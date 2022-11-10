Boston police arrested a suspect believed to be in connection with multiple fentanyl overdose victims at Hyde Park on Sunday. At around 5:13 a.m., first responders arrived at 1442 Hyde Park Ave. and attended to four individuals overdosing on fentanyl, according to a police statement. Boston EMS and Boston fire officials administered Narcan to each of the victims, who all regained consciousness and were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

BOSTON, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO