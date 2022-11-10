ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A new type of Macy’s store is opening in Chesterfield

By Liz Dowell
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — On Friday, Nov. 11, Macy’s will open a brand-new type of store. It is called Market by Macy’s, and it will be located in the Chesterfield Commons.

The Macy’s store in the Chesterfield Mall is closing . The department store is the last major retailer to leave the mall, which will close at the end of 2023.

The event for the new store will feature a ribbon cutting by Chesterfield’s Mayor Bob Nation. There will also be customer giveaways.

Market by Macy’s is a smaller format store, approximately 30,000 sq. ft, offering customers a new type of shopping experience.

This new store will have a “Trend Pavilion,” which is a new shopping concept. Throughout the season, it will always have the latest fashion trends and new items.

Market by Macy’s offers product categories, such as men, women, kids, beauty, tech, and giftable items, as well as a home department, at a range of prices. The items will be a mix of well-known brands and private-label items.

Market by Macy’s at Chesterfield Commons will host 30 kids from the St. Louis Crisis Nursery and their staff. This is a private shopping event is on November 10 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event is for winter outfits and essentials.

St. Louis Crisis Nursery is committed to the prevention of child abuse and neglect. The center provides trauma-informed emergency intervention. They have 24-hour respite care and support for families in crisis.

