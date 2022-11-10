TEWKSBURY — Tewksbury Memorial High School alumni Chris Mitchell puts a spell on viewers of the newly released film “Hocus Pocus 2” as a principal dancer. Chris graduated TMHS in 2019 and was a star in their theatre program, and has gone on to study the art at Boston Conservatory at Berklee. Anyone who has gotten the chance to see him perform was likely wowed by his dancing and acting abilities, and has been excited to see what comes next for him.

TEWKSBURY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO