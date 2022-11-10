ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Eagle

DT Jerry Tillery Claimed by Raiders Following Exit With Chargers

The Chargers moved on from defensive tackle Jerry Tillery on Thursday, making him subject to waivers for another club to claim. As it turns out, Tillery won't be going far. He'll remain in the AFC West as the Raiders have claimed Tillery, the team announced Monday afternoon. Tillery, a 2019...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

Did Kwity Paye Suffer Injury Setback vs. Raiders?

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday is 1-0 after his squad beat the Las Vegas Raiders 25-20 on Sunday, but it wasn't all good news as edge rusher Kwity Paye suffered a setback on his previously injured ankle. Paye played just 18 snaps against the Raiders after logging 46...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Josh Allen - ‘My Shoulders’ - and Bills Again Haunted by OT Horrors

Shades of Kansas City reappeared in Orchard Park on Sunday afternoon as the Minnesota Vikings beat the Buffalo Bills 33-30 in an overtime thriller. "Thriller'' ... unless maybe you are a member of Bills Mafia. Buffalo star Josh Allen was questionable to play against the Vikings in the lead-up after...
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Four Winners, Two Losers From Steelers Victory Over Saints

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers walked out of Acrisure Stadium with a win for the first time since mid-October after defeating the New Orleans Saints 20-10. It was their third win of the season and there was a lot to like about their formula for victory. The defense was dominant...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

5 Takeaways From Chargers’ 22-16 Week 10 Loss to 49ers

The Chargers were defeated by the 49ers 22-16 Sunday night at Levi's Stadium. Here are five takeaways from the Chargers' fourth loss of the season:. The Chargers went into halftime with 16 points, and when regulation finished up, they still sat with 16 points. The offense had five drives in...
Wichita Eagle

What Will Falcons Do with QB Marcus Mariota This Offseason?

Quarterbacks draw more attention than just about any other position, and for good reason, as the ball is in their hands more times than not. For the Atlanta Falcons, that hasn't been much of an issue for the previous 14 years with Matt Ryan holding down the fort, but as the franchise looks to find its next long-term answer, the position has found itself at the forefront of the conversation.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Lions’ Midseason Grades: Offense Needs Reinforcements

Quarterback: B- Jared Goff has had an uneven start to his 2022 season. He started off the campaign on a torrid pace. Through the Lions' first four games, the veteran signal-caller threw for 1,126 yards and 11 touchdowns, while tossing just three interceptions. Meanwhile, in five games since then, the...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Where AFC East Stands After Bills Heartbreaking Loss, Jets Bye Week

With eight weeks remaining in the regular season, the AFC East is completely up for grabs. The Jets watched at home during their bye week on Sunday as the Bills came up short in the game of the year, falling to the Vikings in excruciating fashion. Buffalo had ample opportunities, but a thrilling comeback and a few costly blunders from Bills quarterback Josh Allen gave Minnesota enough of a shot to capitalize.
MINNESOTA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Browns Waived DT Roderick Perry II

Cleveland Browns made a roster move on Monday afternoon by cutting defensive tackle Roderick Perry II. Perry was signed to the active roster shortly before the Miami Dolphins game, in which he played. Perry played 23 snaps on defense for the Browns in their 39-17 loss to the Dolphins. He...
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Jones-Slayton Connection Co-Stars in Giants’ Win Over Texans

The New York Giants passing game didn't contribute much to the team's 24-16 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. When it did contribute, it did so with a bang, specifically when quarterback Daniel Jones, who delivered one of his best performances with a career-high 153.3 passer rating, connected with receiver Darius Slayton, who finished with 95 yards on three receptions (out of four targets), to lead the team.
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Rams LB Ernest Jones: ‘Nobody Will Say Anything’ Once LA Flips a Switch

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones has apparently heard all the talk surrounding his team during a three-game losing streak. But even after Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at home -- LA's fifth loss in six games -- Jones continues to have unwavering confidence in the Rams' (3-6) ability to turn it all around and get back to the postseason.
Wichita Eagle

Where the Jaguars Stand Heading Into the Bye Week

With the bye week around the corner, the Jacksonville Jaguars will continue their quest to find answers to their season long struggles. Following a Week 10 27-17 to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Jaguarss currently sit at 3-7, and losers of five out of their last six games. To say...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Ex-Jet, ESPN Analyst Makes Bold AFC East Prediction

Coming out of their bye week, the Jets are in a remarkable position. Sitting at 6-3, New York has a legitimate opportunity to end the longest postseason drought in the National Football League, getting back to the playoffs for the first time since 2010. Jets fans aren't the only ones...
NEW YORK STATE
Wichita Eagle

Five In-Season Additions Paying Paying Off

NASHVILLE – In the closing seconds of the Tennessee Titans’ victory over Denver on Sunday, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson lofted a fourth-down pass toward the end zone, hoping for a miraculous reception. Instead, defensive back Josh Kalu tipped the ball, which settled in the hands of cornerback Terrance...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Aidan Hutchinson Makes Incredible Play At The Goal Line

The Detroit Lions are now 3-6 after beating Green Bay and Chicago in back to back weeks and Aidan Hutchinson has made some big plays in both wins. Against Green Bay, the No. 2 pick had only two tackles, but he picked off Aaron Rodgers in the end zone, which certainly went a long way to lock up a win against a hated divisional foe.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Green Bay Packers Hire Aubrey Pleasant

After being dismissed by the Detroit Lions, the team's former defensive backs coach has landed with a rival team in the NFC North. According to ESPN, the Green Bay Packers decided to hire longtime NFL assistant coach Aubrey Pleasant. He reportedly joined the Packers last week, soon after he was...
