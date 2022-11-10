Read full article on original website
Floyd Mayweather stops YouTuber Deji Olatunji in exhibition fight (Video)
Floyd Mayweather was in action for another exhibition bout on November 13 in Dubai. Deji Olatunji, Mayweather’s opponent, was coming off a pro boxing victory over fellow YouTuber Fousey back in August. Olatunji didn’t stand much of a chance against a pro boxing Hall of Famer, however. Mayweather hurt Olatunji with a left uppercut in the sixth round and the referee had seen enough following a barrage of punches. As expected, this was a one-sided affair.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Alex Pereira stuns Israel Adesanya with comeback KO to win title | UFC 281
Alex Pereira once again pulled the rug from underneath Israel Adesanya last night (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, when the Brazilian contender stopped “Last Stylebender” via fifth-round TKO (punches) to walk away with the undisputed middleweight title.
Pros react after Alex Pereira stops Israel Adesanya at UFC 281
Tonight’s UFC 281 event was headlined by a middleweight title fight featuring Israel Adesanya taking on Alex Pereira. Adesanya (23-2 MMA) and Pereira (7-1 MMA) of course had a highly publicized history, with ‘Poatan’ defeating ‘Stylebender’ on two occasions under the Glory kickboxing banner. Israel...
UFC 281 results: Dustin Poirier caps off instant classic against Michael Chandler with third round submission
NEW YORK – The feature bout of UFC 281 between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler promised to be one of the best fights of the event, and it certainly met, and perhaps even exceeded expectations. The sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden was louder than ever for this one,...
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya identifies key reason for Alex Pereira loss at UFC 281: ‘I was compromised’
A contemplative Israel Adesanya appeared at the UFC 281 post-fight press conference following his shocking fifth round TKO loss to Alex Pereira (watch the highlights here). Normally these press conferences are limited to those who won their fights, but “The Last Stylebender” made it a point to show up and speak to the media.
MMA Fighting
Video: Nate Diaz, Dillon Danis separated, bystander slapped in altercation outside MSG at UFC 281
Nate Diaz got into another altercation at a major combat sports event, this time with Dillon Danis outside Madison Square Garden at UFC 281. In video that surfaced shortly after Saturday’s pay-per-view, cameras caught Diaz and Danis being separated by multiple people. In the middle of the fracas was Paradigm Sports chief Audie Attar, who pushed back Danis as Diaz made his way out of the situation.
Floyd Mayweather Jr. stops Deji in the sixth round (Video)
Floyd Mayweather Jr. stops YouTube sensation Deji via sixth round TKO on DAZN PPV. It was yet another global event as boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (50-0) faced Deji at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. This is the latest stop in the Mayweather exhibition tour as he continues to make these fights at locations where they may not have had the opportunity to see him fight while he was an active fighter. As expected, Mayweather pulled out the victory via a TKO stoppage in the sixth round against Deji.
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira kickboxing video: Watch one-punch knockout ahead of UFC 281 main event
Alex Pereira will look to become the first middleweight to defeat Israel Adesanya in mixed martial arts (MMA) and walk away with the undisputed 185-pound belt later tonight (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. LIVE! Watch...
TMZ.com
Drake Loses $2 Million Bet on UFC Fight
Drake is $2 million lighter this morning after betting on the loser in Saturday night's UFC title fight, but for a good part of the fight he looked like he was gonna win big. The iconic rapper -- known for his love of high-stakes gambling -- plunked down the INSANE amount of cash on middleweight champion Israel Adesanya to beat Alex Pereira during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in NYC.
MMA Fighting
Floyd Mayweather clowns Deji in ridiculous exhibition bout
The Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji exhibition will go down as the least serious of the all-time boxing great’s post-career lark. Mayweather spent eight rounds clowning the social influencer turned boxer, just as concerned with entertaining the audience as beating his opponent at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. There were ring card girl impressions, between-round pad sessions and even a pirouette as the 45-year-old Mayweather toyed with his food. As the bout was an exhibition, no winner was declared.
