Gunman Shoots Up Mercedes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYPD: Suspect open fires at cops in Brooklyn.Newsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
Not one but two stimulus payments coming your way from the stateJ.R. HeimbignerNew York City, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire CountryTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
Get the Space X rocket ready -- for Fulop | Letter
Construction simultaneously can be a good and bad thing. It has both a positive and negative effect on a community. The construction boom in the Black community -- look at the Junction and Garfield Avenue, for example -- has had a debilitating affect. Most of the high-rise multi units come with 30- to 40-year PILOT (payments in lieu of taxes) agreements, or tax abatements, where these developers pay little or no taxes for years.
N.J. town on verge of hosting 21st adult legal weed store in state
Fort Lee is poised to become the next New Jersey town to sell adult legal weed in what would be the closest state dispensary to New York City. Ascend Wellness is set to appear before the Fort Lee Planning Board on Monday for final municipal approvals. A top executive at the multi-state operator said conversations with township officials have indicated that Ascend Fort Lee could launch adult weed sales as early as this week.
Appeal the latest strike in ferry war over N.J. commuter route
The ferry war between New Jersey’s two largest private ferry companies is waging over a lucrative New York commuter route. Commuters could be riding the familiar blue and white NY Waterway ferries a little longer after attorneys for the Weehawken-based company filed a motion on Nov. 10, asking the court to delay Seastreak LLC’s takeover of commuter service from the county-owned ferry terminal in the Belford section of Middletown.
As more employees return to the office, mass transit volumes soar, some to pre-COVID heights
As employees return to Manhattan and Center City Philadelphia workplaces, even just a few days a week, transit ridership is increasing and vehicular traffic on some bridges and tunnels has surpassed or approached pre-pandemic highs seen in 2019. Drivers commuting to New York already experienced the traffic rebound, as some...
therealdeal.com
Jersey City mayor wins redevelopment fight, rips nonprofit
The mayor of Jersey City is declaring victory in a development fight next to Berry Lane Park, and publicly ripping the opposition to boot. Steven Fulop announced Thursday the redevelopment of a former industrial site at 417 Communipaw Avenue could move forward after the Superior Court dismissed a lawsuit challenging the project.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct.3-9, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 3-9, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
N.J. city will pay $1M to Black detective who found toy monkey hanging at his workspace
The City of Trenton has agreed to settle - for $1 million in the midst of trial - the racial discrimination allegations of a former police detective who said he arrived at work in March 2014 to find a stuffed animal monkey hanging at his workstation, his lawyers said. Damon...
Mother and sons sue Newark, charging racial profiling and harassment after melee with police
A Newark family has filed a federal civil rights suit charging they were racially profiled and harassed by police following an altercation outside their home last year that left two plainclothes officers injured and four brothers charged with assaulting them. The suit was filed on Nov. 2 in U.S. District...
Thanks for voting in Jersey City school board race; Voting is overrated | Letters
I want to sincerely thank Jersey City voters for casting a ballot in the recent election. Your voice counts! Whoever you voted for does not matter; what matters is that you voted. I am genuinely appreciative of and honored by the people who put their trust in me. Please know...
jerseydigs.com
Rare and Remarkable Duplex Penthouse in Jersey City’s Renowned The Beacon Hits the Market
A crown Jersey City duplex penthouse, this incredibly rare 3,200-square-foot home is situated inside the Art Deco-inspired The Beacon complex and features three private terraces spanning over 2,000 square feet. Written by Jersey Digs. A remarkable penthouse home with multiple outdoor terraces has just been listed for sale inside one...
This $1.1M mansion for sale in N.J. has the nation’s first county park as its next-door neighbor
Pericles has been one lucky dog come walk time. The Maltese and his owners live just a bone’s throw away from the 360-acre Branch Brook Park, which stretches for some 4 miles through Newark and Belleville.
Judge orders two voting machines in New Jersey county opened to obtain results
A judge ordered two voting machines opened in a New Jersey county so voting results can be retrieved after a poll worker had failed to retrieve them properly.
Clark, NJ just proved it welcomes racists (Opinion)
So I guess we can only conclude that the majority of voters in Clark have no moral problem with racism. They just re-elected all four incumbent Republican Township Council members up for re-election on Tuesday. Frank G. Mazzarella, Patrick O’Connor, Steven M. Hund and Brian P. Toal. Sure, some...
Hundreds protest warehouse development in N.J town
Hundreds of residents of Franklin Township in Somerset County gathered Thursday afternoon to protest warehouse development in their community, calling for town officials to prohibit future construction until the long term effects of warehouse development on the environment, public safety, resident health, and quality of life are fully studied. The...
N.J. jail failed to seek medical treatment for man who died in cell, lawsuit says
The mother of a 34-year-old New Jersey man found dead in his cell at the Morris County Correctional Facility has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the jail, claiming workers ignored the man’s serious medical conditions and should have taken him to a hospital. Damien Stefancik, a Passaic County...
N.J. eatery known for small sandwiches and sliders to open new spot
Hoagitos, a Monmouth County-based sandwich shop, is expanding in New Jersey. The eatery is set to open another location at 529 Bay Ave. in Point Pleasant. It will share a parking lot with Last Wave Brewing Company. “We think Point Pleasant Beach is a great town with a fantastic downtown...
Toxic compounds seeped into man’s property. The cleanup could cost him everything, he says.
Carmine Olivieri has spent a good part of his working life making a living on the two lots that he bought 20 years ago on West Street in Bloomfield. Out front is the two-family house at 57 West Street that he grabbed in a foreclosure sale, then fixed up so he could rent it out. In the back is the old garage where he runs his auto-detailing business, Classic Car. The rest of the property he leases to ambulances and trucks for parking.
Crooked New Jersey contractor sentenced for taking money, doing no work
It's not a reported Sandy Contractor Fraud-related case, but a similar type of crime was reported, investigated, and now the man responsible has been sentenced. In January of 2018, a resident entered into a contract with Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach who owned Shore GC Group L.L.C. under the request to build a single-family home on a piece of land in Ocean Township, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
Central Jersey town working to repair broken water main
A town in Middlesex County is working to repair a large water main that broke early Saturday morning. The East Brunswick Water Department discovered a break in a 30-inch-diameter water main on Ryders Lane at 4:10 a.m. Saturday, township police said in a press release. The water main break was isolated, repairs are currently underway and they will continue throughout the day.
N.J. entertainment lawyer helps hip-hop artists take ownership of their music
Karl Fowlkes said he always loved music, but while growing up in South Jersey, he noticed that most hip-hop artists didn’t own their music. So, after becoming an entertainment lawyer in 2018, he set out to help change that. He began building his client list from his bedroom office...
