Horry County, SC

Suspect charged with attempted murder after shooting at victim in Myrtle Beach: Police

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman has been charged with attempted murder after pointing and firing a gun at a victim in Myrtle Beach. Regeria Martinese Grice has been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, attempted murder and possession of marijuana more than an ounce, according to online records.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
2 officers hurt while eating at restaurant in Mullins wreck: Police

MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — Mullins Police Dept. said South Carolina Highway Patrol is working on a wreck that left two Mullins police officers injured while eating at a local restaurant. It appears a car crashed into the restaurant on West McIntyre Street Monday night. Mullins Police Cpt. Phillip Mostowski...
MULLINS, SC
Man in custody after shots fired near Robeson County police station

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man has been taken into custody Monday morning after shots were fired at a grocery store on West Main Street across from the Rowland Police Department, according to Rowland Police Chief Hubert Graham. Graham said there was an argument and shots were fired.
ROWLAND, NC
Crews investigating after vehicle crashes into utility lines in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are investigating after a vehicle crashed into utility lines in Conway Sunday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 2:38 a.m. to the area of S. Highway 701 and Horseshoe Circle. No one was taken to the hospital, according to officials.
CONWAY, SC
City, community honors former Florence city councilwoman

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Florence and community honored Pat Gibson Hye-Moore Monday on her last day on the council for her dedication and commitment. Hye-Moore decided not to seek re-election for health reasons. Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin gave Moore a key to the city, a plaque...
FLORENCE, SC
4 displaced, 1 dog rescued after house fire in Socastee community

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Four people have been displaced after a house fire in the Socastee community Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:46 a.m. to a reported residential structure fire in the area of Alice Bud Lane and Peachtree Road. One person was...
SOCASTEE, SC
Overnight road closures continue in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Overnight road closures will continue in Conway starting Monday night. The City of Conway said the closure will be at the intersection of Third Avenue and Laurel Street. Contractors will complete upgrades to public utilities Nov. 14, 15 and 16 from 7 p.m. to 6...
CONWAY, SC
15-year-old business owner copes with anxiety by grooming dogs

LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — Zamari Thomas is just your average teen. He likes piano and riding four-wheelers but he also just so happens to be a 15-year-old owner of a dog grooming business named “Canine by Zamari." "We’ve always had dogs and they’ve always needed to be groomed...
LORIS, SC
Parts of North Kings Highway closed due to crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Fire Department is asking drivers to avoid parts of North Kings Highway as they work a motor vehicle crash. North Kings Highway in the area of 79th Avenue North is closed as crews work to clear the crash. There is no...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
All aboard! Polar Express making a stop at Myrtle Beach Train Depot

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Seeing is believing and the Polar Express will make a stop at the historic Myrtle Beach Train Depot just in time for Christmas. The Second Annual Polar Express event will happen on Friday, Dec. 2 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a sensory-friendly experience from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Ball still rolling on $65 million housing project for downtown Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The ball is rolling on a $65 million project that's slated to overhaul and transform near Coit, McQueen and West Evans Streets in the central district of downtown Florence. The project is called Urban Square. The conditional agreement said the project consists of a "multifamily...
FLORENCE, SC
Lights of Love: Honor a loved one this holiday season while supporting scholarships

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — Honor a loved one this holiday season while also supporting scholarships awarded through the health system. Lights of Love is a popular campaign by Tidelands Health that offers a unique opportunity to honor, memorialize or recognize a loved one while helping the McRoy and Jo Skipper Initiative for Learning and Teaching to Tidelands Health employee partners and local graduating high school seniors pursuing a health-related degree.
MURRELLS INLET, SC
Coastal football cracks Top 25 in latest AP Poll

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — For the first time during the 2022 season, Coastal Carolina football has made it to the AP Top 25 Poll. The Chanticleers came in at No. 23 with their 9-1 record after beating Southern Miss Saturday night. Coastal Carolina used three rushing touchdowns to earn...
CONWAY, SC
Boykin Tabbed "Breakout Defensive Player" of the Week

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina redshirt senior cornerback Lance Boykin has been named the East-West Shrine Bowl “Breakout Defensive Player” of the week for his play in the win over Southern Miss on Saturday, Nov. 12. He received an invitation to the 98th East-West Shrine Bowl, which...
CONWAY, SC
Chants and Dukes to Play at High Noon on ESPNU

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina football’s regular-season finale at James Madison on Saturday, Nov. 26, at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Va., will kick off at noon ET on ESPNU, the Sun Belt Conference office announced on Monday. The Saturday afternoon contest will be the final regular season game...
CONWAY, SC

