Kait 8
JPD investigates catalytic converter theft
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police officers are investigating after someone stole a catalytic converter off a box truck. According to a JPD incident report, an officer was called to 5801 Krueger Drive B for a theft that had already happened. Michael Reynolds with Tiemann Industrial told police that someone...
whiterivernow.com
Man ends up in pond before trip to jail
A man ended up soaking wet before he was taken to the Independence County Jail last week. According to the incident report, Cory Joe Stingley, 47, of Little Rock, was arrested after sheriff’s deputies went to a Floral address on Nov. 9 regarding a wanted subject. Stingley, who was not the original subject of the call, was however observed on the property in a vehicle. Stingley, who according to the report was also wanted on a number of warrants, was arrested after a deputy observed a revolver sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle.
whiterivernow.com
Batesville man dies after accident in Cabot
A Batesville man was killed last week after a two-vehicle accident in Cabot. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Roland Wayne Hogan, 65, died on Nov. 10 when his 2001 Jeep Laredo was struck by a 2020 Ford Explorer on Highway 5. The driver of the Explorer,...
whiterivernow.com
Authorities investigate weekend shooting incident
Independence County authorities are investigating a shooting incident that injured two men over the weekend. According to the incident report, sheriff’s deputies were called to a Haynie Drive residence on Saturday night in reference to gunshots and yelling. Upon arrival, deputies found two males in the front yard: a...
Kait 8
Two teens arrested for shooting woman during robbery
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Two teenagers were arrested after Jonesboro police said the duo shot a woman with BB guns during a robbery. According to the initial incident report, on Sunday, Nov. 13, officer Jason Myers went to a home on Greensboro Road about the incident. The report stated...
KTLO
Appeal of former MH man convicted of murder turned down by Arkansas Supreme Court
Shawn Cone (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Department of Corrections) The Arkansas Supreme Court has turned down the appeal of a former Mountain Home man currently serving a life without parole prison sentence for the murder of a Jonesboro woman. Fifty-one-year-old Shawn Gregory Cone was arrested Dec. 9, 2019, after he...
Kait 8
Employee dies at Peco Foods in Pocahontas
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - An employee died Monday morning in an accident at Peco Foods in Pocahontas. In a statement, Peco Foods said the death happened in the Pocahontas truck shop. The company didn’t release the name of the victim. Here’s the full statement released to Region 8 News....
Kait 8
Driver crashes into store
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to a report of a car crashing into a Jonesboro store. A dispatcher with Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 confirmed the incident happened just before 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at Food Smart, 2819 E. Nettleton. Early reports are that an elderly...
Ark. State Police finds missing child
UPDATE: Nicholas Davis has been located and is in good health, according to ASP. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas State Police have issued a missing / endangered child advisory Saturday morning. Authorities are searching for 9-year-old Nicholas Davis. He was last seen in West Memphis, Arkansas around 9 p.m. on Friday, November 11. He was last […]
Kait 8
Two killed in head-on collision
CABOT, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people, including a Batesville man, died Thursday in a head-on crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 10 on Highway 5 in Cabot in Lonoke County. According to the preliminary crash report, 25-year-old Laiken Sloan May of El Paso, Arkansas,...
Kait 8
Fire chief reinstated following fight caught on camera
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) – A public figure in Poinsett County has been reinstated after he was seen on camera getting into a fight. On Friday, Nov. 11, Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen reinstated Fire Chief Revis Kemper following an investigation over a video where he could be seen getting into a fight on his front lawn with his neighbors.
Kait 8
Crews at scene of house fire
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Thursday evening house fire sent people running for safety. The fire happened around 6 p.m. Nov. 10 on Craighead County Road 463, south of Jonesboro. The Southridge fire chief said the fire destroyed the kitchen, and caused smoke damage throughout the home. He said several...
Kait 8
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Independence County woman died when her SUV slammed into a highway barrier wall. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 7:23 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, on Highway 67/167 near Jacksonville in Pulaski County. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 71-year-old Jackie Lovell...
Kait 8
Crash under investigation in Craighead County
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A single-vehicle crash in Jonesboro is under investigation. The crash happened just north of South Caraway Road and East Matthews Avenue near the JETS building across the railroad track. JPD Public Information Specialist Sally Smith explained a woman ran a red light and failed to...
Arkansas rapper Bankroll Freddie jailed as part of massive federal drug, guns raids
A large federal arrest operation in Arkansas Wednesday included a nationally recognized recording artist.
neareport.com
West Memphis man dies after shooting incident on I-40
A man has died after being shot last night while driving home from work. Yasmon Lewis, 21, of West Memphis, died at a Memphis hospital last night after being shot by a passing motorist on Interstate 40 (westbound) near Mound City Road (280 mile marker). The shooting incident was reported...
KATV
Arkansas mom fighting for safer furniture after child's tip over death
Little Rock (KATV) — A report released this year by the Consumer Product Safety Commission shows over the last 20 years, 472 children have died in furniture tip over accidents. A Marion mom says her two year-old daughter is sadly part of that grim statistic. She's telling their story...
KATV
Arkansas rapper Bankroll Freddie arrested in Jonesboro
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An Arkansas rapper, Freddie Gladney III, known as Bankroll Freddie, was arrested in Jonesboro as part of a federal drug and gun roundup conducted across the state Wednesday morning, our content partner Region 8 News reported. Court documents indicated that Bankroll Freddie and his father,...
KATV
Jonesboro police officer injured in DUI crash; 'recovering from surgery'
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Jonesboro police officer suffered serious injuries when investigators said a suspected drunk driver slammed head-on into her cruiser, our content partner Region 8 News reported. According to the initial incident report, the crash happened at 10:42 p.m. on Nov. 5, at the intersection of...
Kait 8
Man hospitalized after being hit by train
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – Paragould police say a man was flown to the hospital Wednesday evening after he was hit by a train. Sgt. Jason Elms of the Paragould Police Department said dispatch received a call around 6:22 p.m. Nov. 9 about a train hitting a man near the intersection of Bard Road and North Seventh Avenue.
