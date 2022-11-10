Read full article on original website
Eagles’ gashed on 3rd down, run defense leaky in 32-21 loss to Commanders, their 1st of season | Observations
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles entered Monday night’s game against the Washington Commanders as heavy favorites. After all, they were 8-0, had 11 days off, and faced a Commanders team that they handled 24-8 in Week 3. However, as they found themselves walking off the field at halftime down...
Camden ends 46-year title drought, blanks Seneca for CJ Group 3 championship
The second-seeded Camden High School football team won its first sectional football title since 1976 when it blanked top-seeded Seneca, 21-0, in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey Group 3 championship game Saturday night.
Salem takes down Paulsboro for second straight sectional football title
The Salem High School football team’s season has been a journey, and neither the season or journey is over after a dominating 33-14 win over Paulsboro in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey Group 1 final on Saturday. The Rams move on to the Group 1 state semifinal next weekend...
Eagles-Commanders inactives: Eagles roll with 3 running backs, rookie to play for first time this season
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles cornerback Mario Goodrich sat on the bench on the Eagles sideline at Lincoln Financial Field Monday night, looking around at the players warming up. An undrafted rookie, Goodrich had not suited up for an NFL game in his young career. However, with the injuries impacting the Eagles secondary, Goodrich would now get a chance to play, and it looked like he was soaking it in.
Official explains why face mask penalty wasn’t called in Eagles’ 32-21 loss to Commanders
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles had the ball with 9:14 left in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game against the Washington Commanders, finding themselves down 23-21 but in possession of the ball, needing only a field goal to take the lead. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a pass...
As Eagles’ perfect season ends in loss to Washington Commanders, Philly wonders: Where was vaunted running game?
PHILADELPHIA — As they prepared for their prime-time against the Washington Commanders, the Eagles insisted their running game — even though it had steamrolled defenses in their eight-game unbeaten run to open the season — had left a lot of yardage on the field. But on Monday night, it turned out, the Eagles offense couldn’t even get on to the field for most of the night.
vuhoops.com
Three Takeaways from Villanova’s loss to Temple
Villanova was out of sorts early against Temple. They allowed open shots, turned the ball over and gave up offensive rebounds. Early Eric Dixon foul trouble forced the team to play without their starting center for most of the first half. Even with these setbacks, Villanova was still able to erase a 13-point deficit and get back in the game. An impressive feat considering there were only two 3-pointers all game. Despite the effort, the ‘Cats were unable to complete the comeback, losing on a series of made free throws by the Owls in the final minute. This was no doubt a disappointing loss, but this program has dealt with early loses before and bounced back. Adjustments and improvements will need to be made however.
Boys basketball: Camden High stars to sign on Wednesday
The Camden High School basketball players have a signing ceremony Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., NJ Advance Media has learned. The NCAA Early Signing Period ends Wednesday. Camden star D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2023 per ESPN.com, is expected to make his college announcement this coming week, with Kentucky the heavy favorite. 247Sports reported Wagner could announce as early as Monday.
Boxing Scene
Justin Figueroa: I’m Trying To Put Atlantic City On My Back; Hope To Fill Arturo Gatti’s Shoes
Justin Figueroa spent some time this week watching footage of the legendary trilogy between Arturo Gatti and Micky Ward. It inspired Figueroa for his four-round fight Saturday night against Jeremiah Kendrick at Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, where Figueroa was raised and resides. The 23-year-old Figueroa’s career is in its infancy, but the junior middleweight wants to help bring boxing back in a bigger way to his hometown, the South Jersey oceanside city where Ward and Gatti contested the last two of their three fights at Boardwalk Hall in November 2002 and June 2003.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 3-9, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 3-9, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Entries list property address followed by selling...
Update on New Restaurant Louie’s by Chef Jason in Robbinsville, NJ
I've got some exciting news. The new restaurant taking over the old Shrimp King in Robbinsville, Louie's by Chef Jason, could be open as early as next week, fingers crossed. Two local guys, popular chef, Jason Dilts (from Robbinsville), and Dominic Maglione (from Hamilton), have joined together for this new venture and they couldn't be more pumped up about it.
Insult to Injury: One Southern NJ Town Named Ugliest in the State
The other day, we were happy to report that Cape May was named one of the most beautiful cities in the nation. So, naturally, the other shoe now has to drop and one South Jersey town was just named the ugliest in the Garden State -- and, technically, one of the worst in the country.
Watch: Firefighters battle brush fire in South Jersey
Firefighters in Burlington County, New Jersey responded to a brush fire in the woods in Medford Thursday afternoon. The fire was in the area of Stokes Road, not far from Tuckerton Road.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
One Ejected from car, Multiple injured in East State St Crash
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police are investigating a serious crash that left at least five to six people injured including one person that was ejected from the vehicle just before 2:00 Am. The crash happened at the intersection of East Street and West Canal Street the car struck a tree and a traffic signal and came to a stop near the U.S. Courthouse. Trenton emergency medical services and multiple outside ambulances transported the patients to Capital Health trauma center.
Atlantic, Cape May & Cumberland, NJ Experiencing A ‘Red Wave’
With all of the talk about there being no Republican “Red Wave” election last Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in America … we took a detailed look at Atlantic County, New Jersey results to see how things turned out. We also take a look at Cape May County and Cumberland County, too.
