ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mullica Hill, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Eagles-Commanders inactives: Eagles roll with 3 running backs, rookie to play for first time this season

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles cornerback Mario Goodrich sat on the bench on the Eagles sideline at Lincoln Financial Field Monday night, looking around at the players warming up. An undrafted rookie, Goodrich had not suited up for an NFL game in his young career. However, with the injuries impacting the Eagles secondary, Goodrich would now get a chance to play, and it looked like he was soaking it in.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

As Eagles’ perfect season ends in loss to Washington Commanders, Philly wonders: Where was vaunted running game?

PHILADELPHIA — As they prepared for their prime-time against the Washington Commanders, the Eagles insisted their running game — even though it had steamrolled defenses in their eight-game unbeaten run to open the season — had left a lot of yardage on the field. But on Monday night, it turned out, the Eagles offense couldn’t even get on to the field for most of the night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
vuhoops.com

Three Takeaways from Villanova’s loss to Temple

Villanova was out of sorts early against Temple. They allowed open shots, turned the ball over and gave up offensive rebounds. Early Eric Dixon foul trouble forced the team to play without their starting center for most of the first half. Even with these setbacks, Villanova was still able to erase a 13-point deficit and get back in the game. An impressive feat considering there were only two 3-pointers all game. Despite the effort, the ‘Cats were unable to complete the comeback, losing on a series of made free throws by the Owls in the final minute. This was no doubt a disappointing loss, but this program has dealt with early loses before and bounced back. Adjustments and improvements will need to be made however.
VILLANOVA, PA
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Camden High stars to sign on Wednesday

The Camden High School basketball players have a signing ceremony Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., NJ Advance Media has learned. The NCAA Early Signing Period ends Wednesday. Camden star D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2023 per ESPN.com, is expected to make his college announcement this coming week, with Kentucky the heavy favorite. 247Sports reported Wagner could announce as early as Monday.
CAMDEN, NJ
Boxing Scene

Justin Figueroa: I’m Trying To Put Atlantic City On My Back; Hope To Fill Arturo Gatti’s Shoes

Justin Figueroa spent some time this week watching footage of the legendary trilogy between Arturo Gatti and Micky Ward. It inspired Figueroa for his four-round fight Saturday night against Jeremiah Kendrick at Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, where Figueroa was raised and resides. The 23-year-old Figueroa’s career is in its infancy, but the junior middleweight wants to help bring boxing back in a bigger way to his hometown, the South Jersey oceanside city where Ward and Gatti contested the last two of their three fights at Boardwalk Hall in November 2002 and June 2003.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

Update on New Restaurant Louie’s by Chef Jason in Robbinsville, NJ

I've got some exciting news. The new restaurant taking over the old Shrimp King in Robbinsville, Louie's by Chef Jason, could be open as early as next week, fingers crossed. Two local guys, popular chef, Jason Dilts (from Robbinsville), and Dominic Maglione (from Hamilton), have joined together for this new venture and they couldn't be more pumped up about it.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

One Ejected from car, Multiple injured in East State St Crash

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police are investigating a serious crash that left at least five to six people injured including one person that was ejected from the vehicle just before 2:00 Am. The crash happened at the intersection of East Street and West Canal Street the car struck a tree and a traffic signal and came to a stop near the U.S. Courthouse. Trenton emergency medical services and multiple outside ambulances transported the patients to Capital Health trauma center.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
229K+
Followers
133K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy