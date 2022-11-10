Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
New Trattoria Angela serves authentic Italian cuisine in North Naples
Hospitable transplants from Italy launched a North Naples restaurant last week to share the Italian cuisine they grew up enjoying. Husband and wife Enrico and Angela Esposito, both born and raised in Bacoli, a small town in Naples, Italy, quietly opened Trattoria Angela on Nov. 7 next to Paragon Theaters in The Pavilion shopping center on the northwest corner of Vanderbilt Beach Road and U.S. 41.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tim Aten Knows: Restoration Hardware, Whole Foods proposed in downtown Naples
Q: Heard that maybe a Restoration Hardware store/restaurant combination is going in where the St. George & the Dragon used to be. Know anything about that? Would be fabulous! — Barbara Riess, Naples . Q: Is the rumor correct that a Whole Foods will open in East Naples? — Louise Bender, East...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sanibel’s oldest hotel is first to reopen after Hurricane Ian
The Island Inn reopened as the first hotel on Sanibel Island to receive guests post-Hurricane Ian. The 127-year-old inn began accepting reservations for pass-holding island residents, businesses and relief workers as a result of enacting its Major Hurricane Action Plan prior to the storm’s landfall. In 2017, Island Inn replaced Matthews Lodge, which was built in the 1960s and assorted structures that housed maintenance and housekeeping functions with two new structures built to Category 5 hurricane standards. The Inn’s newly constructed Matthews Lodge and operations center weathered Hurricane Ian as designed, with advanced systems such as geothermal cooling proving to be invaluable in the wake of the storm’s destruction. Just one month after the storm, all 12 of the Inn’s Matthews Lodge Gulfview Luxury Suites began providing running water and sewer, full electricity, hot water, air conditioning and internet access to those who needed it.
WINKNEWS.com
Bike Bistro reopens after Hurricane Ian in time for 10th anniversary
Three days after Hurricane Ian wrecked The Bike Bistro, the bicycle shop owner took stock of tasks he needed to complete to reopen. He did this while standing in several inches of mud and muck that entered the store with about 27 inches of storm surge. . Steve Martin founded the...
gulfshorebusiness.com
French-Vietnamese restaurant concept coming to downtown Naples
Restaurateurs Rick Wahlstedt and Joe King are bringing their French-Vietnamese brand to Naples next year, exemplifying steady growth after 30 years in the restaurant scene. Known for its celebration of the flavors and spirit of Saigon in the 1920s, Le Colonial is slated to open four new locations across the U.S. in the next three years, including Naples, in fall 2023. Le Colonial Naples will make its home at 445 Fifth Avenue S. and span more than 6,500 square feet. Showcasing the French Vietnamese cuisine are Vietnamese chef and cookbook author Nicole Routhier and National Culinary Director Hassan Obaye.
Spirit Airlines Cuts 37 Routes
Spirit Airlines is trimming its schedule with most cuts coming in Florida. The low-cost carrier will cut 37 routes from its schedule, based on flight schedule data from Cirium that was first reported by TPG. Tampa, Fort Myers and Fort Lauderdale are the hardest hit airports. Tampa is losing eight...
WINKNEWS.com
Clothes giveaway held for Ian survivors in Cape Coral
A community giveaway to help those affected by Hurricane Ian is taking place on Sunday morning at the Torched Bar & Grill in Cape Coral. Save the Closet is a Florida disaster relief organization based in Panama City Beach where Michael hit in 2018. People who experienced Hurricane Michael in...
Florida Weekly
Naples Garden Club hosting 70th house and garden tour
The Naples Garden Club celebrates its 70th anniversary in 2023 by hosting its 70th house and garden tour on Saturday, Jan. 28. The tour by air conditioned motorcoach features stops at four homes in Old Naples and Aqualane Shores. Tickets go on sale to the public Nov. 14 and typically sell out in one day. Proceeds benefit the club’s charitable giving program.
WINKNEWS.com
Volunteers prepare annual turkey drop to feed SWFL families in need on Thanksgiving
With Thanksgiving just over a week away and many families still hurting after Hurricane Ian, more than 100 volunteers are gathering in Naples to ensure people in need have food to celebrate the holiday. 2,000 families will be able to have a traditional Thanksgiving meal this year, thanks to the...
