ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Qatar makes shocking World Cup alcohol decision

Alcohol and beer are usually prominent at soccer matches across the world, especially the World Cup. And while Qatar initially seemed to have a plan in place for alcohol sales and consumption at the 2022 World Cup, it appears the country is making some drastic last-minute changes just days before the start of the iconic soccer tournament.
Daily Mail

'I'm looking better than him and still playing at a high level': Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at former team-mate Wayne Rooney for labelling his behaviour ‘unacceptable’, suggesting ex-England captain is jealous

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at Wayne Rooney after his former team-mate criticised his behaviour at Manchester United this season. Ronaldo has fallen out of favour under Erik Ten Hag this term, starting just four league games, and showed his frustration last month by refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham and then walking down the tunnel before the final whistle.
Daily Mail

'This is why England are not winning any trophy soon': Fans react to Gareth Southgate's 'CRIMINAL' decision not to take Ivan Toney to the World Cup after Brentford star scores brace to shock Manchester City

Fans have questioned Gareth Southgate's decision to leave Ivan Toney at home for the World Cup after the Brentford striker netted a dramatic brace in his side's win over Manchester City. Despite registering eight goals in 13 Premier League games before taking his tally into double figures at the Etihad,...
fourfourtwo.com

World Cup 2022: Dua Lipa won't perform, calls on Qatar to fulfil human rights pledges

Dua Lipa says she will not perform at the World Cup and has called on Qatar to fulfil human rights pledges before visiting the country. Singer and songwriter Dua Lipa has responded to speculation that she will perform at the World Cup by revealing that she will not visit the country until it fulfils pledges on human rights.
NME

Rod Stewart turned down almost £1million to perform at Qatar World Cup: “It’s not right”

Rod Stewart has revealed that he turned down almost £1million to perform as part of the Qatar World Cup, because “it’s not right”. The tournament kicks off this Sunday (November 20) in the capital city of Doha, and Qatar and World Cup organisers FIFA are facing ongoing criticisms regarding the death of migrant workers in the creation of stadiums and the country’s views on homosexuality, which is illegal in Qatar.
Sporting News

Smallest country to reach the World Cup finals: List of nations to punch above their weight on the world’s biggest stage

The World Cup dream is about to begin again for 32 nations, with a host of countries big and small looking to flex their muscle on the global stage. As the planet's best teams gather in Qatar for four weeks of action, the perceived heavyweights like Brazil, France, England, Spain, Argentina and Germany will hold high hopes of being able to go all the way. For others, just making the finals already represents a significant achievement.
The Associated Press

Fans across German stadiums call for Qatar World Cup boycott

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s professional soccer leagues have been marked by widespread protests against the World Cup in Qatar, with rival fans joining forces to condemn FIFA corruption and human rights abuses in the Gulf Arab country. On Sunday, before the last Bundesliga game ahead of the league’s...
Sporting News

Watch: Rare haka versus haka at Tottenham Hotspur stadium

The crowd at the Barbarians versus All Blacks XV game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium were treated to that rarest of rare sights at international level: a haka versus a haka. Both the All Blacks XV and four members of the Barbarians squad performed a simultaneous kamate against each other in front of 40,000-odd spectators at the football stadium.

Comments / 0

Community Policy