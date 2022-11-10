Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Widespread snow is on the way to Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- The first widespread snow of the season is on the way to Central Illinois. While southern and eastern hometowns saw several inches of snow early Saturday, most of us missed out on that. Morning sunshine today will give way to clouds this afternoon as snow approaches from the...
wmay.com
Crews Scrambling To Keep Up With Leaf Pickup
The recent combination of high winds and colder temperatures has resulted in lots of leaves falling from trees in the past week… leaving Springfield crews scrambling to keep up with hauling away that yard waste. The City of Springfield is asking residents to be patient as it’s taking longer...
Doppler Dispute: Public weighs in on controversial wind farm proposal that could affect weather services
Experts are concerned the new wind farm could affect the radar quality during severe and hazardous weather.
southernillinoisnow.com
Heavy ‘surprise’ snow hits part of South Central Illinois
Snowfall measurements up to eight inches are being reported from the early morning snow in South Central Illinois with official readings at the Salem Water Plant of 3 inches and 2.6 inches at the Centralia Water Plant. The heaviest band of snow appears to have moved through the Beckemeyer, Carlyle,...
wgel.com
Structure Destroyed By Fire On Bohle Ave.
Area firefighters were called into action just after 5:30 AM Friday. Shoal Creek firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1300 block of Bohle Avenue and requested mutual aid from the Greenville and New Douglas fire districts. The blaze involved a 25X40 foot storage structure, which was a total loss.
Effingham Radio
Mid-IL Big Brothers Big Sisters Annual Holiday Auction Coming Soon
The following has been released by the Mid-IL Big Brothers Big Sisters:. The Mid-IL Big Brothers Big Sisters Annual Holiday Auction is only a few weeks away!. Our Silent auction will open on Nov. 29th at noon and will run through Dec. 1st at 8pm. Our Live Auction will be...
Effingham Radio
Lake Land College Broadcast Students Receive State Accolades
Lake Land College broadcast students Stephanie Sample of Sullivan, Kyla Hutton of Arcola and Sue Shirley of Mattoon earned accolades at the annual Illinois Broadcasters Association Student Silver Dome Awards. Sample earned first place in the Best Sales Presentation category for her piece “Shirley Girls Cuts & Curls.” Sample and...
newschannel20.com
Snow showers and brutal wind chill values are possible this week
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Winter has a firm grip over the area as cold temperatures persist. To add to the cold temperatures, we will introduce wintry precipitation. Our next weather maker arrives Monday night as a brief wintry mix before transitioning into snow showers after 10-11 PM. Snow showers persist through Tuesday which will cause slippery conditions for the morning commute. Give yourself extra time and drive with caution.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Live blog: Snow predicted for Central Illinois tonight
Meteorologists are predicting snowfall on the evening of Monday, November 14, 2022. This is a live blog of stories and social media posts:. Listen for coverage on WILL-AM 580 + FM 90.9 between 6-9am and 4-7pm. Also, follow meteorologist Andrew Pritchard here: Chambana Weather. Updated Monday at 4:30 p.m. Updated...
Effingham Radio
Bobby Gene Story, 89
Bobby Gene Story, age 89, passed away on November 11, 2022, at home in Newton. Bobby was born on July 25, 1933, in Effingham, the son of Robert Sheldon and Zola (Klier) Story. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in the West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Newton with Rev. Amy Jeffries officiating. Interment will follow with military rites being offered by Jasper Post No. 20 of the American Legion. Crain Funeral Home, Newton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Effingham Radio
Noble L. “Bo” Brown, 79
Noble L. “Bo” Brown, 79, of Trilla, IL, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Copper Creek Cottages in Mattoon, IL. Memorial services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 18, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham, IL. Private family burial will be in Boles Cemetery in Trilla at a later date. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Effingham Radio
Beverly J. Koester, 79
Beverly J. Koester, 79, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022 at her home in Effingham. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Effingham with burial in Arborcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham and for one hour prior to service, Wednesday at the church. Memorial donations may be given to the American Diabetes Association, the American Heart Association, or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 30 year old Dakota W. Keller of Altamont for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Dakota was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32 year old Kyle J. Young of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant...
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis Board of Trustees to Meet Wednesday
The Teutopolis Board of Trustees is set to meet on Wednesday, November 16th at 7:00pm. Introduce and pass Ordinance No. 998, An Ordinance Temporarily Amending Section 92.35 of The Code of Ordinances for the Village of Teutopolis, Illinois (Open Burning) Approve an amendment to the September 21, 2022 Minutes. Report...
Effingham Radio
Air Force Veteran Walking Across America Makes Stop in Effingham
An air force veteran that is walking across the United States recently made a stop in Effingham. Ron Coleman is walking from Carson City, Nevada to Washington D.C. He recently stopped in Effingham over the weekend of November 11th. Our very own Samantha Leturno interviewed Coleman about his trip across...
WAND TV
Champaign firefighters called out for house fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department was called out for a house fire late Sunday night. Crews responded to a fire inside a home at 1402 W Bradley Ave. at 11 p.m. Heavy fire was coming from the back of the home. Crews were able to quickly put...
WAND TV
Where to warm up in Central Illinois
(WAND) — WAND has compiled a list of warming shelters by county. Availability differs from location to location and the list is not exhaustive. If you would like to submit an update for a shelter, please email news@wandtv.com. Champaign County. C-U at Home Men’s Emergency Shelter. C-U at...
This Illinois Cemetery is Said to Be Among the Most Haunted in The World
It's said to be one of the most haunted cemeteries in the world, and it's located in Illinois. Located in Decatur, Illinois is a cemetery that's said to be extremely haunted. This cemetery began officially in the mid-1800s, but burials are believed to have started in this area as far back as the early 1800s. Many places have dubbed this cemetery, the "most haunted in the world" due to the number of paranormal legends from this cemetery. From the "devil's chair" to a weeping woman, we'll cover a couple of the most popular legends from Greenwood Cemetery.
Effingham Radio
Merrill Dean Fritschle, 92
Merrill Dean Fritschle, age 92, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at his home in Newton, Illinois. Funeral services celebrating Dean’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 15, 2022 with Pastor Collin Smith officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of service Tuesday in the funeral home. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery, Newton, Illinois. Military rites will be offered by Jasper Post No. 20 of the American Legion.
newschannel20.com
Driver arrested for DUI in Fox Bridge Road crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — One person has been arrested after a crash Sunday night. It happened around 10:40 p.m. on Fox Bridge Road. Springfield Police say the driver involved in the single-vehicle crash was taken to Springfield Memorial Health. They were later arrested for driving under the influence. We'll...
