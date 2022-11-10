Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
Man arrested after trying to start fight at Horry County bar: Police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man charged in connection to an incident that happened over the summer at an Horry County bar was arrested last Thursday. Mark Eli Langford is charged with one count of malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 to $10,000. Horry County...
wpde.com
Suspect charged with attempted murder after shooting at victim in Myrtle Beach: Police
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman has been charged with attempted murder after pointing and firing a gun at a victim in Myrtle Beach. Regeria Martinese Grice has been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, attempted murder and possession of marijuana more than an ounce, according to online records.
wpde.com
Former HCS aide wrapped rope around autistic student's face to prevent licking: Lawsuit
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A parent is suing the Horry County Schools system claiming it acted negligently when a school aide attempted to resolve a behavioral issue with a 15-year-old autistic student by wrapping a rope-like item around the student's head, according to a filed lawsuit. The complaint...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach woman sentenced 15 years for drug charges including heroin, cocaine
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach woman has been sentenced and pleaded guilty to drug charges involving heroin and cocaine. Maura Bomar, 34, pleaded guilty to first-offense trafficking heroin and third-offense possession with intent to distribute cocaine, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office. Bomar was sentenced...
wpde.com
2 officers hurt while eating at restaurant in Mullins wreck: Police
MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — Mullins Police Dept. said South Carolina Highway Patrol is working on a wreck that left two Mullins police officers injured while eating at a local restaurant. It appears a car crashed into the restaurant on West McIntyre Street Monday night. Mullins Police Cpt. Phillip Mostowski...
wpde.com
Man in custody after shots fired near Robeson County police station
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man has been taken into custody Monday morning after shots were fired at a grocery store on West Main Street across from the Rowland Police Department, according to Rowland Police Chief Hubert Graham. Graham said there was an argument and shots were fired.
wpde.com
Crews investigating after vehicle crashes into utility lines in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are investigating after a vehicle crashed into utility lines in Conway Sunday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 2:38 a.m. to the area of S. Highway 701 and Horseshoe Circle. No one was taken to the hospital, according to officials.
wpde.com
City, community honors former Florence city councilwoman
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Florence and community honored Pat Gibson Hye-Moore Monday on her last day on the council for her dedication and commitment. Hye-Moore decided not to seek re-election for health reasons. Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin gave Moore a key to the city, a plaque...
wpde.com
4 displaced, 1 dog rescued after house fire in Socastee community
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Four people have been displaced after a house fire in the Socastee community Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:46 a.m. to a reported residential structure fire in the area of Alice Bud Lane and Peachtree Road. One person was...
wpde.com
Overnight road closures continue in Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Overnight road closures will continue in Conway starting Monday night. The City of Conway said the closure will be at the intersection of Third Avenue and Laurel Street. Contractors will complete upgrades to public utilities Nov. 14, 15 and 16 from 7 p.m. to 6...
wpde.com
15-year-old business owner copes with anxiety by grooming dogs
LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — Zamari Thomas is just your average teen. He likes piano and riding four-wheelers but he also just so happens to be a 15-year-old owner of a dog grooming business named “Canine by Zamari." "We’ve always had dogs and they’ve always needed to be groomed...
wpde.com
Parts of North Kings Highway closed due to crash
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Fire Department is asking drivers to avoid parts of North Kings Highway as they work a motor vehicle crash. North Kings Highway in the area of 79th Avenue North is closed as crews work to clear the crash. There is no...
wpde.com
Fish Fry Fundraiser at Crabby Mike's; $12 a plate, $6 for kids; Funds go to YMCA
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — There is a good excuse to skip making dinner Monday night. You can eat out - or get take out - to benefit kids in our area. The Grand Strand Optimist Club is holding its annual Fish Fry at Crabby Mike's in Surfside Beach.
wpde.com
All aboard! Polar Express making a stop at Myrtle Beach Train Depot
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Seeing is believing and the Polar Express will make a stop at the historic Myrtle Beach Train Depot just in time for Christmas. The Second Annual Polar Express event will happen on Friday, Dec. 2 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a sensory-friendly experience from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
wpde.com
Ball still rolling on $65 million housing project for downtown Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The ball is rolling on a $65 million project that's slated to overhaul and transform near Coit, McQueen and West Evans Streets in the central district of downtown Florence. The project is called Urban Square. The conditional agreement said the project consists of a "multifamily...
wpde.com
Lights of Love: Honor a loved one this holiday season while supporting scholarships
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — Honor a loved one this holiday season while also supporting scholarships awarded through the health system. Lights of Love is a popular campaign by Tidelands Health that offers a unique opportunity to honor, memorialize or recognize a loved one while helping the McRoy and Jo Skipper Initiative for Learning and Teaching to Tidelands Health employee partners and local graduating high school seniors pursuing a health-related degree.
wpde.com
Coastal football cracks Top 25 in latest AP Poll
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — For the first time during the 2022 season, Coastal Carolina football has made it to the AP Top 25 Poll. The Chanticleers came in at No. 23 with their 9-1 record after beating Southern Miss Saturday night. Coastal Carolina used three rushing touchdowns to earn...
wpde.com
Boykin Tabbed "Breakout Defensive Player" of the Week
CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina redshirt senior cornerback Lance Boykin has been named the East-West Shrine Bowl “Breakout Defensive Player” of the week for his play in the win over Southern Miss on Saturday, Nov. 12. He received an invitation to the 98th East-West Shrine Bowl, which...
wpde.com
Chants and Dukes to Play at High Noon on ESPNU
NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina football’s regular-season finale at James Madison on Saturday, Nov. 26, at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Va., will kick off at noon ET on ESPNU, the Sun Belt Conference office announced on Monday. The Saturday afternoon contest will be the final regular season game...
Comments / 0