Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stunning eye-catching design nicknamed 'The Pink House' built in 1922 is listed as a historic homeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Emery, Bird, Thayer & Co. department store was a central focus on the main retail road in Kansas City in 1890CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 'Palace Clothing Company Building' constructed in 1924 was a large specialty clothing store for men and boysCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
There's Something Flat About Kansas & KCSheeraz QurbanKansas City, MO
109 year old building that housed the Liquid Carbonic Company that made and sold soda fountains was repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
numberfire.com
Update: Colt McCoy back in for Cardinals in Week 10
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is on the field Sunday in the team's Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams. McCoy spent some time in the locker room during the third quarter of action, leading to Trace McSorley taking snaps for a series. However, after a lengthy Rams drive, it's McCoy who is back in there at quarterback.
numberfire.com
Colt McCoy headed to locker room for Cardinals; Trace McSorley in at quarterback
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is headed to the locker room Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals are already on their backup quarterback after Kyler Murray was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Now, McCoy is headed for further evaluation, and former Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley is now in under center.
numberfire.com
Colts return to Matt Ryan in Week 10; Sam Ehlinger to the bench
The Indianapolis Colts will start Matt Ryan at quarterback for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Colts made the shocking decision two weeks ago to bench Ryan and replace him with Sam Ehlinger, but it now seems that with former head coach Frank Reich gone, Ryan has been reinstalled at quarterback. He'll face off against a Raiders defense that has struggled to prevent their opponents from scoring.
numberfire.com
Update: Bills' Josh Allen (elbow) warming up ahead of Week 10 clash with Vikings
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) was seen on the field ahead of Week 10's game against the Minnesota Vikings. After not being seen for the first portion of pre-game warmups, Allen has now joined the Bills on the field. He is officially active and was seen taking snaps from Buffalo's starting center, while Case Keenum took snaps from Buffalo's backup center. Barring a sudden change, Allen appears on track to be under center against Minnesota.
numberfire.com
Rapoport:Ryan Tannehill (ankle) expected to play in Titans' Week 10 matchup versus Denver
According to Ian Rapoport: Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is expected to play in Week 10's game against the Denver Broncos. While Tannehill is currently listed as questionable, the Titans' quarterback is reportedly expected to return from his two absence with an ankle injury. In a tough spot against a Broncos' defense ranked first (10.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to quarterbacks, our models project Tannehill to score 12.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Sunday Night Football Betting: Can the Favored 49ers Hold Serve at Home?
A west coast matchup will round out a wild Sunday of Week 10 NFL action. The San Francisco 49ers (4-4) host the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) as 7.5-point favorites. numberFire's nERD rankings pit the San Francisco 49ers 10th overall. The Los Angeles Chargers sit only 20th. Let's see if we...
numberfire.com
10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Heading Into Week 11
I can't believe it's already Week 11. The fantasy playoffs aren't far away, and there is never a bad time to strengthen your roster. Here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads this week. (I'll stick to players rostered on no more than 60% of Yahoo teams and also list some other viable pickups who may be available in shallower leagues or relevant only in deeper leagues).
numberfire.com
Teddy Bridgewater (knee) will not play in Dolphins' Week 10 game
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee) will not play in the team's Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns. According to Ian Rapoport, Bridgewater had a flare up of a chronic knee issue this week, and will not be active for the team's Week 10 contest. That leaves rookie Skylar Thompson as the primary backup to Tua Tagovailoa.
numberfire.com
Matthew Stafford (concussion) ruled out for Rams in Week 10; John Wolford to start
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will not play Sunday in the team's Week 10 game against the Arizona Cardinals. It's a battle of the backups in Los Angeles on Sunday. Not only has Stafford been ruled out with a concussion, Kyler Murray is also sidelined due to a hamstring injury. As a result, it'll be John Wolford and Colt McCoy getting the nod under center for the two NFC West teams.
numberfire.com
Baker Mayfield will start for Panthers in Week 11 versus
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield will start against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11, per head coach Steve Wilks. P.J. Walker is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, so Mayfield will make his first start since Week 5. Considering how poorly Mayfield played to start the season, his return is probably a downgrade for D.J. Moore and Terrace Marshall. The Panthers will likely try to lean on the running game more with D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard, at least as much as the game script allows.
numberfire.com
Monday Night Football Betting: What Are the Chances Washington Covers the Lopsided Spread?
