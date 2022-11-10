Colts' Jeff Saturday gives impassioned speech on taking interim HC role

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday doesn’t have the typical resume or qualifications for his current position, but there’s no debate about the passion and energy he will bring to the franchise over the next eight games.

Even though it was extremely questionable for owner Jim Irsay to go through with this decision, it’s easy to see that Saturday is going into this interim role with full intentions of getting the best out of the team while he’s here.

During his first solo press conference with the media Wednesday, Saturday gave an impassioned speech as to why he accepted the job essentially out of the blue from Irsay.

“Because I care. I told the guys this morning. I care about the players. I care about their families. I’ve sat in their seat man,” Saturday said. ” These guys work hard. They sacrifice for their families, they sacrifice time, energy and effort. I know the equipment room, I know media relations, I know training room. You guys act like this is – these are my people, bro. Like my adult life was forged here. Like my wife and I, we raised our kids here. These people matter to me. This organization matters to me, right? The people in the community matter to me.”

It will be a learning curve for Saturday to get acclimated into the weekly process of being an interim head coach even with all of the experience he had as a player during his career.

But even with his inexperience, Saturday is fully confident he can lead a team of men and get them to buy into the mentality and process he will bring each week.

“Here’s the deal, I’m completely comfortable in who I am as a man. I know I can lead men. I know I know the game of football and I’m passionate about it,” Saturday said. “I have no fear about – are you as qualified as somebody else? I spent 14 years in the locker room. I went to the playoffs 12 times. I’ve got five dudes in the Hall of Fame that I played with. You don’t think I’ve seen greatness? You don’t think I’ve seen how people prepare, how they coach, how they GM, how they work?”

The honesty Saturday gave during his presser was admirable. The passion he feels for the game is tangible, and there’s no one who will deny the fact that he will give everything he has toward these next eight games, regardless of the outcome.

“Here’s the deal man, none of us are promised a good job. I may be terrible at this and after eight games, I’ll say, ‘God bless you. I am no good.’ I may be really good at it. I have no idea, but I dang sure ain’t going to back down. I can tell you that,” Saturday said. “If life ain’t an adventure, it ain’t for me. I’m ready to go do this.”

This week has been a whirlwind for Colts fans and the NFL in general considering this unprecedented move, but Saturday isn’t backing down from the opportunity ahead of him.

“I take a challenge head-on. Everybody can say whatever they want. I appreciate that, but from my perspective, when I was asked and they said they were following every rule – at the end of the season, you aren’t promised anything. Perfect. Let’s go with that and I’ll move forward. If I’m no good and Mr. Irsay looks at me and goes, ‘Hey, we appreciate you. Thanks for stepping in. Job well done.’ I’m grateful for the opportunity.”