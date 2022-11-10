ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest Suspect Trafficking Fentanyl in Hyde Park

At about 5:13 AM, on Sunday, November 13, 2022, officers assigned to District E-18 (Hyde Park), responded to 1442 Hyde Park Avenue for a report of an overdose. On arrival, officers observed Boston EMS and Boston Fire Department attending to multiple overdose victims. Narcan was administered to the victims and all regained consciousness. Boston EMS transported three adult women and one adult male to local area hospitals for treatment.
Two Suspects Arrested for Larceny from a Construction Site in Brighton

At about 5:04 AM, on Saturday, November 12, 2022, officers assigned to District D-14 (Brighton), responded to a call for a larceny in progress at 130 Chestnut Hill Avenue, Brighton. Upon arrival, officers observed two individuals inside of the construction site located at that address. After further investigation, the two...
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester

At about 9:16 PM on, Saturday, November 12, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, conducted a traffic stop in the area of 465 Washington Street in Dorchester that resulted in a firearm arrest of Angie Garcia, 29, of Dorchester. While on patrol in the area, officers observed...
BPD Officers Arrest 18-Year-Old Suspect on Firearm Related Charges After Responding to Shots Fired Call in Jamaica Plain

At about 11:25 PM on Saturday officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) arrested Timothy Taylor, 18, of Waltham, on firearm related charges after responding to a call for shots fired in the area of 925 Parker Street in Jamaica Plain. On arrival, the officers observed the suspect walking away while clutching the waistband area of his pants. Officers quickly stopped the suspect and placed him in custody without incident after recovering a partially loaded .357 magnum revolver that had been discarded by the suspect as he fled. It was later determined that the firearm had previously been reported stolen.
