Jersey City, NJ

NJ.com

Get the Space X rocket ready -- for Fulop | Letter

Construction simultaneously can be a good and bad thing. It has both a positive and negative effect on a community. The construction boom in the Black community -- look at the Junction and Garfield Avenue, for example -- has had a debilitating affect. Most of the high-rise multi units come with 30- to 40-year PILOT (payments in lieu of taxes) agreements, or tax abatements, where these developers pay little or no taxes for years.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. town on verge of hosting 21st adult legal weed store in state

Fort Lee is poised to become the next New Jersey town to sell adult legal weed in what would be the closest state dispensary to New York City. Ascend Wellness is set to appear before the Fort Lee Planning Board on Monday for final municipal approvals. A top executive at the multi-state operator said conversations with township officials have indicated that Ascend Fort Lee could launch adult weed sales as early as this week.
FORT LEE, NJ
NJ.com

Appeal the latest strike in ferry war over N.J. commuter route

The ferry war between New Jersey’s two largest private ferry companies is waging over a lucrative New York commuter route. Commuters could be riding the familiar blue and white NY Waterway ferries a little longer after attorneys for the Weehawken-based company filed a motion on Nov. 10, asking the court to delay Seastreak LLC’s takeover of commuter service from the county-owned ferry terminal in the Belford section of Middletown.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
therealdeal.com

Jersey City mayor wins redevelopment fight, rips nonprofit

The mayor of Jersey City is declaring victory in a development fight next to Berry Lane Park, and publicly ripping the opposition to boot. Steven Fulop announced Thursday the redevelopment of a former industrial site at 417 Communipaw Avenue could move forward after the Superior Court dismissed a lawsuit challenging the project.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Clark, NJ just proved it welcomes racists (Opinion)

So I guess we can only conclude that the majority of voters in Clark have no moral problem with racism. They just re-elected all four incumbent Republican Township Council members up for re-election on Tuesday. Frank G. Mazzarella, Patrick O’Connor, Steven M. Hund and Brian P. Toal. Sure, some...
CLARK, NJ
NJ.com

Hundreds protest warehouse development in N.J town

Hundreds of residents of Franklin Township in Somerset County gathered Thursday afternoon to protest warehouse development in their community, calling for town officials to prohibit future construction until the long term effects of warehouse development on the environment, public safety, resident health, and quality of life are fully studied. The...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Toxic compounds seeped into man’s property. The cleanup could cost him everything, he says.

Carmine Olivieri has spent a good part of his working life making a living on the two lots that he bought 20 years ago on West Street in Bloomfield. Out front is the two-family house at 57 West Street that he grabbed in a foreclosure sale, then fixed up so he could rent it out. In the back is the old garage where he runs his auto-detailing business, Classic Car. The rest of the property he leases to ambulances and trucks for parking.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Crooked New Jersey contractor sentenced for taking money, doing no work

It's not a reported Sandy Contractor Fraud-related case, but a similar type of crime was reported, investigated, and now the man responsible has been sentenced. In January of 2018, a resident entered into a contract with Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach who owned Shore GC Group L.L.C. under the request to build a single-family home on a piece of land in Ocean Township, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Central Jersey town working to repair broken water main

A town in Middlesex County is working to repair a large water main that broke early Saturday morning. The East Brunswick Water Department discovered a break in a 30-inch-diameter water main on Ryders Lane at 4:10 a.m. Saturday, township police said in a press release. The water main break was isolated, repairs are currently underway and they will continue throughout the day.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