WINKNEWS.com
Red Cross closes hurricane shelter in Collier County
The Red Cross has closed its last emergency shelter at the North Naples Regional Park. The shelter had been operating to help families displaced by Hurricane Ian. It housed families for six weeks until Monday when they were asked to leave. Some were provided with money for a hotel while others were provided with tents and sleeping bags.
Marconews.com
Vets and supporters gather on Marco Island
Hundreds of vets and supporters crowded into the sanctuary at Marco Lutheran Church Friday morning for a ceremony honoring the nation’s and Marco Island’s military veterans. The gathering, at the traditional “eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month,” a nod to when hostilities ended in...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral rushing to approve permits for Ian recovery
A rush to get permits approved to start work on some projects is happening in Cape Coral after the city closed down the Art Center emergency permitting location last week. Blue tarps are commonplace in Cape Coral even six weeks after Hurricane Ian. With a lot of work left to...
Florida Weekly
Stock Residences unveils The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples
Stock Residences, the luxury condominium division of award-winning Naples-based developer Stock Development, announced that its highly anticipated residential project, One Naples, will now be branded as The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples. The decisive collaboration between the two venerated entities is a nod to the developer’s reputation for industry excellence and deep-rooted...
WINKNEWS.com
Trianon Old Naples hotel sells for $24M, renamed The Capri Inn
The Capri Inn is the new name for Trianon Old Naples, an upscale boutique hotel that sold for more than $24 million this month. . The Capri Inn, 955 Seventh Ave. S., Naples, is undergoing renovations to its 58 rooms as it joins the Opal Collection, an assortment of 26 luxury accommodations in unique destinations in the eastern United States. The Edgewater Beach Hotel in North Naples is in the Opal Collection, as are 20 properties in Florida and a half dozen others in New England and New York.
Florida Weekly
Aura’s Incredible Rooftop Amenities Attracting Buyers
Interest in Naples’ newest luxury high-rise tower can be described as “sky high.” The 15-story Aura at Metropolitan Naples features only 56 luxury residences and is located on a 5.3-acre parcel at the intersection of Fifth Avenue South and Davis Boulevard, just a short walk or bike ride to downtown.
fox4now.com
'From a very broken heart to an upbeat heart.' Hurricane Ian survivors reflect on the last six weeks
Hurricane Ian was the deadliest hurricane to strike the state of Florida in nearly a century, and people are still only beginning the clean-up process. Debris piles tower over sidewalks throughout Lee County, where Fort Myers is located. Countless homes have tarps covering portions of the roof, if not the whole thing.
WINKNEWS.com
Virtual event held to recognize Orphan Sunday
Orphan Sunday is annually recognized on the second Sunday in November. It’s a day that more than 70 nations use to campaign for orphans and their caregivers. Haven of Hope International, a local nonprofit in Fort Myers, is holding a virtual event for the community. It’s a day to...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Westgate Industrial Park in Fort Myers sells
Sealy & Co. commercial real estate investment acquired 136,370 square feet of industrial assets in Fort Myers for an undisclosed price. The Westgate Industrial Park acquisition at 12600 Westlinks Drive includes two industrial assets, which were acquired through an off-market deal for below replacement cost. Constructed in 2001, the two buildings are rear-loaded with end cap drive-ins featuring 39 dock doors and four drive-in doors. The assets are fully leased to a highly diversified tenant base, including a high percentage of national credit tenants. The property contains approximately 25% office finish and is equipped with a recently constructed TPO roofing system. The property last sold in 1997 for $1,108,900.
WINKNEWS.com
Portion of pier, handful of beaches reopen in Naples
On Thursday, people wasted no time taking advantage of their ability to hit the sand and, for some, the surf. The City of Naples has reopened a portion of the pier and a handful of beaches, but it comes with a word of warning. “Boy is it beautiful to be...
WINKNEWS.com
Water debris removal in Collier County
Pieces of people’s homes, docks, and chunks of boats are in the Southwest Florida water. From the surface, our beaches may look okay, but it’s what is underneath that we need to look out for after Hurricane Ian. People want to get back to swimming in the Gulf,...
