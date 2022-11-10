Read full article on original website
Select Board to consider field donations, Burbank Ice Arena lease
READING — A handful of local athletic facilities will be the topic of conversation at Tuesday’s Select Board Meeting. Among the items on the agenda, the board will vote to accept the gift of a new baseball field at the Joshua Eaton School, discuss the future location of pickleball courts in Reading and hear a presentation from the Reading Ice Arena Authority and discuss a lease renewal for the property.
Visit the Franco American Grotto in Lowell
On the bank of the Merrimack River, where the Northern Canal starts, is an interesting park that has re-opened to the public, evoking memories of a time gone by. The scale version of the Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes, a Roman Catholic pilgrimage site in France, was constructed in Lowell, near the Pawtucket Falls, in 1911. The grotto was recently restored thanks to a large effort of fundraising and community partnerships. A rededication service was held at the end of October.
Select Board reconsiders marijuana license process
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on Oct. 25, 2022 at town hall to discuss retail marijuana and a potential adaptive reuse of a hotel. Chair Todd Johnson joined remotely. The board approved two National Grid pole petitions at Ipswich Street and East Street. The board voted to...
Tewksbury graduate shines as principal dancer in Hocus Pocus sequel
TEWKSBURY — Tewksbury Memorial High School alumni Chris Mitchell puts a spell on viewers of the newly released film “Hocus Pocus 2” as a principal dancer. Chris graduated TMHS in 2019 and was a star in their theatre program, and has gone on to study the art at Boston Conservatory at Berklee. Anyone who has gotten the chance to see him perform was likely wowed by his dancing and acting abilities, and has been excited to see what comes next for him.
Hall of Fame Profile: Scifo one of the selected few to leave WHS for D1 College program
WILMINGTON – There's many outstanding multi-sport athletes enshrined into Wilmington's Athletic Hall of Fame. There's a lot of three sport athletes, and a handful of two. Vinny Scifo not only was a two-sport athlete, but he simply dominated in both basketball and baseball, and he did so in just five combined seasons due to a year-long injury that came in his third game of his senior year of hoop and kept him out of diamond play.
Girls Soccer wins first playoff game, then falls to Danvers
DANVERS – Heading into this season, no one really knew what to expect out of the Wilmington High School girls' soccer team. The Wildcats were coming off a successful season a year ago, going 1-1 in the new statewide tournament and basically lost ten starters off that club. It...
Tewksbury made quick work of Swampscott in first round
TEWKSBURY - The first match of the Tewksbury High volleyball team's quest for a state championship went smoothly, with the second-seeded Redmen sweeping 31st seed Swampscott in straight sets, 25-14, 25-15, 25-15, in the Round of 32, Thursday evening at Tony Romano Court. Tewksbury was not at its sharpest, most...
Tanners respond in 'non-playoff' football game
WOBURN — These “non-playoff” games always come with a bit of the unknown. There is the unknown opponent and the unknown motivation. Fortunately for Woburn, the Tanners always seem to conjure up that motivation and go play football. In a matchup of first-round Division 2 playoff losers...
‘Cats pick up first victory
DRACUT - That noise that sounded like a giant sigh of relief from the area of Dracut High School on Saturday afternoon?. It was a giant sigh of relief. The Wilmington High football team earned its first win of the year in impressive fashion by a 43-7 score over the Middies, snapping an eight-game losing streak.
Boys Soccer battles until the end, defeated 3-2 by Lynnfield
LYNNFIELD - In the end, the Lynnfield High boys soccer team topped Wilmington in the first round of the Div. 3 state tournament, but the effort by the Wildcats was certainly symbolic of what this group brought to the table this season according to veteran WHS coach Steve Scanlon. “One...
No. 3 Fishermen sinks ‘Cats in first round match-up
GLOUCESTER – For the third time since 2017, the Wilmington and Gloucester Field Hockey teams have met in the state tournament, and on Sunday night, the No. 3 seed Fishermen had a hard time putting away the No. 30 seed Wilmington Wildcats, not able to do so until the final ten minutes scoring two goals to prevail 4-1 in a first round match-up of the Division 3 state tournament.
Shawsheen Football takes down Worcester Tech in first round of playoffs
BILLERICA - The Shawsheen Tech football team advanced to the Div. 5 state quarterfinals on Friday in Billerica with a 20-6 win against Worcester Tech. The fourth-seeded Rams, who improved their record to a perfect 9-0, will host Old Rochester High School of Mattapoisett on Thursday at Shawsheen with a 6 p.m. kickoff.
TMHS Field Hockey ousted in first round by Masconomet: Macauda’s overtime goal lifts Redmen past Fitchburg in preliminary win
TEWKSBURY - With a date against number one seed and undefeated Masconomet going to the winner, the preliminary round game between 32-seed Tewksbury High and 33-seed Fitchburg High field hockey was like mini-championship game for two equally-matched squads who had to fight to get into the MIAA Div. 2 State tournament.
Rams Volleyball team drops 3-1 tournament match to Rockland
Katie McGinness’ first season as the Shawsheen Tech volleyball coach?. Yes, it’s easy to say it was a big success. Thanks to the guidance of McGinness, the school librarian, Shawsheen ended a long postseason drought, finishing 12-5 overall in the regular season, nearly qualifying for the state vocational tournament and reaching the Div. 4 MIAA state tournament.
Marlboro runs past Redmen in first round playoff game
TEWKSBURY – A year ago, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Football team was seeded fifth and were upset (rankings wise) by the No. 12 seed Bedford Buccaneers in the first round of the MIAA inaugural statewide tournament. The Bucs relied on a balance attack with QB Jake Morrison connecting for a pair of TD passes and running back Eric Miles rushed for 157 yards with a score.
Bishop Feehan blows up Rockets
READING — One thing for certain in the MIAA football playoffs is you are always facing a good team. The Reading High football team, although unbeaten going into Friday night’s playoff game, found that out the hard way as No. 14 seed Bishop Feehan put an abrupt end to the Rockets’ Super Bowl hopes at Hollingsworth Field.