MMA Fighting
Chris Gutierrez: ‘No remorse’ sending Frankie Edgar into retirement ‘with an ass-whooping’ at UFC 281
Chris Gutierrez understands the task he was given in being Frankie Edgar’s final UFC opponent this Saturday, but he plans to make the feel-good story all about him. Gutierrez faces Edgar on Saturday at UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in what is slated to be Edgar’s retirement bout. A victory over the former UFC lightweight champion and longtime legend could give him the biggest win of his career, and possibly a number next to his name on the next cycle of UFC rankings.
MMAmania.com
UFC 281 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 6): Is Alex Pereira the scariest fighter on the UFC roster?
The wait is over as world-class strikers Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira will collide for the undisputed UFC middleweight title later this evening (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. LIVE! Watch UFC 281 PPV On ESPN+...
MMAWeekly.com
Video: Nate Diaz slaps someone outside Madison Square Garden at UFC 281
Former UFC fighter Nate Diaz was involved in an altercation outside Madison Square Garden at UFC 281 on Saturday, and it was caught on video. Outside of the arena, Diaz and Bellator fighter Dillon Danis had to separated. Cups were thrown. Middle fingers were flipped, and someone got slapped. Diaz...
Boxing Scene
Hatton: My Fighting Days Are Behind Me; Very Little Risk Involved In Barrera Exhibition
Ricky Hatton has made it clear that his exhibition with Marco Antonio Barrera on Saturday night won’t lead to a legitimate comeback. The 44-year-old Hatton embraced this Barrera exhibition in large part to motivate himself to make overdue lifestyle changes for a legendary British boxer whose weight wildly fluctuated during his career and after it ended. Though the former junior welterweight and welterweight champion cannot wait to enjoy another fight night atmosphere inside his hometown arena, Hatton has an enormous amount of respect for Barrera and acknowledged that their exhibition won’t resemble a real boxing match.
Boxing Scene
Chloe Watson Pumped For Return at York Hall on November 25
Chloe Watson (3-0) says she is ready to shine as the Birkenhead boxer prepares to step up in competition and take on the undefeated Spaniard Minerva Gutierrez (2-0, 1 KO) on her second York Hall appearance, as part of a night of action at London’s historic boxing venue on Friday November 25, live on Channel 5.
Khamzat Chimaev calls out newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira: “I have a record 12-0 let’s go brother”
Khamzat Chimaev has called out newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira following last night’s event in New York. Pereira (7-1 MMA) squared off with his former kickboxing rival Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) in the headliner of last night’s fight card at Madison Square Garden with the promotion’s middleweight title up for grabs.
Boxing Scene
Bozy Ennis: “We Only Fought Once in 2022 Because Everybody Was Waiting For Spence And Crawford”
The unexpected fallout emanating from Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr.'s failure to secure a deal, has left ripple effects across the boxing world. Pegged as arguably the biggest fight that can be made, both Crawford and Spence spent countless months hammering out a deal that would crown the winner as the welterweight division’s undisputed champion. However, as fans began salivating over their mouthwatering bout, the rug was jerked violently from underneath them.
Boxing Scene
Yoseline Perez Will Look To Impress at 2022 Youth World Championships
Despite her parent’s initial reluctance to support her as a boxer, Yoseline Perez has rapidly developed into a rising amateur star, and she’ll display her skills for the first time in international competition at the Youth World Championships, November 14-26, in La Nucia, Spain. “I started boxing when...
Boxing Scene
Josh Warrington: I've Had One Off Night - People All of a Sudden Forget My Level!
It’s taken a while for Josh Warrington’s demeanor to change. The lovable rogue, the likeable Leeds ticket-seller, the world class featherweight known as one of the sport’s easy-going good guys now has cause to lace his words with malice. An old rival says they have personal business...
Boxing Scene
Thomas Mattice "Ready To Handle Business" With Christian Tapia
Thomas Mattice prefers to let his hands do the talking rather than his mouth. Mattice will face unbeaten Christian Tapia tonight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. The 10-round bout will precede the main event bout between unbeaten junior welterweight Montana Love, who also resides in Cleveland, and Australia’s Steve Spark.
