Batty in FernGully:The Last Rainforest. The film’s message about environmentalism inspired Williams, and he agreed despite the stigma at the time of live-action actors doing voice work for animation.
Princess Diana biographer Andrew Morton was 'shaken' by Elizabeth Debicki's spot-on portrayal in The Crown
Princess Diana biographer Andrew Morton said he was "left breathless" by Elizabeth Debicki's portrayal of the royal family member in the just-released fifth season of The Crown. Morton wrote Diana: Her True Story in collaboration with the Princess. Published in July 1992, the book revealed Diana's unhappiness with her marriage...
Margot Robbie says female-led Pirates of the Caribbean movie is dead in the water
"Dead in the water" is, sadly, not the title of Margot Robbie's upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean movie — it's the status. The Birds of Prey and Barbie actress has been attached to a more female-focused film in the fantasy-adventure franchise since 2020, but Robbie now says the pic is not moving forward at Disney.
Can Angela Bassett win an Oscar for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?
To answer that question as simply as possible: Yes. Because Angela Bassett can do anything in our eyes. But will the veteran's standout turn as Queen Ramonda — part regal reserve, part inflamed lioness in winter, all irresistible catnip — go all the way to the Oscars?. The...
A troubled Olivia Colman refuses to give up in Empire of Light trailer
In the England-set Empire of Light, Oscar winner Olivia Colman plays a cinema employee named Hilary who begins a romance with a new colleague, Stephen, portrayed by Micheal Ward. "It's a beautiful relationship to explore," says Ward, "because it's rare you get to see that with a young Black man...
See Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in the first teaser trailer for Yellowstone prequel 1923
It's time to meet another generation of the Dutton family, first introduced in Taylor Sheridan's massively popular Yellowstone. Whereas 1883, the first prequel to the Paramount Network series, took us back to the Wild West, 1923 will explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.
Indian smash hit RRR getting a sequel, director S.S. Rajamouli confirms
The Indian action film of the decade is getting a sequel. Director S.S. Rajamouli has confirmed that he is currently at work on a follow-up to the film. His father, the screenwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad, is developing the script. Though little is known about the project, Rajamouli noted at a...