Week 10 finishes with a matchup in the NFC Beast as the Washington Commanders drive up I-95 to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are looking to take both games against Washington for the second season in a row. Here is how numberFire ranks each team heading into tonight’s...
numberfire.com
Rams' Cooper Kupp (ankle) expected to miss 'some time'
Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp (ankle) is expected to miss "some time" with the injury he suffered in the team's Week 10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Kupp's injury looked bad on the screen, and head coach Sean McVay did not seem optimistic in the team's postgame press conference. The NFL's Ian Rapoport reported that Kupp did seem to avoid a fracture and the "worst case" scenario, but fantasy managers with Kupp on their teams will likely be without their top player for multiple weeks. Last year's Super Bowl champions are now 3-6 and in fourth place in their division, so they could consider taking a cautious approach with their star's recovery.
numberfire.com
Rams' Cooper Kupp dealing with high ankle sprain
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a high ankle sprain in the team's Week 10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Kupp was able to avoid breaking any bones after suffering a brutal ankle injury on Sunday, but further testing revealed that the star receiver is dealing with a high ankle sprain. High ankle sprains can be especially difficult for wide receivers to recover from, meaning Kupp could miss several weeks. He is likely heading to the injured reserve.
numberfire.com
Kingsbury: Cardinals' Marquise Brown (foot) 'getting close' to a return
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that wide receiver Marquise Brown (foot) is "getting close" to a return. Brown has been on injured reserve since injuring his foot in Week 6, and is technically eligible to return for the team's Week 11 game against the San Francisco 49ers. Kingsbury wouldn't specify when the former first-round pick will actually return, but did say that the speedy wideout was "getting close". His status will be worth monitoring during the leadup to Sunday.
numberfire.com
Chicago's Cole Kmet (leg) 'just a little banged up' after Week 10
Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet said he was "Just a little banged up," and that the injury he suffered during the team's Week 10 game against the Detroit Lions was "overall nothing serious." What It Means:. Kmet collided with Lions defender Jeff Okudah in the final minutes of the...
numberfire.com
P.J. Walker sidelined for Panthers Week 11 with high-ankle sprain
Carolina Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker will not play Week 11 versus the Baltimore Ravens due to a high-ankle sprain, per head coach Steve Wilks. Baker Mayfield will start in place of Walker and Sam Darnold will be the backup. Wilks said Walker doesn't have a timeline to return, but that the Panthers aren't planning on placing him on injured reserve either. Walker helped the team pick up a victory over the Atlanta Falcons last Thursday with 10-of-16 completions for 108 scoreless and turnover-free yards. Considering how poorly Mayfield played to start the season, his return is probably a downgrade for D.J. Moore and Terrace Marshall. The Panthers will likely try to lean on the running game more with D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard, at least as much as the game script allows.
numberfire.com
Randall Cobb (ankle) could return for Packers by Thursday
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (ankle, injured reserve) is considered day-to-day, per head coach Matt LaFleur. LaFleur said Cobb could be activated from IR ahead of the Packers' Week 11 contest against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. Cobb was placed on the shelf October 22 with a right ankle sprain and given a 2-6 week timeline to recover. His return could take some snaps and targets away from Allen Lazard and Sammy Watkins, but Christian Watson has likely secured an every-down role after scoring three times in Week 10.
numberfire.com
Detroit's Cade Cunningham (shin) out at least 4 games
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will be re-evaluated in one week after experiencing left shin soreness. Cunningham will miss at least four games including tonight's contest against the Boston Celtics. Expect Cory Joseph to see more minutes at the guard positions until Cunningham is able to return. Per Rotogrinders' Court...
numberfire.com
Tre Mann (back) out Monday for Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Tre Mann (back) will not play on Monday against the Boston Celtics. Mann made an early exit on Sunday due to back soreness and he will miss at least Monday's matchup. Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe, and Jalen Williams could play more minutes with the second unit in the second leg of the back-to-back.
numberfire.com
Denver's Bones Hyland (health protocols) out on Sunday
Denver Nuggets guard Nah'Shon Hyland (health protocols) will not play in Sunday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Hyland will miss his second straight game for health protocol purposes. Expect Bruce Brown to see more minutes off the bench against a Chicago team ranked fifth in defensive rating. Brown's current projection...
Comments / 0