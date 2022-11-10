Read full article on original website
mycentraloregon.com
Chavez-DeRemer Projected Winner
The Associated Press has projected Lori Chavez-DeRemer over Jamie McLeod-Skinner in the contest for the open U.S. House seat in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District. The following was from Jamie McLeod-Skinner Sunday:. Friends,. From day one, our team worked hard to bridge the divides across our diverse district, to focus...
mycentraloregon.com
Christmas Tree Permits Now On Sale
The Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests are selling permits to cut Christmas trees from local national forest lands. Beginning November 10, the public can purchase Christmas tree permits at Forest Service offices, online and from local vendors around Central Oregon for use on the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests. Christmas...
